|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Darryl Polk Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
39-43
|
0:02
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard turnover
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard offensive foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jan Zidek turnover
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jan Zidek offensive foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard makes two point layup
|
36-43
|
1:22
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
1:25
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Robbie Heath assists)
|
36-41
|
1:32
|
|
|
Anton Watson turnover (bad pass) (Robbie Heath steals)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
33-41
|
2:09
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Joel Ayayi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-41
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jade' Smith personal foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Drew Timme assists)
|
30-40
|
2:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point dunk
|
30-38
|
3:20
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass) (Anton Watson steals)
|
|
3:36
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
|
30-36
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-33
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-33
|
4:03
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi personal foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs offensive foul (Darryl Polk Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jade' Smith turnover (lost ball) (Corey Kispert steals)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jade' Smith offensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-33
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-32
|
4:42
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. makes two point layup
|
28-31
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-31
|
5:09
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Kendall Munson shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Kendall Munson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Waves offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
26-30
|
5:56
|
|
|
Robbie Heath turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-28
|
6:10
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup
|
26-27
|
6:13
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point jump shot
|
26-25
|
6:29
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha blocks Drew Timme's two point layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-25
|
6:58
|
|
|
Robbie Heath misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Andrew Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Heath makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists)
|
23-25
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point tip shot
|
21-25
|
7:24
|
|
|
Anton Watson offensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha misses two point layup
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-23
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-23
|
8:02
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Joel Ayayi makes three point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
|
19-23
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Heath makes two point jump shot
|
19-20
|
8:48
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Joel Ayayi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-20
|
8:48
|
|
|
Colbey Ross shooting foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses two point layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Robbie Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Aaron Cook turnover (lost ball) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot
|
17-19
|
10:07
|
|
|
Kendall Munson defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Aaron Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Heath makes two point jump shot
|
15-19
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Joel Ayayi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-19
|
10:47
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Andre Ball shooting foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Andre Ball assists)
|
13-18
|
11:18
|
|
|
Aaron Cook turnover (lost ball) (Kendall Munson steals)
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Andre Ball defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Kendall Munson defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo misses two point layup
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards personal foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross makes two point layup
|
11-18
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
9-18
|
12:54
|
|
|
Andre Ball personal foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
+3
|
Jade' Smith makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
9-16
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|