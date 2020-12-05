PORTST
PORT

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
PORTST
Vikings
12
PORT
Pilots
8

Time Team Play Score
16:28 +3 Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (James Scott assists) 45-43
16:42   Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass)  
16:51 +3 James Scott makes three point jump shot (Charles Jones Jr. assists) 42-43
17:06   Latrell Jones personal foul  
17:20   Khalid Thomas defensive rebound  
17:20   Isiah Dasher misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:20   Charles Jones Jr. shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
17:20 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 39-43
17:40   TV timeout  
17:40   Pilots 30 second timeout  
17:40 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-41
17:40 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-41
17:40   Ahmed Ali shooting foul (Elijah Hardy draws the foul)  
17:53 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point dunk (Isiah Dasher assists) 37-41
17:57   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
17:59   Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball)  
18:29 +2 Amari McCray makes two point layup (Khalid Thomas assists) 37-39
18:49 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-39
18:49 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-38
18:49   Amari McCray shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
18:55 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-37
18:55 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-37
18:55   Ahmed Ali shooting foul (Elijah Hardy draws the foul)  
19:02   Elijah Hardy defensive rebound  
19:04   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
19:17   Amari McCray misses two point layup  
19:35 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists) 33-37

1st Half
PORTST
Vikings
33
PORT
Pilots
35

Time Team Play Score
0:02   John Hall turnover (traveling)  
0:22   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
0:24   John Hall blocks Chase Adams's two point jump shot  
0:53 +3 Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (James Scott assists) 33-35
1:04   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
1:06   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
1:12   Elijah Hardy turnover (bad pass) (Ahmed Ali steals)  
1:18   Elijah Hardy defensive rebound  
1:20   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
1:35   John Hall turnover  
1:35   John Hall offensive foul  
1:53 +3 Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot (Clythus Griffith assists) 30-35
2:00   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
2:02   James Scott misses two point layup  
2:05   James Scott offensive rebound  
2:07   John Hall misses two point jump shot  
2:22   Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass)  
2:07   John Hall misses two point jump shot  
2:30 +2 Khalid Thomas makes two point dunk 30-32
2:30   Khalid Thomas offensive rebound  
2:32   John Hall misses two point layup  
2:35   John Hall offensive rebound  
2:37   Elijah Hardy misses two point jump shot  
2:46   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
2:48   Clythus Griffith misses two point jump shot  
2:54 +1 Khalid Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-32
2:54 +1 Khalid Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-32
2:54   Hayden Curtiss shooting foul (Khalid Thomas draws the foul)  
2:55   Khalid Thomas offensive rebound  
2:57   Charles Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:02   Khalid Thomas defensive rebound  
3:04   Latrell Jones misses two point layup  
3:22   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
3:24   Charles Jones Jr. misses two point layup  
3:31   Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Hardy steals)  
3:42 +2 John Hall makes two point layup (Elijah Hardy assists) 26-32
3:58   Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
3:58   Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:58 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-32
3:58   Charles Jones Jr. personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Charles Jones Jr. turnover (traveling)  
4:11   Latrell Jones offensive rebound  
4:11   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
4:11   Latrell Jones turnover (offensive goaltending)  
4:17   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
4:19   Kyle Greeley misses three point jump shot  
4:34 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-31
4:34 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-30
4:34   Trey Wood shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
4:44   James Scott turnover  
4:44   James Scott offensive foul  
4:54 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point layup (Eddie Davis assists) 24-29
5:07 +2 Kyle Greeley makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hardy assists) 24-27
5:18 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 22-27
5:26   Pilots 30 second timeout  
5:26   Kyle Greeley turnover (bad pass)  
5:44   Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
5:44   Eddie Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:44   Charles Jones Jr. personal foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
5:47   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
5:49   John Hall misses three point jump shot  
6:12   Vikings defensive rebound  
6:14   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
6:36 +2 Charles Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot 22-25
6:58   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
6:58   Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:58 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-25
6:58   Amari McCray shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
7:09 +2 Amari McCray makes two point hook shot 20-24
7:20   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
7:22   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
7:44 +1 Ian Burke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-24
7:44   Ian Burke misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:44   Chase Adams shooting foul (Ian Burke draws the foul)  
7:58 +2 Chase Adams makes two point layup 17-24
8:16   John Hall turnover (traveling)  
8:23 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point layup 17-22
8:36 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-20
8:36 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-20
8:36   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Elijah Hardy draws the foul)  
8:45 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot 15-20
9:02 +2 Charles Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hardy assists) 15-18
9:14   Charles Jones Jr. offensive rebound  
9:14   James Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:14 +1 James Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-18
9:14   Hunter Seymour personal foul (James Scott draws the foul)  
9:25 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot (Chase Adams assists) 12-18
9:44 +2 James Scott makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hardy assists) 12-16
9:45   Vikings offensive rebound  
9:47   Hunter Seymour blocks Kyle Greeley's two point layup  
10:04   Clythus Griffith turnover (bad pass) (James Scott steals)  
10:26   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
10:26   Elijah Hardy misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:26 +1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-16
10:26   Michael Henn shooting foul (Elijah Hardy draws the foul)  
10:42   Isiah Dasher personal foul (James Scott draws the foul)  
10:47   Kyle Greeley defensive rebound  
10:49   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
10:58   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
11:00   Kyle Greeley misses three point jump shot  
11:16 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-16
11:16 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-15
11:16   Khalid Thomas shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)  
11:16   Khalid Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Clythus Griffith steals)  
11:24   Khalid Thomas defensive rebound  
11:26   Chase Adams misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Khalid Thomas personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
11:52 +2 Amari McCray makes two point layup 9-14
11:56   Amari McCray offensive rebound  
11:58   James Scott misses three point jump shot  
12:12   Amari McCray defensive rebound  
12:14   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
12:27   TV timeout  
12:27   Pilots 30 second timeout  
12:27 +2 James Scott makes two point layup (Ian Burke assists) 7-14
12:31   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
12:33   Khalid Thomas blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
13:09 +3 Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (Jaden Nielsen-Skinner assists) 5-14
13:21   Clythus Griffith turnover (lost ball) (Amari McCray steals)  
13:28   Hunter Seymour offensive rebound  
13:30   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
13:41   Paris Dawson turnover  
13:41   Paris Dawson offensive foul  
14:03   Vikings 30 second timeout  
14:05 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists) 2-14
14:06   Hunter Seymour defensive rebound  
14:08   Ian Burke misses three point jump shot  
14:14 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Hunter Seymour assists) 2-11
14:22   Hunter Seymour defensive rebound  
14:24   Paris Dawson misses two point layup  
14:37   Paris Dawson offensive rebound  
14:39   John Hall misses three point jump shot  
14:52   John Hall defensive rebound  
14:54   Hunter Seymour misses two point layup  
15:02   John Hall turnover  
15:02   John Hall offensive foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
15:09 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 2-9
15:16   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
15:18   Charles Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass) (Paris Dawson steals)  
15:28   Kyle Greeley turnover (out of bounds)  
15:31   Ian Burke defensive rebound  
15:33   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
15:37   TV timeout  
15:37   Paris Dawson personal foul  
15:40   Pilots offensive rebound  
15:42   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
16:02   Charles Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
16:10   Latrell Jones turnover  
16:10   Latrell Jones offensive foul (Kyle Greeley draws the foul)  
16:40   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
16:42   Charles Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:52   John Hall defensive rebound  
16:54   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
17:01   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
17:03   James Scott misses three point jump shot  
17:12   James Scott defensive rebound  
17:14   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
17:30   Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot  
17:40 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup 2-7
17:45   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
17:45   James Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:45   Eddie Davis shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)  
17:45 +2 James Scott makes two point layup 2-5
17:46   James Scott offensive rebound  
17:48   Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Ahmed Ali turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Hardy steals)  
18:02   Pilots defensive rebound  
18:04   Amari McCray misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass) (Charles Jones Jr. steals)  
18:21   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
18:23   Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot  
18:34 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Isiah Dasher assists) 0-5
18:40   Pilots offensive rebound  
18:42   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
18:59   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
18:59   James Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:59   James Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:59   Michael Henn shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)  
19:01 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point tip shot 0-3
19:08   Latrell Jones offensive rebound  
19:10   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
19:19   Khalid Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
19:29 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-1
19:29   Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:29   Amari McCray shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
19:40   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
19:42   Elijah Hardy misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Vikings gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (James Scott assists) 16:28
  Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) 16:42
+ 3 James Scott makes three point jump shot (Charles Jones Jr. assists) 16:51
  Latrell Jones personal foul 17:06
  Khalid Thomas defensive rebound 17:20
  Isiah Dasher misses regular free throw 1 of 1 17:20
  Charles Jones Jr. shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul) 17:20
+ 2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 17:20
  Pilots 30 second timeout 17:40
+ 1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17:40
+ 1 Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17:40
Team Stats
Points 45 43
Field Goals 15-39 (38.5%) 16-37 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 24
Offensive 8 3
Defensive 19 18
Team 2 3
Assists 10 11
Steals 6 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
K. Thomas F
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
E. Davis F
14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Portland State 0-0 33639
home team logo Portland 2-1 35843
Earle A. Chiles Center Portland, Oregon
Earle A. Chiles Center Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Portland State 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Portland 2-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Thomas F PPG RPG APG FG%
00
. Davis F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
K. Thomas F 10 PTS 5 REB 1 AST