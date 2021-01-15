|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point layup
|
27-39
|
0:37
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Tony Miller turnover
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Tony Miller offensive foul
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Tony Miller shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-39
|
1:42
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point floating jump shot
|
25-38
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
|
25-36
|
3:26
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point layup
|
23-36
|
3:33
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Carlos Rosario misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point jump shot
|
23-34
|
4:18
|
|
|
TJ Bamba personal foul
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Noah Baumann turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
23-32
|
4:58
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Noah Williams personal foul
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy personal foul
|
|
6:34
|
|
+3
|
Noah Baumann makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
21-32
|
6:41
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Evan Mobley shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Dishon Jackson makes two point layup
|
21-29
|
6:57
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point hook shot (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
19-29
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Noah Williams assists)
|
19-27
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point hook shot
|
17-27
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
17-25
|
8:55
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
15-25
|
8:59
|
|
|
Noah Williams personal foul
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
15-22
|
9:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point layup
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (lane violation)
|
|
10:11
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
10:11
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Isaiah White personal foul
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-19
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-18
|
12:46
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot
|
14-17
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point layup (Evan Mobley assists)
|
11-17
|
13:36
|
|
|
Tony Miller turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mobley steals)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot
|
11-15
|
14:07
|
|
|
Tony Miller defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point jump shot
|
8-15
|
14:54
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point floating jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
8-13
|
15:43
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Carlos Rosario's two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point floating jump shot
|
8-11
|
16:25
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Isaiah White turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Dishon Jackson makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
8-9
|
18:23
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Noah Williams blocks Drew Peterson's two point layup
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
|
6-9
|
18:38
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
|
4-9
|
18:38
|
|
+1
|
Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-7
|
18:38
|
|
+1
|
Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-7
|
18:38
|