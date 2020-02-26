|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Penn State
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Geo Baker
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Myles Dread made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Myles Dread made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:31
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed layup
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made dunk
|
2-2
|
18:23
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis
|
|
17:51
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
2-5
|
17:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy made layup, assist by Myles Dread
|
2-7
|
17:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Lamar Stevens
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Myles Johnson
|
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Izaiah Brockington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
2-10
|
16:11
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed layup
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
15:10
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson made dunk
|
4-10
|
14:51
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker made jump shot
|
6-10
|
14:24
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy missed layup
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson made layup
|
8-10
|
13:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy
|
|
13:41
|
|
+1
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-11
|
13:35
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington made jump shot
|
8-13
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell made jump shot
|
10-13
|
12:42
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed layup
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
11:53
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
10-16
|
11:34
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Caleb McConnell
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-17
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-18
|
10:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Harrar
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Jacob Young
|
12-18
|
10:08
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
9:58
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made layup
|
14-18
|
9:40
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
14-21
|
9:12
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Shaq Carter
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Myles Dread
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb McConnell
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
14-23
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-23
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-26
|
7:19
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed layup
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made jump shot, assist by Jacob Young
|
17-26
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myles Dread
|
17-28
|
6:12
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
6:06
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
17-31
|
6:03
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myles Dread
|
17-33
|
5:05
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-33
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
19-35
|
3:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington made layup
|
19-37
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed layup
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Geo Baker
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-38
|
3:02
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy missed layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure missed jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-39
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-40
|
1:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
1:19
|
|
+1
|
Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-40
|
1:19
|
|
+1
|
Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-40
|
1:00
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell made dunk, assist by Jacob Young
|
23-40
|
16.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Jacob Young
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington
|
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-40
|
16.0
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Young
|
|
15.0
|
|
+1
|
Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-41
|
15.0
|
|
+1
|
Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-42
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|