STJOES
LSALLE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
34
LSALLE
Explorers
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. Jared Kimbrough (Explorers gains possession)  
19:41   Scott Spencer misses two point hook shot  
19:39   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
19:32   Ryan Daly misses two point jump shot  
19:30   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
19:25   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
19:23   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
19:06 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists) 3-0
18:46   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)  
18:28   Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)  
18:00 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 3-3
17:40 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point step back jump shot 6-3
17:19   Jack Clark misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:17   Scott Spencer offensive rebound  
17:11   Jordan Hall shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
17:11 +1 Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-4
17:11   Jared Kimbrough misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:11   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
16:44 +3 Rahmir Moore makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists) 9-4
16:27   Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)  
16:17 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point driving layup 11-4
16:17   Jack Clark shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
16:17 +1 Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-4
15:56 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 12-6
15:38   Cameron Brown misses two point driving layup  
15:36   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
15:33   David Beatty turnover (traveling)  
15:33   TV timeout  
15:21   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
15:12   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
15:03   Ryan Daly misses two point driving jump shot  
15:01   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
14:35 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot 12-8
14:09   Rahmir Moore misses two point floating jump shot  
14:07   David Beatty defensive rebound  
14:00   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
13:53   Jordan Hall turnover (traveling)  
13:40   Taylor Funk blocks Christian Ray's two point layup  
13:38   Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound  
13:32 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 12-11
13:14   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
13:14 +1 Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-11
13:14 +1 Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-11
13:00   Anwar Gill misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:58   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
12:47 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists) 17-11
12:27 +3 Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 17-14
12:10   Cameron Brown misses two point driving layup  
12:08   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
12:03 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point layup 19-14
11:43   Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass)  
11:43   TV timeout  
11:18 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point turnaround jump shot 21-14
10:58 +3 Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 21-17
10:32   Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)  
10:26 +2 Jack Clark makes two point dunk 21-19
10:09 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point driving layup 23-19
9:49   Anwar Gill misses two point driving jump shot  
9:47   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
9:43 +2 Christian Ray makes two point putback layup 23-21
9:33   Jack Clark shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)  
9:33 +1 Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-21
9:33 +1 Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-21
9:17 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot 25-23
9:00   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
8:46   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
8:27   Anthony Longpre misses two point layup  
8:25   Anthony Longpre offensive rebound  
8:21   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
8:19   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
7:53   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
7:51   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
7:46   Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
7:46   TV timeout  
7:46   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:46 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-24
7:29   Dahmir Bishop turnover (out of bounds)  
7:17   Jared Kimbrough misses two point hook shot  
7:15   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
6:54   Ryan Daly misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
6:52   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
6:31 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point reverse layup (David Beatty assists) 25-26
6:06 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 28-26
5:43   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
5:41   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
5:29 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point driving jump shot 30-26
5:04   David Beatty misses two point finger roll layup  
5:02   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
4:57   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
4:55   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
4:50   Jhamir Brickus turnover (carrying)  
4:29 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 32-26
4:10 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Scott Spencer assists) 32-28
3:45   Clifton Moore blocks Ryan Daly's two point dunk  
3:43   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
3:36   TV timeout  
3:26   Clifton Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:24   Scott Spencer offensive rebound  
3:18 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point putback layup 32-30
3:10   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
3:08   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
2:54 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup 32-32
2:33   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
2:31   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
2:22   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
2:10   Clifton Moore blocks Taylor Funk's two point layup  
2:08   Hawks offensive rebound  
2:01   Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot  
1:59   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
1:52 +3 Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 32-35
1:38   Jordan Hall misses two point finger roll layup  
1:36   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
1:29 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 32-38
1:25   Hawks 30 second timeout  
1:08   Cameron Brown offensive foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
1:08   Cameron Brown turnover  
0:50   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
0:40   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-38
0:40 +1 Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-38
0:35   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:17   Jordan Hall shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
0:17   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:17 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-39
0:05   Anwar Gill personal foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)  
0:02   Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot  
0:00   David Beatty defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
38
LSALLE
Explorers
27

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists) 36-39
19:25   Taylor Funk shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
19:25   Jared Kimbrough misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:25 +1 Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-40
19:05   Jordan Hall misses three point step back jump shot  
19:03   Explorers defensive rebound  
18:47 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jared Kimbrough assists) 36-43
18:32 +3 Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists) 39-43
18:03   Jhamir Brickus turnover (carrying)  
17:55   Ryan Daly misses two point finger roll layup  
17:53   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
17:23   Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)  
17:06 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point finger roll layup (Jordan Hall assists) 41-43
17:06   Christian Ray shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
17:06   Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:06   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
16:44 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 41-45
16:27   Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)  
16:15 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 41-48
15:54   Christian Ray shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-48
15:54 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-48
15:35   Jared Kimbrough misses two point finger roll layup  
15:33   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
15:09   Scott Spencer personal foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)  
15:00 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup 45-48
14:46   Jhamir Brickus misses three point step back jump shot  
14:44   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
14:43   Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
14:22   Cameron Brown misses three point step back jump shot  
14:20   David Beatty defensive rebound  
13:55   Jared Kimbrough turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Daly steals)  
13:46 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 47-48
13:46   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
13:46   Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:46   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
13:34   Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
13:21   Jhamir Brickus misses two point finger roll layup  
13:19   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
13:06 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point turnaround hook shot 49-48
12:36   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
12:10   Ryan Daly misses three point pullup jump shot  
12:08   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
12:02 +2 Jack Clark makes two point layup 49-50
12:02   Ryan Daly shooting foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)  
12:02 +1 Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 1 49-51
11:48   Jordan Hall misses three point pullup jump shot  
11:46   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
11:37   Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
11:28   Ryan Daly misses two point driving layup  
11:26   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
11:21   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
11:03   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
11:03   TV timeout  
11:03 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-51
11:03 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-51
10:50 +2 Jack Clark makes two point pullup jump shot 51-53
10:34   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
10:15   Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup  
10:13   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
10:10 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point putback layup 51-55
9:50 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point driving layup 53-55
9:22   Clifton Moore turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)  
9:15   Rahmir Moore misses two point layup  
9:13   Sherif Kenney defensive rebound  
9:10   Cameron Brown personal foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)  
9:08   Jack Clark misses two point reverse layup  
9:06   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
8:59   Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
8:58   Rahmir Moore personal foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)  
8:56   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
8:38   Dahmir Bishop misses two point driving layup  
8:36   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
8:18