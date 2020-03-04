FSU
ND

No. 7 Florida State's ACC title chase runs through Notre Dame

  • FLM
  • Mar 04, 2020

No. 7 Florida State will look to sweep its regular-season series against Notre Dame when the teams meet Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup in South Bend, Ind.

Florida State (24-5, 14-4 ACC) held on for an 85-84 win in the teams' first matchup Jan. 25 in Tallahassee, Fla. The stakes are even greater this time around as the Seminoles are looking to stay alive for at least a share of the conference title.

The Seminoles are a half-game behind No. 10 Louisville (24-6, 15-4) in the conference standings, but the Cardinals have only one game remaining while the Seminoles have two. So if Florida State wins its final two games, it would at least share the crown.

Florida State's league-title hopes took a hit when the Seminoles absorbed a last-second, 70-69 loss at Clemson on Saturday.

The next hurdle comes against Notre Dame (18-11, 9-9), which has won three of four but is coming off an 84-73 road loss against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have two regular-season games, plus the ACC tournament, to try to bolster their case for making the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey tried to light a fire under his upperclassmen after the loss to the Demon Deacons.

"Our best post defender was (sophomore) Nate Laszewski," Brey said to reporters. "Our senior big guys didn't guard anybody tonight. I love them to death, but they didn't play any defense. That's why we started Nate in the second half. We just told him to foul the heck out of (Wake Forest big man Olivier Sarr) if you have to."

Florida State will pose its own challenges to the Fighting Irish defense.

Three Seminoles guards are averaging in double digits this season: Devin Vassell (12.9 points per game), Trent Forrest (11.7) and M.J. Walker (10.4). Forward Patrick Williams is not far behind at 9.4 points per game, and forward Malik Osborne is contributing on both ends of the court with 6.2 points and five rebounds per contest.

Notre Dame is led by John Mooney, who is averaging team highs of 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest. T.J. Gibbs (13.2 ppg), Prentiss Hubb (11.8) and Dane Goodwin (10.4) also are scoring in double figures.

It was an unheralded player, Florida State reserve forward Wyatt Wilkes, who proved to be the difference in the first meeting between the teams. The sophomore finished with a career-high 19 points and shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in the win.

This time, history looms large: Florida State never has won a regular-season championship in ACC hoops.

"We're here. It's a new team," Vassell said to the Tallahassee (Fla.) News-Democrat. "(Seminoles assistant coach Charlton Young) always says, 'New blood, blue blood,' and stuff like that.

"It's just showing that it's a new team, a new FSU. We're trying to show everybody that we've been to the Sweet 16, we've been to the Elite Eight, but we're trying to get to a new place -- a place that we've never been before."

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said his players cannot afford to feel satisfied quite yet.

"We're trying to keep this in perspective," Hamilton told reporters. "We can't start getting excited about where we are now."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 21
ND Fighting Irish 27

Time Team Play Score
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:33   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
7:54 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 21-27
7:59   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
8:01   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
8:14 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 21-25
8:33   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
8:46   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
8:46   Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:46 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
8:46   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
8:56   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
8:57 +2 John Mooney made layup 20-23
9:03   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:05   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
9:05   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
9:05   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:07   Nate Laszewski missed hook shot  
9:25 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 20-21
9:33   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
10:00   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
10:01   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Balsa Koprivica 18-21
10:20   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
10:22   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
10:45   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
10:59   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
11:06   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
11:07   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
11:39 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made jump shot 15-21
12:02 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 13-21
12:10   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
12:12   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
12:30   Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
12:43 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 13-18
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
13:16 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 11-18
13:25   30-second timeout called  
13:32 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 9-18
13:38   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
13:40   Anthony Polite missed jump shot  
13:56 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup, assist by John Mooney 9-15
14:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:04   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
14:26 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
14:41 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest 9-10
14:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
14:54   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 7-10
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
15:51 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 5-10
16:02   Turnover on Malik Osborne  
16:02   Offensive foul on Malik Osborne  
16:23 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 5-7
16:37 +3 Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 5-4
16:48   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:50   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:11   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 2-4
17:56 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 2-2
18:23 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 0-2
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by John Mooney  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:02   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
19:26   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:28   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:34   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
19:47   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
J. Mooney
33 F
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
46.7 Field Goal % 46.8
30.8 Three Point % 29.6
83.3 Free Throw % 62.8
  Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin 7:30
  Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray 7:31
  Raiquan Gray missed layup 7:33
+ 2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 7:54
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs 7:59
  Malik Osborne missed jump shot 8:01
+ 2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 8:14
  Personal foul on M.J. Walker 8:33
  Defensive rebound by John Mooney 8:46
  Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8:46
+ 1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 8:46
Team Stats
Points 21 27
Field Goals 9-20 (45.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 11
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 4 7
Team 1 1
Assists 4 5
Steals 1 2
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Olejniczak C
6 PTS
home team logo
3
P. Hubb G
13 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 7 Florida State 24-5 21-21
home team logo Notre Dame 18-11 27-27
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Florida State 24-5 75.3 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 18-11 74.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
15
D. Olejniczak C 3.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.1 APG 59.2 FG%
3
P. Hubb G 11.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.9 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Olejniczak C 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
3
P. Hubb G 13 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
45.0 FG% 57.9
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 0
Florida State
Starters
R. Gray
T. Forrest
D. Vassell
P. Williams
M. Osborne
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gray 4 2 0 1/4 1/1 1/2 0 5 1 0 0 2 0
T. Forrest 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. Vassell 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
P. Williams 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 1
M. Osborne 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 1 0
On Court
R. Gray
T. Forrest
D. Vassell
P. Williams
M. Osborne
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gray 4 2 0 1/4 1/1 1/2 0 5 1 0 0 2 0
T. Forrest 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. Vassell 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
P. Williams 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 1
M. Osborne 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 1 0
On Bench
D. Olejniczak
A. Polite
R. Evans
B. Koprivica
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
T. Hands
N. Jack
C. Yates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Olejniczak 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Polite 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 1
R. Evans 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
B. Koprivica 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 8 4 9/20 2/6 1/2 5 54 1 1 3 4 4
Notre Dame
Starters
P. Hubb
J. Mooney
D. Goodwin
R. Pflueger
T. Gibbs
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Hubb 13 0 1 5/5 3/3 0/0 1 10 1 0 2 0 0
J. Mooney 9 6 1 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 2 4
D. Goodwin 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Pflueger 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gibbs 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
P. Hubb
J. Mooney
D. Goodwin
R. Pflueger
T. Gibbs
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Hubb 13 0 1 5/5 3/3 0/0 1 10 1 0 2 0 0
J. Mooney 9 6 1 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 2 4
D. Goodwin 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Pflueger 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gibbs 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
N. Laszewski
N. Djogo
C. Ryan
R. Carmody
E. Morgan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Laszewski 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
N. Djogo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carmody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 10 5 11/19 5/10 0/0 5 55 2 2 4 3 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores