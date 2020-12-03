TEXSO
MARYCA

2nd Half
TEXSO
Tigers
2
MARYCA
Gaels
3

Time Team Play Score
18:33   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
18:35   John Walker III misses three point jump shot  
18:55 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists) 37-42
19:00   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
19:02   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
19:21 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-39
19:21 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-39
19:21   Alex Ducas shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
19:26   Michael Weathers offensive rebound  
19:28   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point layup  
19:44   Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass)  
0:00   End of period  

1st Half
TEXSO
Tigers
35
MARYCA
Gaels
39

Time Team Play Score
0:06 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point driving layup 35-39
0:27   Tommy Kuhse turnover (traveling)  
0:32   Galen Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Leemet Bockler steals)  
0:36   Leemet Bockler turnover (Galen Alexander steals)  
0:50 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup 33-39
1:14 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 31-39
1:27   John Walker III turnover (lane violation)  
1:27 +1 John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-36
1:27   Quinn Clinton shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)  
1:40 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point pullup jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 30-36
1:51   Michael Weathers turnover (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
2:04 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 30-33
2:14   Galen Alexander personal foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)  
2:14   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
2:14   Leemet Bockler blocks Galen Alexander's two point jump shot  
2:33 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Quinn Clinton assists) 30-30
2:50   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
2:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:14 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 30-27
3:33   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
3:35   Jabe Mullins misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:58 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-25
3:58 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-25
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
4:18 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point driving layup 28-25
4:25   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Alex Ducas steals)  
4:52   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
4:54   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
5:16 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point pullup jump shot 28-23
5:35   Tigers defensive rebound  
5:37   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
5:57 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point reverse layup (Michael Weathers assists) 26-23
6:14   Tigers defensive rebound  
6:16   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
6:29 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point driving layup 24-23
6:42 +1 Quinn Clinton makes technical free throw 1 of 1 22-23
6:42   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover  
6:42   Joirdon Karl Nicholas technical foul  
6:42 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point dunk 22-22
6:55   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
6:57   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10   Justin Hopkins turnover (traveling)  
7:35 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 22-20
7:55 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point turnaround hook shot 22-18
8:10   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
8:12   Alex Ducas misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:18   John Jones personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
8:32 +3 Chris Baldwin makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 20-18
8:46   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
9:03 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point reverse layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 17-18
9:20 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-16
9:20 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-16
9:20   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
9:22   Chris Baldwin offensive rebound  
9:24   John Walker III misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:41 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-16
9:41   John Jones shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
9:42 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 15-15
10:00   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
10:02   Mitchell Saxen blocks Michael Weathers's two point driving layup  
10:16 +2 Quinn Clinton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 15-12
10:42   Leemet Bockler defensive rebound  
10:44   Mitchell Saxen blocks John Walker III's two point layup  
10:48   Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
11:00   Leemet Bockler turnover (lost ball)  
11:06   Leemet Bockler defensive rebound  
11:08   Matthias Tass blocks Michael Weathers's two point layup  
11:18   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
11:20   John Walker III blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup  
11:34   Leemet Bockler offensive rebound  
11:36   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Leemet Bockler offensive rebound  
11:42   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
12:00   John Walker III turnover (traveling)  
12:20   Tigers 60 second timeout  
12:26 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 15-10
12:34   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
12:36   Galen Alexander misses two point step back jump shot  
12:55 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 15-8
13:04   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
13:06   Chris Baldwin misses two point turnaround jump shot  
13:33 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 15-5
13:42   Leemet Bockler defensive rebound  
13:44   Chris Baldwin misses two point turnaround jump shot  
13:56   Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound  
13:58   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
14:13   Gaels offensive rebound  
14:15   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
14:45 +2 John Walker III makes two point finger roll layup 15-2
15:14   TV timeout  
15:18   Matthias Tass personal foul  
15:17   Tigers defensive rebound  
15:19   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
15:42 +2 Justin Hopkins makes two point floating jump shot 13-2
16:04 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point turnaround hook shot 11-2
16:24 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point driving dunk 11-0
16:28   Alex Ducas turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)  
16:33   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
16:35   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
16:57 +1 Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-0
16:57 +1 Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-0
16:57   Gaels 30 second timeout  
16:57   Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)  
17:01   Dan Fotu turnover (bad pass) (Michael Weathers steals)  
17:19 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Galen Alexander assists) 7-0
17:33   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
17:35   Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot  
17:45   Michael Weathers personal foul  
17:58   Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
18:21 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point driving layup 5-0
18:36   Dan Fotu turnover (traveling)  
18:56 +3 Michael Weathers makes three point pullup jump shot 3-0
19:04   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
19:06   Tommy Kuhse misses two point driving layup  
19:17   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
19:19   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
19:41   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
19:41   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:41   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:41   Alex Ducas shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)  
20:00   Joirdon Karl Nicholas vs. Matthias Tass (Michael Weathers gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 42
Field Goals 13-24 (54.2%) 16-33 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 2-3 (66.7%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 18
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 6 10
Team 3 1
Assists 3 11
Steals 3 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 5 9
Technicals 1 0
20
M. Weathers G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
23
L. Bockler G
15 PTS, 5 REB
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
away team logo Texas Southern 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 3-1 PPG RPG APG
20
M. Weathers G 13 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
23
L. Bockler G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
54.2 FG% 48.5
66.7 3PT FG% 40.0
81.8 FT% 100.0
Texas Southern
Starters
M. Weathers
J. Nichols
G. Alexander
J. Walker III
J. Hopkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Weathers 13 1 2 4/6 1/1 4/4 1 0 2 0 1 1 0
J. Nichols 8 1 0 4/6 0/0 0/2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
G. Alexander 6 3 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 3
J. Walker III 3 0 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0
J. Hopkins 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Total 37 8 3 13/24 2/3 9/11 5 0 3 1 7 2 6
Saint Mary's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 7 1 9 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
M. Tass 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 0 2
D. Fotu 4 0 0 1/1 1/1 1/1 0 - 0 0 2 0 0
A. Ducas 2 5 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 4 1
J. Mullins 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 7 1 9 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
M. Tass 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2
D. Fotu 4 0 0 1/1 1/1 1/1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
A. Ducas 2 5 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 4 1
J. Mullins 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Total 42 17 11 16/33 8/20 2/2 9 0 3 4 7 7 10
