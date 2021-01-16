BYU
SANFRAN

2nd Half
BYU
Cougars
2
SANFRAN
Dons
0

Time Team Play Score
18:52   Dons offensive rebound  
18:55   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot  
19:21 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Kolby Lee assists) 28-27
19:37   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Matt Haarms steals)  

1st Half
BYU
Cougars
26
SANFRAN
Dons
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Dons offensive rebound  
0:01   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
0:23 +3 Gideon George makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 26-27
0:49 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 23-27
0:56   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
0:58   Gideon George misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
1:18   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
1:32   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
1:34   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
2:00 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 23-24
2:13   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
2:15   Gideon George blocks Jamaree Bouyea's three point jump shot  
2:29   Brandon Averette personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
2:42 +1 Gideon George makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-24
2:42   Gideon George misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:42   TV timeout  
2:42   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Gideon George draws the foul)  
2:52   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
2:54   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
3:12 +3 Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists) 20-24
3:28   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
3:30   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
3:39   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
3:41   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
3:54 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 17-24
4:12 +2 Gideon George makes two point hook shot 17-21
4:20   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
4:22   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
4:46   Gideon George turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)  
4:55   Samba Kane turnover  
4:55   Samba Kane offensive foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
5:18 +2 Spencer Johnson makes two point layup 15-21
5:45   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
5:47   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
6:03 +2 Richard Harward makes two point tip shot 13-21
6:04   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
6:06   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
6:16 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot 11-21
6:29   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
6:31   Gideon George blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup  
6:35   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
6:37   Spencer Johnson misses two point hook shot  
6:55 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Julian Rishwain assists) 11-18
7:26 +2 Gideon George makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 11-15
7:29   TV timeout  
7:29   Cougars offensive rebound  
7:31   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
7:45 +2 Samba Kane makes two point jump shot 9-15
8:08   Caleb Lohner turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
8:21   Julian Rishwain turnover  
8:21   Julian Rishwain offensive foul (Gideon George draws the foul)  
8:25   Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
8:31   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
8:33   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
8:55   Samba Kane blocks Richard Harward's two point layup  
9:02   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
9:04   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
9:20   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
9:22   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass)  
9:38   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
9:40   Julian Rishwain misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Richard Harward turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
10:17   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
10:19   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
10:38   TV timeout  
10:38   Trevin Knell personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
11:03   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
11:05   Spencer Johnson misses two point hook shot  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:36 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 9-13
11:40   Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
11:54 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point jump shot 9-11
12:06   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
12:08   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
12:23 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 9-9
12:37 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 9-6
12:43   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)  
12:53   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
12:55   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
13:17   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
13:48   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
13:50   Matt Haarms misses two point layup  
14:04   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
14:06   Matt Haarms blocks Taavi Jurkatamm's two point layup  
14:29   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:31   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
14:44 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 7-6
14:45   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
14:49   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point tip shot  
14:48   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
14:50   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
14:54   Kolby Lee turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
15:10 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 7-4
15:17   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
15:19   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
15:27   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
15:29   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
15:44   Alex Barcello misses two point layup  
16:02   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
16:04   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
16:14   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
16:20   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
16:36   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
16:38   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
17:05 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot 7-2
17:15   Jamaree Bouyea turnover  
17:15   Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
17:19   Dons offensive rebound  
17:23   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
17:45 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup 4-2
17:58   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
18:00   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
18:30 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 2-2
18:49 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot 0-2
19:09   Matt Haarms personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
19:34   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
19:36   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
19:50   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
20:00   Matt Haarms vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Alex Barcello gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 28 27
Field Goals 12-30 (40.0%) 11-33 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 19
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 16 13
Team 1 3
Assists 5 5
Steals 2 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 3 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
G. George F
8 PTS
home team logo
0
K. Shabazz G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 10-3 26026
home team logo San Francisco 9-6 27027
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 10-3 76.8 PPG 41.5 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo San Francisco 9-6 74.7 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
00
. George F 4.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.2 APG 38.2 FG%
00
. Shabazz G 14.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.9 APG 35.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
G. George F 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
0
K. Shabazz G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 33.3
25.0 3PT FG% 31.3
50.0 FT% 0
Brigham Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lohner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Warr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tripple - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Erickson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 20 5 12/30 3/12 1/2 3 0 2 3 7 4 16
San Francisco
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rishwain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dusanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 16 5 11/33 5/16 0/0 6 0 6 1 5 3 13
