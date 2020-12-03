|
+2
Michael Weathers makes two point driving layup
35-39
0:27
Tommy Kuhse turnover (traveling)
0:32
Galen Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Leemet Bockler steals)
0:36
Leemet Bockler turnover (Galen Alexander steals)
0:50
+2
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup
33-39
1:14
+3
Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
31-39
1:27
John Walker III turnover (lane violation)
1:27
+1
John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-36
1:27
Quinn Clinton shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
1:40
+3
Leemet Bockler makes three point pullup jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
30-36
1:51
Michael Weathers turnover (Tommy Kuhse steals)
2:04
+3
Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
30-33
2:14
Galen Alexander personal foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)
2:14
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
2:14
Leemet Bockler blocks Galen Alexander's two point jump shot
2:33
+3
Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Quinn Clinton assists)
30-30
2:50
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
2:52
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point turnaround jump shot
3:14
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
30-27
3:33
Alex Ducas offensive rebound
3:35
Jabe Mullins misses two point turnaround jump shot
3:58
+1
Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-25
3:58
+1
Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-25
3:58
TV timeout
3:58
Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
4:18
+2
Alex Ducas makes two point driving layup
28-25
4:25
Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Alex Ducas steals)
4:52
Galen Alexander defensive rebound
4:54
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
5:16
+2
Galen Alexander makes two point pullup jump shot
28-23
5:35
Tigers defensive rebound
5:37
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
5:57
+2
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point reverse layup (Michael Weathers assists)
26-23
6:14
Tigers defensive rebound
6:16
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
6:29
+2
Galen Alexander makes two point driving layup
24-23
6:42
+1
Quinn Clinton makes technical free throw 1 of 1
22-23
6:42
Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover
6:42
Joirdon Karl Nicholas technical foul
6:42
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point dunk
22-22
6:55
Alex Ducas offensive rebound
6:57
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
7:10
TV timeout
7:10
Justin Hopkins turnover (traveling)
7:35
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
22-20
7:55
+2
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point turnaround hook shot
22-18
8:10
Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
8:12
Alex Ducas misses two point turnaround jump shot
8:18
John Jones personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
8:32
+3
Chris Baldwin makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
20-18
8:46
Mitchell Saxen personal foul
9:03
+2
Mitchell Saxen makes two point reverse layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
17-18
9:20
+1
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-16
9:20
+1
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-16
9:20
Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
9:22
Chris Baldwin offensive rebound
9:24
John Walker III misses two point turnaround jump shot
9:41
+1
Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
15-16
9:41
John Jones shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
9:42
+3
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
15-15
10:00
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
10:02
Mitchell Saxen blocks Michael Weathers's two point driving layup
10:16
+2
Quinn Clinton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
15-12
10:42
Leemet Bockler defensive rebound
10:44
Mitchell Saxen blocks John Walker III's two point layup
10:48
Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
11:00
Leemet Bockler turnover (lost ball)
11:06
Leemet Bockler defensive rebound
11:08
Matthias Tass blocks Michael Weathers's two point layup
11:18
Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
11:20
John Walker III blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup
11:34
Leemet Bockler offensive rebound
11:36
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
11:40
Leemet Bockler offensive rebound
11:42
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
12:00
John Walker III turnover (traveling)
12:20
Tigers 60 second timeout
12:26
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
15-10
12:34
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
12:36
Galen Alexander misses two point step back jump shot
12:55
+3
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
15-8
13:04
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
13:06
Chris Baldwin misses two point turnaround jump shot
13:33
+3
Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
15-5
13:42
Leemet Bockler defensive rebound
13:44
Chris Baldwin misses two point turnaround jump shot
13:56
Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound
13:58
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
14:13
Gaels offensive rebound
14:15
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
14:45
+2
John Walker III makes two point finger roll layup
15-2
15:14
TV timeout
15:18
Matthias Tass personal foul
15:17
Tigers defensive rebound
15:19
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
15:42
+2
Justin Hopkins makes two point floating jump shot
13-2
16:04
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point turnaround hook shot
11-2
16:24
+2
Michael Weathers makes two point driving dunk
11-0
16:28
Alex Ducas turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)
16:33
Alex Ducas offensive rebound
16:35
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
16:57
+1
Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-0
16:57
+1
Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-0
16:57
Gaels 30 second timeout
16:57
Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
17:01
Dan Fotu turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)
17:19
+2
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Galen Alexander assists)
7-0
17:33
Galen Alexander defensive rebound
17:35
Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot
17:45
Michael Weathers personal foul
17:58
Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
18:21
+2
Michael Weathers makes two point driving layup
5-0
18:36
Dan Fotu turnover (traveling)
18:56
+3
Michael Weathers makes three point pullup jump shot
3-0
19:04
Galen Alexander defensive rebound
19:06
Tommy Kuhse misses two point driving layup
19:17
Alex Ducas offensive rebound
19:19
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
19:41
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
19:41
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:41
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:41
Alex Ducas shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)
20:00
Joirdon Karl Nicholas vs. Matthias Tass (Michael Weathers gains possession)
