CHIST
ILLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|13:42
|Emon Washington defensive rebound
|13:51
|Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|+ 2
|Abdou Ndiaye makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|14:11
|Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|14:17
|Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|14:43
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|+ 1
|Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:07
|+ 1
|Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:07
|Emon Washington shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|15:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|12
|11
|Field Goals
|4-7 (57.1%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|4
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|6
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|0
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
4 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 0-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Illinois State 2-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Top Scorers
|L. Zeigler G
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Boyd G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Zeigler
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Jones
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Marble
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Davis
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Zeigler
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Jones
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Marble
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Davis
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Demuth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Polynice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rushin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Whitehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|6
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Fleming Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kotov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stadelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|4
|4
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
-
STBON
AKRON48
33
2nd 15:55
-
CHIST
ILLST14
11
1st 12:54
-
HOUBP
RICE7
9
1st 15:24
-
PTPRK
STNYBRK39
83
Final
-
BETHEL
TNMART0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
NWEST0
0
4:00pm
-
STNFRD
CSN0
0147.5 O/U
+17
5:00pm
-
STFRAN
CCTST0
0153 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
BUFF
MIAOH0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
RADFRD0
0126.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WOFF0
0148 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
NMEX0
0
6:00pm
-
24CLEM
VATECH0
0129.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
APPST
10TENN0
0132 O/U
-19
7:00pm SECN
-
MINN
13ILL0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
DAVID0
0126.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0134.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
MNMTH0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTVALL
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm PACN
-
NORL
LALAF0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CAMPBV
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
USCUP
NCGRN0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
ETNST0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
FAU
STETSON0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
TULSA0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
SCST
LIB0
0130.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm
-
SELOU
TEXAM0
0139 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
AUBURN0
0151.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
VCU0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
JACKST
LATECH0
0133 O/U
-15
7:30pm
-
COID
PORT0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0128.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
TRVC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
USM
LAMAR0
0133.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BCN
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LOYCHI
12WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm BTN
-
INDST
STLOU0
0142 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
FAMU
PEAY0
0142 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GATECH
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
FRESNOP
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
AICAG
GC0
0
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-23
9:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
IOWAST0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FURMAN
BAMA0
0154 O/U
-6
9:00pm SECN
-
EWASH
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
UK0
0
PPD
-
CHARSO
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0
PPD
-
REGENT
NORFLK0
0
PPD
-
SETON
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TARL
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COKER
HIGHPT0
0
-
EORE
IDST0
0
-
DIXIE
UTAHST0
0