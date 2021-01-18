|
11:50
TV timeout
11:50
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
11:50
+2
Anthony Longpre makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
22-17
12:13
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
20-17
12:25
+2
Jordan Hall makes two point layup
20-15
12:43
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
18-15
13:03
+3
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot
18-13
13:17
Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
13:19
Anthony Longpre blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup
13:42
+2
Dahmir Bishop makes two point jump shot
15-13
13:59
Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
14:01
Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
14:16
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
14:18
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
14:32
+2
Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
13-13
14:35
Jack Forrest personal foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
14:40
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
14:42
Clifton Moore blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup
14:51
+2
Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Sherif Kenney assists)
13-11
15:14
+2
Jadrian Tracey makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
13-9
15:21
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
15:23
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
15:44
+1
Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-9
15:44
TV timeout
15:44
David Beatty shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
15:44
+2
Jack Forrest makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
10-9
15:59
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
16:01
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
16:09
Jack Clark defensive rebound
16:09
Jadrian Tracey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:09
Jadrian Tracey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:09
David Beatty shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
16:25
+2
Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
8-9
16:42
+1
Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-7
16:42
Christian Ray shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
16:42
+2
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
7-7
16:46
Scott Spencer turnover (Jack Forrest steals)
16:52
Christian Ray defensive rebound
16:54
Cameron Brown misses two point layup
17:05
Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass)
17:09
+2
Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup
5-7
17:30
+2
Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot
3-7
17:45
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
17:47
Jared Kimbrough blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup
17:57
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
17:59
Christian Ray misses two point jump shot
18:17
+3
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists)
3-5
18:30
Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)
18:44
Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
18:46
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
18:52
+2
David Beatty makes two point layup
0-5
19:07
Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (David Beatty steals)
19:22
+3
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists)
0-3
20:00
Taylor Funk vs. Jared Kimbrough (Cameron Brown gains possession)
