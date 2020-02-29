|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Anfernee McLemore made jump shot, assist by Jaylin Williams
|
37-40
|
4.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Auburn
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-40
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-40
|
35.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley
|
|
49.0
|
|
+3
|
Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
33-40
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
|
33-37
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
30-37
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
EJ Montgomery made jump shot
|
30-35
|
3:12
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Okoro
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
EJ Montgomery missed layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Nate Sestina missed layup
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Isaac Okoro
|
30-33
|
4:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-33
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. made layup
|
25-33
|
4:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed layup
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaylin Williams, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Devan Cambridge made dunk
|
25-31
|
5:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-31
|
6:06
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-30
|
6:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
23-29
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed free throw
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made layup
|
23-27
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-25
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-24
|
7:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made layup
|
23-23
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Johnny Juzang
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Immanuel Quickley made jump shot
|
23-21
|
9:26
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy
|
23-19
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Ashton Hagans made layup
|
20-19
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
+1
|
Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-17
|
10:29
|
|
+1
|
Nate Sestina made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-16
|
10:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-15
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-14
|
11:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samir Doughty
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey
|
20-13
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac Okoro
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made layup
|
20-11
|
12:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ashton Hagans
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made layup
|
18-11
|
12:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley
|
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-9
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-9
|
13:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Richards
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on J'Von McCormick
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on J'Von McCormick
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed free throw
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Anfernee McLemore made layup
|
16-9
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
|
14-9
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
+3
|
Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro
|
11-9
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey
|
8-9
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed layup
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley
|
8-7
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty
|
8-5
|
17:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Austin Wiley missed layup
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
6-5
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
|
6-3
|
18:49
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-3
|
18:49
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
18:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:05
|
|
+1
|
EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-1
|
19:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
19:27
|
|
+3
|
Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
|
3-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Richards
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kentucky
|