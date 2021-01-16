|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Dons offensive rebound
0:01
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
0:23
+3
Gideon George makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
26-27
0:49
+3
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
23-27
0:56
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
0:58
Gideon George misses three point jump shot
1:16
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
1:18
Gideon George misses two point jump shot
1:32
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
1:34
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
2:00
+2
Brandon Averette makes two point layup
23-24
2:13
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
2:15
Gideon George blocks Jamaree Bouyea's three point jump shot
2:29
Brandon Averette personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
2:42
+1
Gideon George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-24
2:42
Gideon George misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:42
TV timeout
2:42
Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Gideon George draws the foul)
2:52
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
2:54
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
3:12
+3
Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
20-24
3:28
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
3:30
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
3:39
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
3:41
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
3:54
+3
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
17-24
4:12
+2
Gideon George makes two point hook shot
17-21
4:20
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
4:22
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
4:46
Gideon George turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)
4:55
Samba Kane turnover
4:55
Samba Kane offensive foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
5:18
+2
Spencer Johnson makes two point layup
15-21
5:45
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
5:47
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
6:03
+2
Richard Harward makes two point tip shot
13-21
6:04
Richard Harward offensive rebound
6:06
Gideon George misses two point jump shot
6:16
+3
Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot
11-21
6:29
Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
6:31
Gideon George blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup
6:35
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
6:37
Spencer Johnson misses two point hook shot
6:55
+3
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Julian Rishwain assists)
11-18
7:26
+2
Gideon George makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
11-15
7:29
TV timeout
7:29
Cougars offensive rebound
7:31
Gideon George misses two point jump shot
7:45
+2
Samba Kane makes two point jump shot
9-15
8:08
Caleb Lohner turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
8:21
Julian Rishwain turnover
8:21
Julian Rishwain offensive foul (Gideon George draws the foul)
8:25
Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)
8:31
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
8:33
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
8:53
Samba Kane defensive rebound
8:55
Samba Kane blocks Richard Harward's two point layup
9:02
Richard Harward offensive rebound
9:04
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
9:20
Richard Harward defensive rebound
9:22
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
9:34
Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass)
9:38
Richard Harward defensive rebound
9:40
Julian Rishwain misses two point jump shot
10:05
Richard Harward turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)
10:17
Richard Harward defensive rebound
10:19
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
10:38
TV timeout
10:38
Trevin Knell personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
11:03
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
11:05
Spencer Johnson misses two point hook shot
11:34
TV timeout
11:34
TV timeout
11:36
+2
Josh Kunen makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
9-13
11:40
Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
11:54
+2
Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point jump shot
9-11
12:06
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
12:08
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
12:23
+3
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
9-9
12:37
+2
Brandon Averette makes two point layup
9-6
12:43
Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)
12:53
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
12:55
Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
13:15
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
13:17
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
13:48
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
13:50
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
14:04
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
14:06
Matt Haarms blocks Taavi Jurkatamm's two point layup
14:29
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
14:31
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
14:44
+2
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
7-6
14:45
Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
14:49
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point tip shot
14:48
Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
14:50
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
14:54
Kolby Lee turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
15:10
+2
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
7-4
15:17
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
15:19
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
15:27
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
15:29
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
15:42
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
15:44
Alex Barcello misses two point layup
16:02
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
16:04
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
16:12
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
16:14
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
16:18
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
16:20
Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
16:27
Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
16:36
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
16:38
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
17:05
+3
Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot
7-2
17:15
Jamaree Bouyea turnover
17:15
Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
17:19
Dons offensive rebound
17:23
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
17:45
+2
Alex Barcello makes two point layup
4-2
17:58
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
18:00
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
18:30
+2
Kolby Lee makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
2-2
18:49
+2
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:09
Matt Haarms personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
19:34
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
19:36
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Matt Haarms vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Alex Barcello gains possession)
|