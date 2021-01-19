No. 20 Clemson bids to rebound vs. Georgia Tech
Things didn't go so well when Clemson came off its recent extended pause due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.
The Tigers, who didn't play for 11 days, were blown out at home by Virginia, 85-50, on Saturday.
Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) will find out how it handles an extended break Wednesday night when it hosts No. 20 Clemson (9-2, 3-2) in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets have had four consecutive games postponed and haven't played since Jan. 3. They aren't likely to be at full strength against the Tigers.
"You've got to be able to change as each day goes by, and that's just the way it is," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "No time for complaining. We'll be shorthanded in some areas, and that's just based on COVID-19 protocols."
Pastner did not identify which of his players he expects to miss Wednesday night's game.
Georgia Tech had won four straight games before the interruption, as had Clemson prior to facing Virginia.
The Tigers, who missed five days of practice, turned in their worst performance of the season against the Cavaliers. They allowed a season-high 85 points and a season-high 15 3-pointers.
"That was a hard team to play coming out of the break," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We panicked.
"But I love my team. It was the first game all year we haven't been able to bounce back from adversity. We need to flush that game and try to learn from it and get ready for the next one."
That opportunity will come against the Yellow Jackets, who swept Clemson last season.
Georgia Tech is led by Jose Alvarado, who is averaging 18.1 points per game and ranks second in the league in both free throw percentage (86.8) and steals (2.1).
Moses Wright is averaging 17.0 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
In returning to action following the longest in-season break in program history, Pastner hopes his team has enough firepower on hand to do its best Florida State impression.
"Florida State came off of pause and was incredible," Pastner said. "Some other teams have come off pause and it has taken them some time."
The Seminoles have won three consecutive games by a combined 52 points since their three-game break.
Brownell, meanwhile, hopes his team has short-term memory after Virginia posted the highest point total against the Tigers in 61 games, dating back to the 2018-19 season. That came as an issue to a Clemson team that entered the game ranked second nationally in scoring defense.
"I'd love to say we're going to flush it and it's all going to snap back on Wednesday," Brownell said. "I have a lot of confidence in our guys, the character of our players and haven't seen anything different for 10 of the 11 games. I'm confident this team is going to battle back and be fine."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Jose Alvarado assists)
|18:33
|+ 2
|Aamir Simms makes two point jump shot (Jonathan Baehre assists)
|19:05
|+ 2
|Moses Wright makes two point jump shot
|19:16
|Jonathan Baehre turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Usher steals)
|19:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|4
|Field Goals
|1-1 (100.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|0
|0
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|1
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Clemson 9-2
|66.6 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Georgia Tech 6-3
|80.1 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|100.0
|FG%
|100.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Simms
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Baehre
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Trapp
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Newman III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dawes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Simms
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Baehre
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Trapp
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Newman III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dawes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Honor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hemenway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hoag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Prosper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kidd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Alvarado
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Usher
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Parham
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Devoe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Alvarado
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Usher
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Parham
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Devoe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Didenko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sturdivant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Broadway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gigiberia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Meka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
-
RI
DUQ44
34
2nd 19:30 ESP+
-
VCU
STBON40
25
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD35
33
2nd 18:25
-
PROV
11CREIGH11
2
1st 16:52 FS1
-
WAKE
UNC5
4
1st 16:41
-
LOYCHI
VALPO3
2
1st 17:24 ESP+
-
UK
UGA2
5
1st 16:45 SECN
-
STJOES
GMASON3
6
1st 17:03
-
FURMAN
VMI6
3
1st 18:26 ESP+
-
NCASHV
GWEBB4
6
1st 18:07
-
20CLEM
GATECH2
2
1st 19:05
-
RADFRD
CAMP0
0
1st 19:31 ESP+
-
FORD
DAVID58
73
Final ESP+
-
ETNST
WCAR59
48
Final ESP+
-
WINTHR
PRESBY78
66
Final ESP+
-
MERCER
CIT83
63
Final ESP+
-
NWST
SFA0
0151 O/U
-17
7:30pm
-
SELOU
MCNSE0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
NWEST
10WISC0
0135 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm BTN
-
CHATT
SAMFORD0
0153 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
HOUBP0
0156 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
NORL0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
TULSA
8HOU0
0125.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
ARK0
0161.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SDCC
CALBPTST0
0
9:00pm
-
FRESNO
BOISE0
0138.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm FS1
-
COLO
WASH0
0143.5 O/U
+12.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
BRAD
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
ABIL
SAMHOU0
0140.5 O/U
+4
9:30pm ESP+
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0
PPD
-
BC
16VATECH0
0
PPD
-
USCUP
CHARSO0
0
PPD ESP+
-
RICH
STBON0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
25STLOU
UMASS0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEXAM
VANDY0
0
PPD ESP2
-
5TEXAS
IOWAST0
0
PPD
-
EVAN
INDST0
0
PPD
-
NCST
13UVA0
0
PPD ESP2
-
GTOWN
MARQET0
0
PPD FS1
-
ECU
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
DAYTON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
UIW
LAMAR0
0
PPD
-
SMU
TULANE0
0
PPD ESP+
-
12TXTECH
TCU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
XAVIER
23UCONN0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
17MINN
NEB0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESP2