0:00
End of period
0:03
Minutemen 30 second timeout
0:03
Carl Pierre defensive rebound
0:05
Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
0:23
Patriots 30 second timeout
0:32
+2
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
25-28
0:37
Carl Pierre defensive rebound
0:39
Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
0:46
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
0:48
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
1:04
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
1:06
Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
1:24
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
1:24
Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:24
+1
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-26
1:24
Jordan Miller shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
1:27
Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
1:29
AJ Wilson blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup
1:37
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
1:39
AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
1:54
Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
1:56
Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
2:20
+2
Tyler Kolek makes two point floating jump shot
25-25
2:40
+2
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
23-25
2:52
Greg Calixte turnover
2:52
Greg Calixte offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
3:03
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
3:05
Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
3:21
AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)
3:30
TV timeout
3:32
+2
Carl Pierre makes two point hook shot
23-23
3:42
Carl Pierre offensive rebound
3:44
Dibaji Walker misses two point step back jump shot
3:59
+2
AJ Wilson makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists)
23-21
4:10
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
4:12
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
4:20
Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
4:20
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:20
Dibaji Walker personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
4:32
+3
Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists)
21-21
4:54
+1
AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-18
4:54
AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:54
Cairo McCrory shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
5:04
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
5:06
AJ Wilson blocks Cairo McCrory's two point jump shot
5:14
Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
5:16
AJ Wilson blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup
5:27
Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass)
5:38
+1
Dibaji Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-18
5:38
+1
Dibaji Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-17
5:38
Josh Oduro shooting foul (Dibaji Walker draws the foul)
5:48
+2
Bahaide Haidara makes two point putback layup
20-16
5:55
Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
5:57
Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot
6:11
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
6:11
Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:11
Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
6:20
Ronald Polite turnover (T.J. Weeks steals)
6:41
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
6:43
Bahaide Haidara blocks Tre Mitchell's two point jump shot
6:55
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
6:57
Noah Fernandes blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup
7:08
T.J. Weeks turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)
7:23
TV timeout
7:23
Greg Calixte turnover
7:23
Greg Calixte offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
7:34
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
7:36
Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
7:48
+2
Xavier Johnson makes two point floating jump shot
18-16
7:57
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
7:59
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
8:09
Bahaide Haidara turnover (Tre Mitchell steals)
8:13
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
8:15
Carl Pierre misses two point layup
8:32
Tyler Kolek turnover (traveling)
8:33
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
8:42
Tyler Kolek turnover (Tre Mitchell steals)
8:47
+2
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
16-16
8:57
Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
8:59
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
9:13
AJ Wilson personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
9:14
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
9:16
Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
9:32
Jovohn Garcia turnover
9:32
Jovohn Garcia offensive foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
9:48
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
9:48
Jamal Hartwell II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:48
+1
Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-14
9:48
Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
10:05
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
10:07
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
10:15
AJ Wilson turnover (Noah Fernandes steals)
10:21
+1
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-14
10:21
+1
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-13
10:21
Javon Greene shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
10:24
Minutemen offensive rebound
10:26
AJ Wilson blocks Cairo McCrory's two point jump shot
10:28
Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
10:30
Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
10:39
Josh Oduro personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
10:49
+2
Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot (AJ Wilson assists)
15-12
10:55
Patriots offensive rebound
10:57
Javon Greene misses two point hook shot
11:18
TV timeout
11:18
T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)
11:37
+2
Jordan Miller makes two point hook shot
13-12
11:52
T.J. Weeks turnover (Bahaide Haidara steals)
12:09
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
12:11
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
12:22
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
12:24
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
12:30
+2
Jordan Miller makes two point layup
11-12
12:40
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
12:42
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
13:11
Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
13:24
Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball)
13:30
Jovohn Garcia turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)
13:56
+2
Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup (Greg Calixte assists)
9-12
14:14
+3
Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot
7-12
14:20
Mark Gasperini defensive rebound
14:22
Jovohn Garcia blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot
14:34
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
14:36
Mark Gasperini misses two point hook shot
14:58
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
14:58
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:58
+1
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-9
14:58
Dibaji Walker shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
15:18
|
|
+3
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|
6-9
|
15:30
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Noah Fernandes makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
6-6
|
16:11
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell turnover (AJ Wilson steals)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|
6-4
|
16:52
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell turnover (Josh Oduro steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point pullup jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|
4-4
|
17:53
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot
|
2-4
|
18:53
|
|
+3
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|
0-4
|
19:09
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Patriots turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:41
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:41
|
|
|
Javon Greene shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
AJ Wilson vs. Tre Mitchell (Patriots gains possession)
|