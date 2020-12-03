NEBOM
DRAKE

1st Half
NEBOM
Mavericks
29
DRAKE
Bulldogs
38

Time Team Play Score
1:42   Mavericks offensive rebound  
1:44   Matt Pile misses two point jump shot  
2:01 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup (D.J. Wilkins assists) 29-38
2:15   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
2:17   Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot  
2:23   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
2:25   Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot  
2:43   Jonah Jackson defensive rebound  
2:45   Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot  
2:58   Matt Pile defensive rebound  
3:00   Matt Pile blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup  
3:18 +1 Matt Pile makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-36
3:18 +1 Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-36
3:18   TV timeout  
3:18   Darnell Brodie personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)  
3:32 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 27-36
3:57 +2 Ayo Akinwole makes two point layup 27-34
4:03   Garrett Sturtz turnover (lost ball) (Ayo Akinwole steals)  
4:12   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
4:14   Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot  
4:23   Roman Penn turnover  
4:23   Roman Penn offensive foul (Jadin Booth draws the foul)  
4:25   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
4:27   Jadin Booth misses two point jump shot  
4:57 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 25-34
5:15   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
5:17   Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot  
5:36 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup 25-32
5:50 +1 Matt Pile makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-30
5:50 +1 Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-30
5:50   Issa Samake personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)  
5:55   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
5:57   Issa Samake misses two point layup  
6:21 +2 Matt Pile makes two point jump shot 23-30
6:31   Issa Samake personal foul  
6:36   Darrius Hughes defensive rebound  
6:38   Matt Pile blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup  
6:47   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
6:49   Marco Smith misses three point jump shot  
7:02   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
7:04   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
7:24 +1 Matt Pile makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-30
7:24 +1 Matt Pile makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-30
7:24   TV timeout  
7:24   Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)  
7:58   Matt Pile defensive rebound  
8:00   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
7:58   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
8:00   Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot  
8:00   Jump ball. Shanquan Hemphill vs. Jadin Booth (Mavericks gains possession)  
8:06 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-30
8:06   Jadin Booth shooting foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)  
8:08 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 19-29
8:32 +3 Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot 19-26
8:42   Tremell Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Wanjang Tut steals)  
8:49   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
8:51   Wanjang Tut misses two point layup  
9:12 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 16-26
9:24 +1 Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-23
9:24   Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)  
9:24 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point layup 15-23
9:28   Wanjang Tut offensive rebound  
9:30   Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot  
9:34   Marco Smith defensive rebound  
9:36   Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup  
9:49 +3 Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Jadin Booth assists) 13-23
10:04 +2 D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot 10-23
10:12   Ayo Akinwole turnover (out of bounds)  
10:20 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 10-21
10:24   Darrius Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Okay Djamgouz steals)  
10:31   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Darrius Hughes steals)  
10:39   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
10:41   Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot  
11:11 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists) 10-19
11:20   Tremell Murphy offensive rebound  
11:22   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   Tremell Murphy offensive rebound  
11:34   Tremell Murphy misses two point layup  
11:34   Tremell Murphy offensive rebound  
11:36   Tremell Murphy misses two point layup  
12:01 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point hook shot 10-17
12:29   Garrett Sturtz turnover (out of bounds)  
12:44   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
12:46   Marco Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Devin Evans defensive rebound  
12:52   Tremell Murphy misses two point layup  
13:11   Devin Evans turnover (bad pass)  
13:24 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-17
13:24 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-16
13:24   Zach Thornhill shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
13:39   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
13:39   Devin Evans misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:39 +1 Devin Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-15
13:39   Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Devin Evans draws the foul)  
13:57   Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Marlon Ruffin draws the foul)  
14:11 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-15
14:11   Sam'i Roe shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
14:11 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 7-14
14:17   Darrius Hughes turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Jackson steals)  
14:26 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup 7-12
14:34   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
14:36   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
14:57 +3 La'Mel Robinson makes three point jump shot (Marlon Ruffin assists) 7-10
15:12   La'Mel Robinson defensive rebound  
15:14   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:28   Mavericks turnover (10-second violation)  
15:44 +3 Jonah Jackson makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 5-10
16:00   Ayo Akinwole turnover (bad pass) (Nate Ferguson steals)  
16:22   Matt Pile defensive rebound  
16:22   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:22   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:22   Ayo Akinwole shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
16:28   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
16:30   Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot  
16:43   Darrius Hughes defensive rebound  
16:45   Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot  
16:50   Zach Thornhill personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
16:54   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
16:56   Wanjang Tut misses two point layup  
17:18   Wanjang Tut defensive rebound  
17:20   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
17:28   Marco Smith turnover (traveling)  
17:49 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 5-7
18:11 +2 Marco Smith makes two point jump shot (Matt Pile assists) 4-4
18:18   Matt Pile defensive rebound  
18:20   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
18:41 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point layup (Marco Smith assists) 2-4
18:53 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 0-4
19:07   Wanjang Tut turnover (traveling)  
19:23   D.J. Wilkins personal foul  
19:36 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot 0-2
20:00   Matt Pile vs. Darnell Brodie (Roman Penn gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 29 38
Field Goals 9-23 (39.1%) 15-31 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 15 17
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 13 13
Team 1 0
Assists 4 6
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 5 9
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 1-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Drake 2-0 PPG RPG APG
Nebraska Omaha
Starters
A. Akinwole
M. Pile
W. Tut
M. Smith
Z. Thornhill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Akinwole 8 3 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 3
M. Pile 8 4 1 1/2 0/0 6/6 0 - 0 2 0 0 4
W. Tut 7 2 0 3/6 0/0 1/1 0 - 1 0 1 1 1
M. Smith 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Thornhill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
L. Robinson
D. Evans
D. Hughes
M. Ruffin
J. Booth
S. Roe
K. Luedtke
N. Brusseau
G. Frickenstein
D. Brougham
N. Ferrarini
Total 29 14 4 9/23 3/9 8/9 5 0 3 2 7 1 13
Drake
Starters
D. Wilkins
D. Brodie
R. Penn
T. Murphy
S. Hemphill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilkins 12 1 1 4/5 3/3 1/1 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Brodie 8 4 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 4
R. Penn 5 2 4 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
T. Murphy 2 5 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 3 2
S. Hemphill 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
G. Sturtz
J. Jackson
N. Ferguson
I. Samake
J. Yesufu
J. Kwiecinski
D. Dahlke
B. Burns
C. Gholson
N. Thomas
O. Djamgouz
A. Barrett
Total 38 17 6 15/31 4/7 4/6 9 0 3 0 5 4 13
