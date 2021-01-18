STJOES
LSALLE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
22
LSALLE
Explorers
17

Time Team Play Score
11:50   TV timeout  
11:50   Clifton Moore shooting foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)  
11:50 +2 Anthony Longpre makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 22-17
12:13 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 20-17
12:25 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point layup 20-15
12:43 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 18-15
13:03 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot 18-13
13:17   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
13:19   Anthony Longpre blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup  
13:42 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point jump shot 15-13
13:59   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
14:01   Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot  
14:16   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
14:18   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
14:32 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists) 13-13
14:35   Jack Forrest personal foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)  
14:40   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
14:42   Clifton Moore blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup  
14:51 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Sherif Kenney assists) 13-11
15:14 +2 Jadrian Tracey makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 13-9
15:21   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
15:23   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
15:44 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-9
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   David Beatty shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
15:44 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 10-9
15:59   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
16:01   David Beatty misses two point jump shot  
16:09   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
16:09   Jadrian Tracey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:09   Jadrian Tracey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:09   David Beatty shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
16:25 +2 Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 8-9
16:42 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-7
16:42   Christian Ray shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
16:42 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 7-7
16:46   Scott Spencer turnover (Jack Forrest steals)  
16:52   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
16:54   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
17:05   Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass)  
17:09 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup 5-7
17:30 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot 3-7
17:45   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
17:47   Jared Kimbrough blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup  
17:57   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
17:59   Christian Ray misses two point jump shot  
18:17 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Dahmir Bishop assists) 3-5
18:30   Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)  
18:44   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
18:46   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
18:52 +2 David Beatty makes two point layup 0-5
19:07   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (David Beatty steals)  
19:22 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists) 0-3
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. Jared Kimbrough (Cameron Brown gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Clifton Moore shooting foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul) 11:50
+ 2 Anthony Longpre makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 11:50
+ 2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 12:13
+ 2 Jordan Hall makes two point layup 12:25
+ 2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 12:43
+ 3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot 13:03
  Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound 13:17
  Anthony Longpre blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup 13:19
+ 2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point jump shot 13:42
  Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound 13:59
  Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot 14:01
Team Stats
Points 22 17
Field Goals 9-14 (64.3%) 8-13 (61.5%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 6
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 5 6
Team 0 0
Assists 4 5
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 1 3
Fouls 1 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Bishop G
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
A. Gill G
4 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 1-9 22-22
home team logo La Salle 5-8 17-17
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 1-9 70.5 PPG 35.1 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo La Salle 5-8 64.5 PPG 36.2 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Bishop G 8.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.4 APG 35.8 FG%
00
. Gill G 7.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.7 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Bishop G 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
11
A. Gill G 4 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
64.3 FG% 61.5
50.0 3PT FG% 100.0
50.0 FT% 0
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bishop 7 1 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Forrest 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
T. Funk 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hall 2 1 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bishop 7 1 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
J. Forrest 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
T. Funk 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hall 2 1 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tracey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Geatens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Luna-Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 5 4 9/14 2/4 2/4 1 0 2 1 1 0 5
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Spencer 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 2
D. Beatty 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Kimbrough 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0
J. Brickus 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Ray 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Spencer 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
D. Beatty 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
J. Kimbrough 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
J. Brickus 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Ray 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Izay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hikim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 6 5 8/13 1/1 0/0 4 0 1 2 3 0 6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola