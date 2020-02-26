RUT
PSU

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 24
PSU Nittany Lions 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:44   Shooting foul on Geo Baker  
19:44   Myles Dread missed 1st of 3 free throws  
19:44 +1 Myles Dread made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-1
19:44 +1 Myles Dread made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-2
19:31   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
19:23   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:05   Shaq Carter missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:58   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
18:56   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
18:40   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
18:34 +2 Shaq Carter made dunk 2-2
18:23   Out of bounds turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis  
17:51 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 2-5
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah  
17:14 +2 Seth Lundy made layup, assist by Myles Dread 2-7
17:03   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
16:54   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:40   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
16:40   Turnover on Lamar Stevens  
16:28   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Johnson  
16:14 +3 Izaiah Brockington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 2-10
16:11   30-second timeout called  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
15:45   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
15:17   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:10 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk 4-10
14:51   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:41 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 6-10
14:24   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:13   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:04   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:41   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:41 +2 Myles Johnson made layup 8-10
13:35   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
13:41 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
13:35   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
13:20   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
13:11 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 8-13
12:50 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 10-13
12:42   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
12:16   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:53 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 10-16
11:34   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:07   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
11:07   Commercial timeout called  
11:07 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
11:07 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
10:45   Personal foul on John Harrar  
10:37 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Jacob Young 12-18
10:08   Myles Dread missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
9:58 +2 Jacob Young made layup 14-18
9:40 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 14-21
9:12   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Shaq Carter  
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Myles Dread  
8:44   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
8:41   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
8:31 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 14-23
8:02   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
8:02   Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:02 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
7:34 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot 15-26
7:19   Montez Mathis missed layup  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
7:10   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:02 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 17-26
6:39 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myles Dread 17-28
6:12   Shaq Carter missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
6:06 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 17-31
6:03   30-second timeout called  
6:03   Commercial timeout called  
5:40   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
5:38   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
5:38   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:38   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:20 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myles Dread 17-33
5:05   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
4:49   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
4:31   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
4:15   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:16 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
4:16 +1 Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-33
4:02 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 19-35
3:41   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Curtis Jones Jr.  
3:31   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
3:31 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 19-37
3:06   Jacob Young missed layup  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
3:02   Shooting foul on Geo Baker  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 19-38
3:02   Izaiah Brockington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
2:35   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:25   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
2:00   Mamadou Doucoure missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
1:37   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
1:38 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 19-39
1:38 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-40
1:19   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
1:19 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-40
1:19 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-40
1:00   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
49.0   Violation on Unknown  
38.0 +2 Caleb McConnell made dunk, assist by Jacob Young 23-40
16.0   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Jacob Young  
16.0   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
16.0 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 24-40
16.0   Jacob Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
15.0   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
15.0 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 24-41
15.0 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-42
3.0   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 40
PSU Nittany Lions 23

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 26-42
19:25   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:23   John Harrar missed layup  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
19:21   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:19 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 28-42
19:01   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:56 +2 Myles Dread made jump shot, assist by John Harrar 28-44
19:17   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
19:17 +1 Myles Dread made free throw 28-45
18:43   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:32   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:13   Myles Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by John Harrar  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:04   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
17:52   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:47 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup 30-45
17:43   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
17:30   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:21   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
17:11   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:01 +2 Geo Baker made layup 32-45
17:02   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
17:01   Geo Baker missed free throw  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:23 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 35-45
16:14   Jamari Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
15:51 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 35-47
15:35   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
15:29   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:23   Offensive foul on Montez Mathis  
15:23   Turnover on Montez Mathis  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:04 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 35-49
14:46 +2 Jacob Young made layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 37-49
14:25   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
14:10   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
14:05   Myles Johnson missed tip-in  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:04   Official timeout called  
13:38   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
13:27 +3 Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 40-49
13:15   30-second timeout called  
13:15   Commercial timeout called  
13:00 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup 40-51
12:47 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 42-51
12:36   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
12:26   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
12:18 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made dunk 44-51
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Jacob Young  
11:56 +2 Jacob Young made layup 46-51
11:49   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
11:44   Curtis Jones Jr. missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Myles Johnson  
11:08 +2 Jacob Young made layup 48-51
10:52   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
10:34   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
10:04 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Jacob Young 50-51
9:42 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 50-53
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Myles Dread  
9:10   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
9:10   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
8:52   30-second timeout called  
8:46   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:37 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 50-55
8:19   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
7:47   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
7:44   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
7:11   Shot clock violation turnover on Rutgers  
7:00 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 50-57
7:00   Shooting foul on Mamadou Doucoure  
7:00   Izaiah Brockington missed free throw  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:41   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
6:39  