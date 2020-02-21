GONZAG
No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 23 BYU set for WCC showdown

  • Feb 21, 2020

Maybe they were both looking ahead to Saturday night's clash.

Both second-ranked Gonzaga and No. 23 BYU gutted their ways to victories on Thursday to set up a matchup of the top two teams in the West Coast Conference on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

The Bulldogs defeated the Cougars 92-69 on Jan. 18 in Spokane, Wash. That win was Gonzaga's sixth straight over BYU, who played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs.

The Bulldogs lost their leading scorer Filip Petrusev, who left the game with an ankle injury after playing just 15 minutes and scoring five points.

Both will be ready to go come Saturday.

Now the stage is set for one of the marquee games of the weekend as the regular season winds down. Gonzaga can clinch its eighth straight WCC championship and 19th out of 20 with a win.

The Bulldogs (27-1, 13-0 WCC) overcame their worst half of the season and rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat San Francisco 71-54.

A couple of hours earlier, the Cougars, who are ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2010-11 season, defeated a pesky Santa Clara squad 85-75 for their seventh straight win.

BYU (22-7, 11-3) saw a 12-point lead evaporate before pulling away for the win. The Cougars, who came into the game as the best 3-point shooting team in the nation, went 3-for-13 from beyond the arc.

"I think they're the best team in the country right now," first-year BYU head coach Mark Pope told the Deseret News of Gonzaga.

TJ Haws, who was 12-for-12 from the line and scored 28 points in Thursday's win, didn't think the Cougars were preoccupied with maintaining their national ranking or looking past Santa Clara and ahead to Saturday's matchup.

"I don't think so. All year, this team has really believed in ourselves," Haws said. "The national ranking is cool, whatever, but I feel like we've built habits all year long of taking it one game at a time."

Good habits helped the Bulldogs avoid a colossal upset. Mark Few's squad committed eight turnovers, made just 38 percent of its shots and scored just 22 points in the first half.

"We were doing things I haven't seen in practice or all year," Few told Spokesman.com. "Trying to make tough passes, we weren't slowing down and catching the ball first. Weren't finishing strong around the rim. We just weren't very good."

The second half was all Gonzaga. The Bulldogs scored 18 of the first 20 points to regain control.

"I thought we were spectacular on the defensive end in the second half," Few said. "We just did a good job contesting shots, did a good job of giving them one-and-out and got our break going."

Killian Tillie, who missed the previous game against Pepperdine with an ankle injury, kept Gonzaga close with nine first-half points. He finished 10 of 13 from the field with 22 points.

Saturday's game pits intriguing matchups all over the floor.

Two of the nation's best big men -- Childs and Petrusev -- will go head-to head. Childs recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds against Santa Clara while Petrusev had 16 points and seven boards against USF.

BYU's backcourt of Haws and Jake Toolson scored 17 and 16 points respectively against the Bulldogs in January. The Gonzaga frontcourt of Tillie (22 points) and Corey Kispert (19) combined for 41 points in that same game.

2nd Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 38
BYU Cougars 39

Time Team Play Score
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
3:54   Admon Gilder missed layup, blocked by Yoeli Childs  
4:07 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 76-85
4:28 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-82
4:28 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 75-82
4:28   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
4:42 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 74-82
5:00 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-79
5:00 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 73-79
5:00   Personal foul on Jake Toolson  
5:21 +1 Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-79
5:21 +1 Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws 72-78
5:21   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
5:23   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 72-77
5:45   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:47   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
6:06 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-75
6:05 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 71-75
6:05   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
6:34 +2 Zac Seljaas made hook shot 70-75
7:01 +2 Corey Kispert made driving layup 70-73
7:14 +2 Zac Seljaas made layup, assist by TJ Haws 68-73
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
7:30   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
7:42   Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-71
7:41   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
7:53   Drew Timme missed free throw  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
7:54 +2 Drew Timme made dunk 68-70
7:54   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
7:56   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
8:02   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
8:12   Jake Toolson missed jump shot, blocked by Admon Gilder  
8:32   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Ayayi  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
8:44   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:44   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:43   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
8:56   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
9:06 +1 Joel Ayayi made free throw 66-70
9:13   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
9:05 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup 65-70
9:13   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
9:15   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Woolridge  
9:26 +2 Corey Kispert made driving layup 63-70
9:42 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-70
9:42 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 61-69
9:42   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Jake Toolson  
10:11 +1 Yoeli Childs made free throw 61-68
10:12   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
10:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made finger-roll layup, assist by Kolby Lee 61-67
10:23   30-second timeout called  
10:25 +2 Drew Timme made jump shot 61-65
10:34   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
10:36   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
10:42   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
10:49   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
11:00   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16 +2 Joel Ayayi made tip-in 59-65
11:22   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
11:24   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:34   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:54   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
11:59   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:08   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:16   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33 +2 Admon Gilder made dunk 57-65
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Admon Gilder  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
12:53   Ryan Woolridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:53 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 55-65
12:53   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
13:05 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-65
13:05 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 54-64
13:04   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
13:23   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
13:38 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 54-63
13:45   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
13:47   Zac Seljaas missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
14:10 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-63
14:10 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 51-63
14:10   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
14:17 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 50-63
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:37   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
14:57   Killian Tillie missed hook shot  
15:09 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-60
15:09 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
15:35 +2 Admon Gilder made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 50-58
15:41   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
15:59 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 48-58
16:06   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
16:08   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson  
16:36 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-58
16:36   Killian Tillie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:36   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
17:03 +3 Kolby Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 44-58
17:19 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 44-55
17:29 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 42-55
17:36   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:38   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
17:59   30-second timeout called  
18:03 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 42-53
18:27   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
18:42 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 42-50
19:07 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot, assist by Corey Kispert 42-48
19:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
19:21   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
19:35 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 40-48
19:49 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 38-48

1st Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 38
BYU Cougars 46

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
4.0   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 38-46
43.0   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jake Toolson  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
1:00   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
1:26 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 37-44
1:26   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
1:38 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 36-44
1:50 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
1:50   Ryan Woolridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
1:55   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Alex Barcello  
2:17 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 35-41
2:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-38
2:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-38
2:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 3 free throws 33-38
2:37   Commercial timeout called  
2:37   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
2:44   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Kolby Lee  
3:26 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 32-38
3:52   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
3:54   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:54   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
4:23   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
4:23 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 32-35
4:37 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 32-33
4:48 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 29-33
5:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
5:17   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:17 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 29-31
5:17   Personal foul on Gavin Baxter  
5:23 +2 Gavin Baxter made layup, assist by TJ Haws 28-31
5:37 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 28-29
5:37   Shooting foul on Alex Barcello  
5:37 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 27-29
5:22 +2 Yoeli Childs made tip-in 25-29
5:32   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:34   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:51   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 25-27
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Admon Gilder  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
6:32   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 25-24
7:07   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
7:09   Jake Toolson missed layup  
7:25 +2 Corey Kispert made layup 23-24
7:30   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
7:32   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
7:45   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
8:02   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
8:14 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 21-24
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
8:30   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
9:00 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 21-21
9:14   30-second timeout called  
9:15 +2 Yoeli Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by Jake Toolson 18-21
9:21   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
9:23   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
9:39 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 18-19
9:47   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
9:49   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
9:57   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jake Toolson  
10:14 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 18-17
10:29 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 18-15
10:43 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 16-15
10:58 +1 Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
10:58 +1 Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
10:58   Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:08   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Out of bounds turnover on Drew Timme  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
11:42 +2 Gavin Baxter made tip-in 14-12
11:48   Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
11:50   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
11:58   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
12:02   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
12:13 +2 TJ Haws made layup, assist by Zac Seljaas 14-10
12:36 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 14-8
12:54 +1 Connor Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
12:54 +1 Connor Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
12:54   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
13:10 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 12-6
13:14   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
13:16   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
13:25   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme 9-6
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Killian Tillie  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
14:31   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs  
15:15 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
15:15 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
15:15   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
15:48   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
15:50   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
16:02   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by TJ Haws  
16:27