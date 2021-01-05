|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-32
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-32
|
0:45
|
|
|
Eli Brooks shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Marcus Carr turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point pullup jump shot
|
24-32
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point turnaround hook shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
21-32
|
2:20
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point pullup jump shot
|
21-30
|
2:26
|
|
|
Mike Smith personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Eric Curry's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point driving dunk (Franz Wagner assists)
|
18-30
|
3:38
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point dunk
|
18-28
|
4:35
|
|
|
Eric Curry turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Livers steals)
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
18-26
|
4:57
|
|
|
Both Gach personal foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
18-24
|
5:22
|
|
|
Mike Smith personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
15-24
|
6:57
|
|
|
Golden Gophers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point dunk
|
15-21
|
7:04
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Livers steals)
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot
|
15-19
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes two point step back jump shot
|
15-17
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Mike Smith assists)
|
13-17
|
8:04
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson personal foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Wolverines 30 second timeout
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point driving layup
|
13-15
|
8:27
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Tre' Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Tre' Williams's two point driving layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Hunter Dickinson's two point hook shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Liam Robbins personal foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass) (Eric Curry steals)
|
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-15
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup (Franz Wagner assists)
|
9-15
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Wolverines offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Eric Curry makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
9-13
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point driving layup
|
7-13
|
12:00
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Eric Curry defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Eric Curry's two point layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Eric Curry offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Eric Curry misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Liam Robbins turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point driving layup
|
7-11
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point reverse layup
|
7-9
|
13:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Eli Brooks makes two point layup
|
5-9
|
14:24
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (bad pass) (Eli Brooks steals)
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Mike Smith assists)
|
5-7
|
15:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Eli Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Liam Robbins steals)
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
5-5
|
17:01
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson personal foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+3
|
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:29
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Gabe Kalscheur's three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (lost ball) (Both Gach steals)
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point turnaround hook shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
2-2
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point putback layup
|
0-2
|
19:09
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Liam Robbins vs. Hunter Dickinson (Brandon Johnson gains possession)
|