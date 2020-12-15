CHIST
ILLST

1st Half
CHIST
Cougars
12
ILLST
Redbirds
11

Time Team Play Score
13:42 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 12-11
13:51   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
13:53   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
14:11 +2 Abdou Ndiaye makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 12-8
14:17   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
14:19   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
14:43   Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound  
14:45   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
15:07 +1 Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-6
15:07 +1 Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-6
15:07   Emon Washington shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)  
15:22   Dedric Boyd turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)  
15:45   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
15:45   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:45   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Emon Washington shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
16:14 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 10-6
16:31   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
16:32 +3 Carlo Marble makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 10-3
16:54   Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound  
16:56   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
17:08 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point floating jump shot 7-3
17:34 +3 Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists) 5-3
17:42   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
17:44   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:00   Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound  
18:02   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
18:13   Rajeir Jones turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)  
18:43   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
18:45   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
18:56 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot 5-0
19:02   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
19:04   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
19:18 +3 Rajeir Jones makes three point jump shot (Carlo Marble assists) 3-0
19:46   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
19:48   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Rajeir Jones vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Redbirds gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 12 11
Field Goals 4-7 (57.1%) 4-10 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 4
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 6 4
Team 0 0
Assists 2 4
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 0 2
Technicals 0 0
2
L. Zeigler G
4 PTS, 1 REB
1
D. Boyd G
6 PTS
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Chicago State 0-6 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Illinois State 2-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Zeigler G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Boyd G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Zeigler G 4 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
D. Boyd G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
57.1 FG% 40.0
40.0 3PT FG% 42.9
50.0 FT% 0
Chicago State
Starters
L. Zeigler
R. Jones
C. Marble
X. Johnson
K. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Zeigler 4 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Jones 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Marble 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
X. Johnson 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Davis 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
L. Demuth
J. Polynice
A. Bonds
I. Simpson
C. Rushin
K. Whitehead
I. Lewis
A. Lewis
S. Hunt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Demuth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Polynice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rushin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 6 2 4/7 2/5 2/4 0 0 1 0 1 0 6
Illinois State
Starters
J. Strong
D. Horne
A. Reeves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Strong 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
D. Horne 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Reeves 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Boyd
A. Ndiaye
H. Fleming Jr.
E. Washington
S. Chatman
M. Miller
A. Kotov
J. Johnson
N. Stadelman
A. Andrews
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fleming Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kotov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stadelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Andrews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 4 4 4/10 3/7 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 0 4
NCAA BB Scores