Kentucky will be seeking to clinch its 37th outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship when it hosts Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Ky.

The No. 8 Wildcats (23-5, 13-2 SEC) have a two-game lead on the 15th-ranked and second-place Tigers (24-4, 11-4) and have not lost since a 75-66 setback at Auburn on Feb. 1.

A win over Auburn would give the Wildcats a three-game lead with two games remaining in the regular season. A loss would leave them needing at least one more win to ensure their 13th shared regular-season championship.

The Wildcats' 69-60 win at Texas A&M on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive victory since the loss at Auburn.

Coach John Calipari talked about the significance of putting together a winning streak in relation to next month's NCAA Tournament after his Wildcats avoided what he called a "trap game" at College Station.

"Every year I coach, one, you're trying to go on a run of games so you can win X amount in a row," he said. "And the reason is to win a national title, you've gotta know you can win six in a row.

"If you don't win six in a row during your season, how in the world are you ever going to win six in a row in that tournament?"

Immanuel Quickley led the Wildcats' scoring with 30 points, a career high for the sophomore guard who has scored 77 points in his last three games. He is one of five Wildcats who has posted games of at least 25 points this season, along with Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and E.J. Montgomery.

Calipari likes having multiple 25-point threats.

"The reason is," he said, "you're going to get in the tournament, and if someone gets hot for your team and they know they can do it because they've done it one time -- or twice or three times -- that guy may help you win and advance a game that you weren't going to win."

Auburn has dropped two games since beating the Wildcats, but with LSU losing Wednesday at Florida, the Tigers sit alone in second place in the conference. The Tigers have bounced back with home wins over Tennessee and Ole Miss since losing at Missouri and at Georgia with freshman Isaac Okoro out with a hamstring injury.

Okoro returned Wednesday and played 27 minutes, scoring 10 points in the 67-48 win over Ole Miss.

"Isaac coming back helped us defensively, with our guards in particular," coach Bruce Pearl said. "I planned on playing him about 16 minutes. He got eight in the first half on schedule, but the game was close in the second half, and he felt good, so we played him a little more, and he helped us."

Okoro scored 14 points in the earlier win over Kentucky.

The Tigers need a win to stay alone in second place in the league race, but would still need another Kentucky loss to gain at least a share of the SEC's regular-season title. The Tigers shared the SEC regular-season championship with Tennessee in 2018, their third title in program history.

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 9
UK Wildcats 11

Time Team Play Score
14:36   Commercial timeout called  
14:36   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:55   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
15:11 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 46-51
15:37 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 46-49
15:53   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:55   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:02   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16 +2 Nick Richards made layup 44-49
16:22   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:52   J'Von McCormick missed free throw  
16:52   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
16:52 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 44-47
17:11   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
17:14   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:14   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:20   Ashton Hagans missed dunk  
17:26   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
17:34 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot 41-47
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
17:45   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:55   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
18:09   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
18:09   Tyrese Maxey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:09 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
18:09   Shooting foul on Samir Doughty  
18:28 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 41-43
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
18:51 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 39-43
19:07 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
19:07   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:07   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
19:29   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 37-42

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 37
UK Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
4.0 +2 Anfernee McLemore made jump shot, assist by Jaylin Williams 37-40
4.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   Jumpball received by Auburn  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
13.0   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   30-second timeout called  
35.0 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-40
35.0 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
35.0   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
49.0 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 33-40
1:24 +3 Jaylin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 33-37
1:31   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
1:33   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
1:59   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20 +2 Tyrese Maxey made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 30-37
2:25   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
2:27   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 30-35
3:12   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Okoro  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:20   EJ Montgomery missed layup  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:32   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:33   Nate Sestina missed layup  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
3:40   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
4:01 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Isaac Okoro 30-33
4:19   Turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:19   Offensive foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:39 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot 28-33
4:54 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup 25-33
4:59   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
5:01   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Jaylin Williams, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
5:14   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
5:25   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46 +2 Devan Cambridge made dunk 25-31
5:49   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
5:51   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-31
6:06 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
6:06   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:06   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 23-29
6:58   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
6:58   Isaac Okoro missed free throw  
6:58   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
7:18 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 23-27
7:25   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:27   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
7:40 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:45   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 23-23
8:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
8:25   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot  
8:30   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
8:42   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 23-21
9:26 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 23-19
9:46 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 20-19
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
10:07   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29 +1 Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-17
10:29 +1 Nate Sestina made 1st of 2 free throws 20-16
10:29   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
10:30   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
10:50   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
10:57   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
11:10 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
11:10   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley  
11:52 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 20-13
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
12:00 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 20-11
12:00   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
12:02   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
12:36 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 18-11
12:42   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
12:44   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
13:03 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-9
13:03 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
13:03   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:20   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
13:22   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
13:33   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
13:33   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
13:46   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
14:10   Anfernee McLemore missed free throw  
14:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:10   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
14:10 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup 16-9
14:32   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:34   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
15:05 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 14-9
15:12   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:14   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
15:26 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 11-9
15:55 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 8-9
16:14   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
16:16   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:23   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:48   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
17:16 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley 8-7
17:40 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty 8-5
17:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:47   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:54   Austin Wiley missed layup  
18:09 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 6-5
18:36 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 6-3
18:49 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
18:49 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
18:49   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
19:05   EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:05 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
19:05   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
19:27 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 3-0
19:28   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
19:35   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
Key Players
S. Doughty
10 G
A. Hagans
0 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
40.5 Field Goal % 40.6
30.5 Three Point % 28.1
77.1 Free Throw % 80.5
3
D. Purifoy F
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
3
T. Maxey G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Auburn
Starters
D. Purifoy
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
I. Okoro
A. McLemore
On Bench
J. Johnson
J. Williams
D. Cambridge
A. Flanigan
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 0
D. Cambridge 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 1
A. Flanigan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 19 11 17/37 8/22 4/7 13 114 2 1 9 4 15
Kentucky
Starters
T. Maxey
I. Quickley
N. Sestina
N. Richards
J. Juzang
On Bench
K. Brooks Jr.
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
B. Jordan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brooks Jr. 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 1 2
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 20 8 18/38 2/6 13/16 12 85 6 1 3 5 15
