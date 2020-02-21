UCLA
COLO

No. 18 Colorado closes out home schedule against UCLA

  • FLM
  • Feb 21, 2020

The Colorado Buffaloes play their last home game of the season in a position not many predicted when the Pac-12 Conference began in January.

Colorado, ranked No. 18, sits atop the standings after Thursday's 70-66 win over USC and has a chance to finish with a 8-1 record at CU Events Center in conference if it can beat UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

The Buffaloes (21-6, 10-4 Pac-12) lost to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 30, one of their four conference losses.

"We've got a score to settle against the Bruins because they whipped us in L.A," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said after Thursday's win.

Getting even with UCLA (16-11, 9-5) is motivation enough with Saturday being the final home game for seniors Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert. Giving the pair a win would send them off on a good note and keep the Buffaloes in position to win the title.

"We just want to send our seniors out the right way. We've got two seniors, Shane and Lucas, and we're going to do whatever it takes to get them two wins at our home," Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV said this week. "Our crowd, they've been there for us. We've had a couple sellouts this year. Hope they bring the same energy they've been bringing and help us send these seniors out the right way."

Wright and Tyler Bey have led the way this season for the Buffaloes. Bey and Wright are both averaging 14.5 points in conference play, and Bey leads the team in rebounding at 9.3 per game. Overall, Wright is 21st all-time in points in CU history and has a chance to move up before the conference tournament next month.

The Bruins are just a game behind the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 thanks to six wins in their last seven games. A win Saturday would give UCLA a sweep of Colorado and put it in position to win at least a share of the conference title.

Arizona and Arizona State are a half-game ahead of the Bruins.

UCLA hasn't had much success playing at altitude the past couple of seasons but did pull out a 69-58 victory at Utah on Thursday night for its fourth straight win.

The team has tried to prepare for playing at a higher elevation. Freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. is drawing on his experience of playing in Mexico City.

"In Mexico City, when I was there, it's very high altitude, higher than Colorado or Utah," Jaquez said this week. "But I've played (in Colorado), so it's always an adjustment at first getting there. But I think we're going to be alright, especially spending the day, spending the night there."

The Bruins will face a Colorado team that's coming off a scare at home against the Trojans. The Buffaloes trailed by 14 early in the game, went up by 12 late and held on for the four-point win.

"We just got to win now," Wright said after Thursday's game. "We know UCLA is going to give us their best shot as well. Everybody wants us to lose, nobody wants us to be first place in this Pac-12 so all we can worry about is ourselves and our teammates and our fans that are rooting for us and go get them."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 14
COLO Buffaloes 10

Time Team Play Score
11:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
11:35   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:37   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
13:03 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 14-10
11:37   Turnover on Dallas Walton  
11:37   Offensive foul on Dallas Walton  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
11:37   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
12:40   Turnover on Jules Bernard  
12:40   Offensive foul on Jules Bernard  
13:03 +2 Tyler Bey made turnaround jump shot 11-10
14:35   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
14:37   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
14:01 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 11-8
14:37   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:39   Cody Riley missed layup, blocked by Evan Battey  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Turnover on Evan Battey  
14:39   Offensive foul on Evan Battey  
15:02 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 11-6
15:27 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 8-6
15:37   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:39   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
15:58 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 8-4
16:13 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 8-2
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:30   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49 +2 Tyger Campbell made floating jump shot 6-2
16:58   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:00   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Turnover on Cody Riley  
17:20   Offensive foul on Cody Riley  
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Shane Gatling  
17:52   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
18:06 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 4-2
18:23 +2 Evan Battey made hook shot 2-2
18:46 +2 Tyger Campbell made driving layup 2-0
19:00   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
19:02   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
19:30   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Key Players
C. Smith
5 G
M. Wright IV
25 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
48.2 Field Goal % 44.9
37.8 Three Point % 36.5
85.7 Free Throw % 74.3
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill 11:33
  Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:35
  Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV 11:35
  David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:37
+ 3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 13:03
  Turnover on Dallas Walton 11:37
  Offensive foul on Dallas Walton 11:37
  Defensive rebound by Chris Smith 11:37
  Eli Parquet missed jump shot 11:37
  Turnover on Jules Bernard 12:40
  Offensive foul on Jules Bernard 12:40
Team Stats
Points 14 10
Field Goals 6-11 (54.5%) 5-10 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 0-4 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 5
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 3
Team 0 1
Assists 1 0
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Smith G
6 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
4 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo UCLA 16-11 14-14
home team logo 18 Colorado 21-6 10-10
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo UCLA 16-11 69.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo 18 Colorado 21-6 71.8 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
5
C. Smith G 13.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.8 APG 47.7 FG%
25
M. Wright IV G 13.6 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.3 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Smith G 6 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25
M. Wright IV G 4 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
54.5 FG% 50.0
50.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 0
UCLA
Starters
C. Smith
J. Jaquez Jr.
J. Hill
D. Singleton
J. Bernard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 6 2 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
J. Jaquez Jr. 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Singleton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bernard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
C. Smith
J. Jaquez Jr.
J. Hill
D. Singleton
J. Bernard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 6 2 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
J. Jaquez Jr. 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Singleton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bernard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
C. Riley
P. Ali
A. Olesinski
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
K. Nwuba
R. Stong
J. Kyman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Riley 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
P. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Olesinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kyman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 5 1 6/11 2/4 0/0 3 34 1 0 2 1 4
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
D. Walton
E. Parquet
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
T. Bey 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
E. Parquet 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
D. Walton
E. Parquet
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
T. Bey 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
E. Parquet 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
D. Kountz
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kountz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 4 0 5/10 0/4 0/0 2 17 0 1 4 1 3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores