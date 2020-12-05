|
0:02
John Hall turnover (traveling)
0:22
Ian Burke defensive rebound
0:24
John Hall blocks Chase Adams's two point jump shot
0:53
+3
Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (James Scott assists)
33-35
1:04
Ian Burke defensive rebound
1:06
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
1:12
Elijah Hardy turnover (bad pass) (Ahmed Ali steals)
1:18
Elijah Hardy defensive rebound
1:20
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
1:35
John Hall turnover
1:35
John Hall offensive foul
1:53
+3
Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot (Clythus Griffith assists)
30-35
2:00
Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
2:02
James Scott misses two point layup
2:05
James Scott offensive rebound
2:07
John Hall misses two point jump shot
2:22
Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass)
2:07
John Hall misses two point jump shot
2:30
+2
Khalid Thomas makes two point dunk
30-32
2:30
Khalid Thomas offensive rebound
2:32
John Hall misses two point layup
2:35
John Hall offensive rebound
2:37
Elijah Hardy misses two point jump shot
2:46
Ian Burke defensive rebound
2:48
Clythus Griffith misses two point jump shot
2:54
+1
Khalid Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-32
2:54
+1
Khalid Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-32
2:54
Hayden Curtiss shooting foul (Khalid Thomas draws the foul)
2:55
Khalid Thomas offensive rebound
2:57
Charles Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:02
Khalid Thomas defensive rebound
3:04
Latrell Jones misses two point layup
3:22
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
3:24
Charles Jones Jr. misses two point layup
3:31
Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Hardy steals)
3:42
+2
John Hall makes two point layup (Elijah Hardy assists)
26-32
3:58
Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound
3:58
Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:58
+1
Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-32
3:58
Charles Jones Jr. personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
3:58
TV timeout
3:58
Charles Jones Jr. turnover (traveling)
4:11
Latrell Jones offensive rebound
4:11
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
4:11
Latrell Jones turnover (offensive goaltending)
4:17
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
4:19
Kyle Greeley misses three point jump shot
4:34
+1
Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-31
4:34
+1
Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-30
4:34
Trey Wood shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
4:44
James Scott turnover
4:44
James Scott offensive foul
4:54
+2
Hayden Curtiss makes two point layup (Eddie Davis assists)
24-29
5:07
+2
Kyle Greeley makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hardy assists)
24-27
5:18
+2
Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
22-27
5:26
Pilots 30 second timeout
5:26
Kyle Greeley turnover (bad pass)
5:44
Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound
5:44
Eddie Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:44
Charles Jones Jr. personal foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
5:47
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
5:49
John Hall misses three point jump shot
6:12
Vikings defensive rebound
6:14
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
6:36
+2
Charles Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot
22-25
6:58
Ian Burke defensive rebound
6:58
Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:58
+1
Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-25
6:58
Amari McCray shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
7:09
+2
Amari McCray makes two point hook shot
20-24
7:20
Ian Burke defensive rebound
7:22
Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
7:44
+1
Ian Burke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-24
7:44
Ian Burke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:44
TV timeout
7:44
Chase Adams shooting foul (Ian Burke draws the foul)
7:58
+2
Chase Adams makes two point layup
17-24
8:16
John Hall turnover (traveling)
8:23
+2
Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
17-22
8:36
+1
Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-20
8:36
+1
Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-20
8:36
Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Elijah Hardy draws the foul)
8:45
+2
Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot
15-20
9:02
+2
Charles Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hardy assists)
15-18
9:14
Charles Jones Jr. offensive rebound
9:14
James Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:14
+1
James Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-18
9:14
Hunter Seymour personal foul (James Scott draws the foul)
9:25
+2
Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
12-18
9:44
+2
James Scott makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hardy assists)
12-16
9:45
Vikings offensive rebound
9:47
Hunter Seymour blocks Kyle Greeley's two point layup
10:04
Clythus Griffith turnover (bad pass) (James Scott steals)
10:26
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
10:26
Elijah Hardy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:26
+1
Elijah Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-16
10:26
Michael Henn shooting foul (Elijah Hardy draws the foul)
10:42
Isiah Dasher personal foul (James Scott draws the foul)
10:47
Kyle Greeley defensive rebound
10:49
Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
10:58
Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
11:00
Kyle Greeley misses three point jump shot
11:16
+1
Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-16
11:16
+1
Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-15
11:16
Khalid Thomas shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)
11:16
Khalid Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Clythus Griffith steals)
11:24
Khalid Thomas defensive rebound
11:26
Chase Adams misses three point jump shot
11:41
Khalid Thomas personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
11:52
+2
Amari McCray makes two point layup
9-14
11:56
Amari McCray offensive rebound
11:58
James Scott misses three point jump shot
12:12
Amari McCray defensive rebound
12:14
Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
12:27
TV timeout
12:27
Pilots 30 second timeout
12:27
+2
James Scott makes two point layup (Ian Burke assists)
7-14
12:31
Ian Burke defensive rebound
12:33
Khalid Thomas blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
13:09
+3
Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (Jaden Nielsen-Skinner assists)
5-14
13:21
Clythus Griffith turnover (lost ball) (Amari McCray steals)
13:28
Hunter Seymour offensive rebound
13:30
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
13:41
Paris Dawson turnover
13:41
Paris Dawson offensive foul
|
14:03
|
|
|
Vikings 30 second timeout
|
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|
2-14
|
14:06
|
|
|
Hunter Seymour defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Ian Burke misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Hunter Seymour assists)
|
2-11
|
14:22
|
|
|
Hunter Seymour defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Paris Dawson misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Paris Dawson offensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
John Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
John Hall defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Hunter Seymour misses two point layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
John Hall turnover
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
John Hall offensive foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
2-9
|
15:16
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass) (Paris Dawson steals)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Kyle Greeley turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Ian Burke defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Paris Dawson personal foul
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Latrell Jones turnover
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Latrell Jones offensive foul (Kyle Greeley draws the foul)
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
John Hall defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
James Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
James Scott defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
17:45
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
James Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Eddie Davis shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
James Scott makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
17:46
|
|
|
James Scott offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Hardy steals)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Pilots defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Amari McCray misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass) (Charles Jones Jr. steals)
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Isiah Dasher assists)
|
0-5
|
18:40
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
James Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
James Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Michael Henn shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Latrell Jones makes two point tip shot
|
0-3
|
19:08
|
|
|
Latrell Jones offensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+1
|
Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:29
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Amari McCray shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Elijah Hardy misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Vikings gains possession)
|