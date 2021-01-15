|
1:47
Lance Ware defensive rebound
1:49
Keion Brooks Jr. blocks Allen Flanigan's two point layup
2:10
+2
Devin Askew makes two point layup
54-58
2:24
Devin Askew defensive rebound
2:26
Lance Ware blocks JT Thor's two point layup
2:47
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point layup
52-58
2:52
Sharife Cooper turnover (Davion Mintz steals)
3:12
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
3:14
Lance Ware misses two point layup
3:24
Keion Brooks Jr. defensive rebound
3:26
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
3:45
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
3:47
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
4:00
TV timeout
4:00
Wildcats offensive rebound
4:01
Dontaie Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:01
Devan Cambridge personal foul
4:09
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-58
4:09
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-57
4:09
Davion Mintz personal foul
4:19
Davion Mintz turnover
4:21
Jump ball. Keion Brooks Jr. vs. JT Thor (Wildcats gains possession)
4:22
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
4:24
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
4:35
Dylan Cardwell turnover (out of bounds)
4:58
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point layup
50-56
5:03
Lance Ware defensive rebound
5:05
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
5:21
+2
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point layup
48-56
5:36
Wildcats 30 second timeout
5:35
+2
JT Thor makes two point layup
46-56
5:42
Devin Askew turnover (JT Thor steals)
5:51
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
46-54
5:55
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
5:57
JT Thor misses two point layup
6:04
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (JT Thor steals)
6:07
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
6:09
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
6:20
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (Devan Cambridge steals)
6:42
+2
Sharife Cooper makes two point jump shot
46-52
7:11
+3
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Brandon Boston Jr. assists)
46-50
7:38
+2
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Sharife Cooper assists)
43-50
7:58
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
8:00
Dylan Cardwell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:00
TV timeout
8:00
Olivier Sarr personal foul
7:57
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
7:59
Keion Brooks Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:27
TV timeout
8:27
Wildcats 30 second timeout
8:26
+2
Devan Cambridge makes two point layup (Sharife Cooper assists)
43-48
8:32
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
8:34
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
8:52
Dylan Cardwell personal foul
8:56
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
8:58
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:05
Jaylin Williams turnover (Olivier Sarr steals)
9:16
Devin Askew turnover (out of bounds)
9:23
Allen Flanigan personal foul
9:38
Devin Askew defensive rebound
9:38
Sharife Cooper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:38
Sharife Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:38
Lance Ware shooting foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
9:43
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
9:45
Jaylin Williams blocks Davion Mintz's two point layup
10:02
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
43-46
10:22
Davion Mintz turnover
10:22
Davion Mintz offensive foul
10:41
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
43-43
10:43
Jump ball. Sharife Cooper vs. Dontaie Allen (Tigers gains possession)
10:59
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
11:01
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
11:19
+1
Lance Ware makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
43-41
11:19
+1
Lance Ware makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
42-41
11:19
Babatunde Akingbola flagrant 1
11:19
TV timeout
11:26
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point jump shot
41-41
11:31
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point layup
41-39
11:37
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
11:39
Lance Ware misses two point layup
11:49
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
11:51
Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
12:02
Lance Ware personal foul
12:02
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
12:03
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
12:10
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
12:12
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
12:18
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
12:20
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:41
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
39-39
12:57
+2
Lance Ware makes two point layup (Davion Mintz assists)
39-36
13:26
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-36
13:26
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-35
13:26
Keion Brooks Jr. shooting foul
13:32
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point layup
37-34
13:43
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
13:45
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point layup
13:49
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
13:51
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:01
+3
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Sharife Cooper assists)
35-34
14:20
+2
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point layup
35-31
14:27
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
14:29
Olivier Sarr misses two point dunk
14:38
+2
Sharife Cooper makes two point layup
33-31
14:38
Devin Askew personal foul
14:45
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
14:45
Olivier Sarr misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:45
JT Thor shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
14:45
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point layup
33-29
14:44
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
14:46
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
14:51
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
14:53
Devin Askew misses two point layup
15:02
+1
Sharife Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-29
15:02
+1
Sharife Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-28
15:02
Jacob Toppin shooting foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
15:15
Jacob Toppin turnover (Dylan Cardwell steals)
15:27
Dylan Cardwell personal foul
15:41
Devan Cambridge turnover (lost ball) (Keion Brooks Jr. steals)
15:41
Jump ball. Devan Cambridge vs. Keion Brooks Jr. (Wildcats gains possession)
15:43
TV timeout
16:05
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point jump shot
31-27
16:27
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-27
16:27
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-26
16:27
Brandon Boston Jr. shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
16:37
JT Thor offensive rebound
16:39
Olivier Sarr blocks Allen Flanigan's two point layup
16:48
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot
29-25
17:00
Wildcats defensive rebound
16:59
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
17:27
+2
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point layup
27-25
17:32
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
17:34
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
17:48
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
25-25
17:52
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
17:54
Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
18:14
Olivier Sarr turnover
18:14
Olivier Sarr offensive foul
18:33
+2
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Sharife Cooper assists)
25-23
18:39
JT Thor defensive rebound
18:41
Isaiah Jackson misses two point layup
18:52
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
18:54
Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
19:26
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (Sharife Cooper steals)
19:45
Jaylin Williams turnover (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
