STJOES
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taylor Funk vs. Jared Kimbrough (Explorers gains possession)
|19:41
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point hook shot
|19:39
|
|Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|19:25
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|
|Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|19:06
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists)
|3-0
|18:46
|
|Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
|18:28
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)
|18:00
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|3-3
|17:40
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point step back jump shot
|6-3
|17:19
|
|Jack Clark misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:17
|
|Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Jordan Hall shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|17:11
|
|+1
|Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-4
|17:11
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:11
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|+3
|Rahmir Moore makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
|9-4
|16:27
|
|Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)
|16:17
|
|+2
|Jordan Hall makes two point driving layup
|11-4
|16:17
|
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|16:17
|
|+1
|Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-4
|15:56
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|12-6
|15:38
|
|Cameron Brown misses two point driving layup
|15:36
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|David Beatty turnover (traveling)
|15:33
|
|TV timeout
|15:21
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|15:12
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|15:03
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point driving jump shot
|15:01
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot
|12-8
|14:09
|
|Rahmir Moore misses two point floating jump shot
|14:07
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|14:00
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|13:53
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (traveling)
|13:40
|
|Taylor Funk blocks Christian Ray's two point layup
|13:38
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|13:32
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|12-11
|13:14
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|13:14
|
|+1
|Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-11
|13:14
|
|+1
|Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-11
|13:00
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:58
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|12:47
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
|17-11
|12:27
|
|+3
|Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|17-14
|12:10
|
|Cameron Brown misses two point driving layup
|12:08
|
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|12:03
|
|+2
|Jordan Hall makes two point layup
|19-14
|11:43
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass)
|11:43
|
|TV timeout
|11:18
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point turnaround jump shot
|21-14
|10:58
|
|+3
|Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|21-17
|10:32
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
|10:26
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point dunk
|21-19
|10:09
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point driving layup
|23-19
|9:49
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point driving jump shot
|9:47
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|9:43
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point putback layup
|23-21
|9:33
|
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|+1
|Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-21
|9:33
|
|+1
|Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-21
|9:17
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot
|25-23
|9:00
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|8:46
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|8:27
|
|Anthony Longpre misses two point layup
|8:25
|
|Anthony Longpre offensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|7:46
|
|TV timeout
|7:46
|
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:46
|
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-24
|7:29
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (out of bounds)
|7:17
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses two point hook shot
|7:15
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|6:52
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point reverse layup (David Beatty assists)
|25-26
|6:06
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|28-26
|5:43
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|
|Rahmir Moore defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point driving jump shot
|30-26
|5:04
|
|David Beatty misses two point finger roll layup
|5:02
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (carrying)
|4:29
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|32-26
|4:10
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Scott Spencer assists)
|32-28
|3:45
|
|Clifton Moore blocks Ryan Daly's two point dunk
|3:43
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|TV timeout
|3:26
|
|Clifton Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:24
|
|Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|3:18
|
|+2
|Scott Spencer makes two point putback layup
|32-30
|3:10
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup
|32-32
|2:33
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|2:10
|
|Clifton Moore blocks Taylor Funk's two point layup
|2:08
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|2:01
|
|Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|+3
|Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|32-35
|1:38
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point finger roll layup
|1:36
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|32-38
|1:25
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|1:08
|
|Cameron Brown offensive foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|1:08
|
|Cameron Brown turnover
|0:50
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|+1
|Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-38
|0:40
|
|+1
|Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-38
|0:35
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:17
|
|Jordan Hall shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|0:17
|
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:17
|
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-39
|0:05
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|0:02
|
|Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists)
|36-39
|19:25
|
|Taylor Funk shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|19:25
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:25
|
|+1
|Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-40
|19:05
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point step back jump shot
|19:03
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists)
|36-43
|18:32
|
|+3
|Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists)
|39-43
|18:03
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (carrying)
|17:55
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point finger roll layup
|17:53
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|17:23
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)
|17:06
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point finger roll layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|41-43
|17:06
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|17:06
|
|Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:06
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|41-45
|16:27
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)
|16:15
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|41-48
|15:54
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-48
|15:54
|
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-48
|15:35
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses two point finger roll layup
|15:33
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|Scott Spencer personal foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|15:00
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point layup
|45-48
|14:46
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point step back jump shot
|14:44
|
|Rahmir Moore defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|14:22
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point step back jump shot
|14:20
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|13:55
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Daly steals)
|13:46
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup
|47-48
|13:46
|
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|13:46
|
|Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:46
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|13:34
|
|Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|13:21
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point finger roll layup
|13:19
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|13:06
|
|+2
|Dahmir Bishop makes two point turnaround hook shot
|49-48
|12:36
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|12:10
|
|Ryan Daly misses three point pullup jump shot
|12:08
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point layup
|49-50
|12:02
|
|Ryan Daly shooting foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
|12:02
|
|+1
|Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-51
|11:48
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:46
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|11:37
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|11:28
|
|Ryan Daly misses two point driving layup
|11:26
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|TV timeout
|11:03
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-51
|11:03
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-51
|10:50
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point pullup jump shot
|51-53
|10:34
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup
|10:13
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point putback layup
|51-55
|9:50
|
|+2
|Ryan Daly makes two point driving layup
|53-55
|9:22
|
|Clifton Moore turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)
|9:15
|
|Rahmir Moore misses two point layup
|9:13
|
|Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)
|9:08
|
|Jack Clark misses two point reverse layup
|9:06
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|8:58
|
|Rahmir Moore personal foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses two point driving layup
|8:36
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|8:18