20:00
Jumpball received by Penn State
19:32
+2
Jamari Wheeler made driving layup
0-2
19:01
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Lamar Stevens
18:55
+2
Lamar Stevens made layup
0-4
18:25
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
18:23
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
18:23
Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn
18:03
John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
18:01
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
17:54
Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu
17:51
+2
Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams
2-4
17:51
Shooting foul on Seth Lundy
17:35
Kofi Cockburn missed free throw
17:35
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
17:22
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:20
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
17:01
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
4-4
16:42
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:40
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
16:35
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Jamari Wheeler
16:33
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
16:22
+2
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
4-6
16:07
Andres Feliz missed layup
16:05
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
16:01
+2
Kofi Cockburn made dunk
6-6
15:51
Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn
15:51
Commercial timeout called
15:40
+2
Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington
6-8
15:13
+2
Trent Frazier made jump shot
8-8
15:02
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
15:02
Izaiah Brockington missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:02
+1
Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-9
14:38
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
14:36
Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
14:30
Bad pass turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Lamar Stevens
14:30
Traveling violation turnover on Izaiah Brockington
14:22
Trent Frazier missed floating jump shot
14:20
Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier
13:59
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup
13:57
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
13:54
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:52
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
13:48
+3
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot
11-9
13:38
+2
Izaiah Brockington made jump shot
11-11
13:07
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed floating jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
12:50
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:48
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
12:38
+2
Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Trent Frazier
13-11
12:16
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
12:14
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
12:07
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:05
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
12:00
+3
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr.
13-14
11:43
+2
Trent Frazier made jump shot
15-14
11:23
Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:21
Defensive rebound by Illinois
11:20
Commercial timeout called
10:54
Personal foul on Lamar Stevens
10:35
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:33
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
10:23
Seth Lundy missed jump shot
10:21
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
10:10
Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
9:45
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams
9:43
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
9:32
+2
Alan Griffin made driving layup
17-14
9:19
+2
Izaiah Brockington made driving layup
17-16
8:54
+3
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
20-16
8:54
Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
8:54
+1
Alan Griffin made free throw
21-16
8:46
Personal foul on Trent Frazier
8:32
+2
John Harrar made hook shot, assist by Myles Dread
21-18
8:10
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
8:08
Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz
8:08
Shooting foul on Myles Dread
8:08
+1
Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws
22-18
8:08
Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:08
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
7:46
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams
7:44
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
7:33
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
7:31
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
7:17
+2
Mike Watkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
22-20
6:52
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
6:50
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
6:33
Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot
6:31
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
6:26
Offensive foul on Andres Feliz
6:26
Turnover on Andres Feliz
6:26
Commercial timeout called
6:04
Jamari Wheeler missed layup
6:02
Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
6:05
Personal foul on John Harrar
5:59
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:57
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
5:44
+2
Seth Lundy made jump shot
22-22
5:22
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
5:20
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
5:12
John Harrar missed hook shot
5:10
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
4:53
Personal foul on John Harrar
4:37
Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Seth Lundy
4:32
+2
Seth Lundy made dunk
22-24
4:11
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup
24-24
3:54
Mike Watkins missed turnaround jump shot
3:52
Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins
3:43
Mike Watkins missed dunk
3:41
Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
3:36
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:34
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
3:15
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made floating jump shot
26-24
2:51
+2
Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
26-26
2:25
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:23
Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin
2:06
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:04
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
1:56
Mike Watkins missed layup
1:54
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
1:48
Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
1:48
Commercial timeout called
1:48
+1
Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws
27-26
1:48
Ayo Dosunmu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:48
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
1:24
Mike Watkins missed layup
1:22
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-26
|
1:17
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made dunk
|
30-26
|
29.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed layup
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|