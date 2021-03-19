|
20:00
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga vs. Moussa Cisse (Boogie Ellis gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:48
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ibi Watson assists)
|
4-2
|
17:54
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot
|
4-5
|
17:35
|
|
|
Koby Brea turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Koby Brea defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Koby Brea makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-5
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point dunk (DeAndre Williams assists)
|
6-7
|
15:49
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Flyers defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Lester Quinones personal foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
6-10
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Mustapha Amzil makes two point driving jump shot
|
8-10
|
14:14
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Malcolm Dandridge assists)
|
8-12
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
|
10-12
|
13:35
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Koby Brea defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher offensive foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher turnover
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
10-14
|
12:44
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point driving layup
|
12-14
|
11:34
|
|
|
Ibi Watson blocks Landers Nolley II's two point layup
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Weaver makes two point driving layup
|
14-14
|
10:46
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point putback layup
|
14-16
|
10:32
|
|
|
Flyers 30 second timeout
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji personal foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
+1
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-16
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Weaver makes three point pullup jump shot
|
18-16
|
8:46
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Koby Brea defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Weaver makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
21-16
|
7:49
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|
21-19
|
7:16
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson makes two point driving layup (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|
23-19
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point turnaround jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
23-21
|
5:45
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|
23-23
|
5:22
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Flyers defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II personal foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis offensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Zimi Nwokeji assists)
|
25-23
|
4:01
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses two point layup
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-25
|
2:13
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-26
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-27
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists)
|
28-27
|
0:44
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Koby Brea defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Koby Brea misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ibi Watson personal foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|