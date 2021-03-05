Clemson seeks win over Pitt to enhance tourney prospects
Two programs intent on ending the regular season on a positive note will meet Saturday at Clemson when the Tigers host the Pitt Panthers.
A victory by Clemson would enhance the Tigers' postseason prospects, not only for the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference tournament but for a possible NCAA Tournament berth as well.
Clemson carries a 15-6 overall record and a 9-6 league mark into Saturday's game, and a 10-6 finish in ACC play would result in a .625 winning percentage against league competition, That would be the highest in coach Brad Brownell's 11 years at the helm, as well as the highest for the program since the Tigers also went 10-6 in the conference in the 2007-08 season under then-coach Oliver Purnell.
The Tigers had a five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday in a 10-point loss at Syracuse, but hope to get back on track at home against the Panthers. Clemson is 10-1 at Littlejohn Coliseum this season.
"We just won five ACC games in a row and we've been playing good basketball," Brownell said. "Obviously we've got an incredibly quick turnaround now, coming back to a noon game on Saturday for Senior Day. We certainly want to go out honoring our seniors the right way. It's a great group of guys who have done a lot for our team and our program."
Clemson will be honoring three seniors: forward Aamir Simms, a pro prospect who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists; forward Jonathan Baehre; and guard Clyde Trapp.
Pitt, meanwhile, was busy snapping a five-game losing streak this week, coming up with a 70-57 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Justin Champagnie scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds against the Demon Deacons for his ACC-leading 13th double-double this season.
Champagnie, who has scored in double figures in 18 consecutive games, leads the league in rebounding (11.5) and ranks second in scoring (18.7).
Despite the recent loss of Xavier Johnson and Au'Diese Toney to the transfer portal, the Panthers (10-10, 6-9) have shown improvement. A win at Clemson would give them an above .500 finish for the first time since the 2015-16 season and seven ACC victories for the first time since that season as well.
"I know we will continue to add the pieces that we need to do this thing the right way," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "I knew when I took the job it wasn't going to be a quick fix. We've shown signs that we are now on the right path."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 10-10
|71.6 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Clemson 15-6
|64.8 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Toney
|16
|34.9
|14.4
|5.9
|2.3
|1.30
|0.10
|2.4
|46.4
|34.0
|66.7
|2.3
|3.6
|C. Smith
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|N. Sibande
|12
|17.5
|5.5
|2.7
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.2
|35.5
|37.9
|61.1
|0.8
|1.8
|F. Odukale
|20
|19
|5.5
|2.4
|2.2
|0.70
|0.20
|1.5
|43.7
|22.2
|47.5
|0.5
|2
|X. Johnson
|18
|28.6
|14.2
|3.4
|5.7
|1.30
|0.20
|3.3
|42.6
|32.1
|78.7
|0.5
|2.9
|W. Jeffress Jr.
|14
|16.9
|2.5
|2.4
|0.7
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|23.6
|15.8
|50.0
|0.9
|1.5
|J. Hugley
|7
|14.7
|5.1
|4.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|39.5
|0.0
|60.0
|1.7
|2.6
|I. Horton
|20
|26.6
|8.8
|2.3
|1.6
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|37.4
|35.8
|75.0
|0.3
|2
|A. Fisch
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|O. Ezeakudo
|7
|4.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|75.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|8
|5.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|33.3
|16.7
|75.0
|0.4
|0.4
|A. Coulibaly
|20
|22.5
|5.4
|4.1
|1.0
|0.80
|0.90
|0.7
|51.2
|33.3
|76.0
|1.6
|2.6
|N. Collier
|11
|7.8
|0.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|J. Champagnie
|18
|34.8
|18.7
|11.5
|1.6
|1.20
|1.20
|1.4
|49.4
|33.9
|72.6
|3.5
|8
|T. Brown
|19
|10.8
|2.6
|2.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.7
|44.4
|0.0
|58.8
|1.3
|1.3
|M. Amadasun
|4
|3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|C. Aiken Jr.
|1
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|71.6
|42.6
|15.2
|6.10
|3.60
|12.5
|42.9
|32.6
|67.0
|13.0
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Tyson
|16
|15.5
|6.3
|4.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|42.9
|34.1
|72.4
|0.6
|3.6
|C. Trapp
|21
|28.5
|6.8
|5.6
|2.5
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|38.4
|30.0
|58.3
|0.5
|5
|A. Simms
|21
|29.2
|13.2
|6.3
|2.5
|0.90
|0.70
|2.5
|54.0
|38.3
|83.6
|2.6
|3.7
|O. Prosper
|20
|10.4
|2.7
|2.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|34.6
|16.7
|68.2
|0.9
|1.1
|J. Newman III
|19
|17.2
|4.2
|2.3
|1.2
|0.60
|0.20
|1.2
|33.7
|25.0
|92.3
|0.6
|1.7
|O. McBride
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|L. Kidd
|7
|4.7
|1.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.6
|0.4
|C. Hunter
|21
|13.8
|2.9
|1.4
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|31.6
|16.7
|60.0
|0.3
|1.1
|N. Honor
|21
|23.5
|8.7
|1.2
|2.3
|1.40
|0.00
|1.0
|41.8
|38.9
|73.9
|0.3
|0.9
|W. Hoag
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Hemenway
|21
|15.6
|4.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|41.6
|40.0
|88.9
|0
|1.4
|P. Hall
|18
|10.4
|4.0
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|52.7
|13.3
|75.0
|0.7
|1.3
|P. Fox
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|A. Dawes
|21
|25.1
|8.6
|2.1
|1.7
|0.90
|0.20
|1.5
|40.4
|37.5
|73.1
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Baehre
|21
|17.1
|4.5
|3.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.60
|0.7
|39.5
|26.9
|85.2
|0.9
|2.4
|Total
|21
|0.0
|64.8
|36.0
|13.0
|6.30
|2.90
|12.7
|42.0
|33.1
|76.0
|8.9
|24.4
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0142 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0129 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0128 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0