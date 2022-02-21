|
Matt Rogers vs. Keegan Records (Nelly Cummings gains possession)
19:33
Nelly Cummings turnover (bad pass)
19:16
Matt Rogers misses two point turnaround hook shot
19:14
Keegan Records defensive rebound
19:03
Jack Ferguson turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Stephens steals)
18:46
Stacy Beckton Jr. misses two point jump shot
18:44
Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
18:31
Jack Ferguson misses three point jump shot
18:29
Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
18:16
+2
Colin Smalls makes two point driving layup
2-0
17:44
Ryan Moffatt misses three point step back jump shot
17:42
Matt Rogers defensive rebound
17:33
Colin Smalls misses three point jump shot
17:31
Keegan Records defensive rebound
17:06
Johnny O'Neil blocks Nelly Cummings's two point driving layup
17:04
Nelly Cummings offensive rebound
17:00
Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
16:58
Stacy Beckton Jr. defensive rebound
16:41
Colin Smalls turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)
16:32
Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
16:30
Ryan Moffatt offensive rebound
16:23
+2
Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Jack Ferguson assists)
2-2
15:56
+2
Elijah Stephens makes two point pullup jump shot
4-2
15:37
+2
Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists)
4-4
15:18
+3
Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
7-4
14:44
Nelly Cummings turnover (bad pass)
14:44
TV timeout
14:32
Stacy Beckton Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Nelly Cummings steals)
14:06
+3
Tucker Richardson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
7-7
13:36
Josh Alexander turnover (traveling)
13:14
+2
Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
7-9
12:55
+3
Stacy Beckton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Knotek assists)
10-9
12:35
Jeff Woodward misses two point layup
12:33
Stacy Beckton Jr. defensive rebound
12:10
Stacy Beckton Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)
12:01
+2
Jeff Woodward makes two point driving layup (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
10-11
12:01
Josh Alexander shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
12:01
Jeff Woodward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:01
Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
11:38
Elijah Stephens turnover (lost ball) (Sam Thomson steals)
11:33
Sam Thomson turnover (bad pass) (Stacy Beckton Jr. steals)
11:32
Sam Thomson shooting foul (Stacy Beckton Jr. draws the foul)
11:32
|
|
11:32
+1
Stacy Beckton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-11
11:32
+1
Stacy Beckton Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-11
11:06
Jeff Woodward misses two point turnaround jump shot
11:05
Sam Thomson offensive rebound
11:05
Jaxon Knotek shooting foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)
11:05
+1
Sam Thomson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-12
11:05
Sam Thomson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:05
Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound
10:42
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
10:38
Raiders defensive rebound
10:31
+3
Jack Ferguson makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
12-15
10:13
+3
Elijah Stephens makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
15-15
9:53
+3
Jack Ferguson makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
15-18
9:30
+3
Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
18-18
9:16
Matt Rogers blocks Sam Thomson's two point layup
9:15
Raiders offensive rebound
8:59
Jack Ferguson turnover (lost ball) (Stacy Beckton Jr. steals)
8:54
Colin Smalls turnover (lost ball)
8:29
Sam Thomson turnover (traveling)
8:17
Johnny O'Neil turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
8:12
+2
Tucker Richardson makes two point layup
18-20
7:52
+2
Stacy Beckton Jr. makes two point driving layup
20-20
7:40
Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass) (Lorenzo Donadio steals)
7:38
Tucker Richardson personal foul (Lorenzo Donadio draws the foul)
7:38
TV timeout
7:23
Johnny O'Neil turnover (lost ball) (Oliver Lynch-Daniels steals)
7:16
Nelly Cummings misses two point driving layup
7:14
Keegan Records offensive rebound
7:08
+2
Keegan Records makes two point putback layup
20-22
6:53
Jack Ferguson personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)
6:40
Stacy Beckton Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
6:38
Jack Ferguson defensive rebound
6:28
+3
Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Jack Ferguson assists)
20-25
6:02
Matt Rogers misses two point hook shot
6:00
Keegan Records defensive rebound
5:48
Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses three point jump shot
5:46
Stacy Beckton Jr. defensive rebound
5:36
Keegan Records blocks Matt Rogers's two point layup
5:34
Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
5:29
Oliver Lynch-Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Matt Rogers steals)
5:11
Colin Smalls misses two point driving layup
5:09
Stacy Beckton Jr. offensive rebound
5:09
Ryan Moffatt shooting foul (Stacy Beckton Jr. draws the foul)
5:09
Stacy Beckton Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:09
+1
Stacy Beckton Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-25
4:55
+2
Keegan Records makes two point layup
21-27
4:55
Matt Delaney shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
4:55
+1
Keegan Records makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-28
4:30
+2
Colin Smalls makes two point hook shot
23-28
4:17
Jack Ferguson misses three point jump shot
4:15
Stacy Beckton Jr. defensive rebound
4:00
Matt Delaney misses two point layup
3:58
Jack Ferguson defensive rebound
3:38
+2
Nelly Cummings makes two point driving layup (Jack Ferguson assists)
23-30
3:28
Eagles 30 second timeout
3:28
TV timeout
3:22
Nelly Cummings personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)
3:17
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
3:15
Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
3:03
Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass) (Colin Smalls steals)
3:00
Colin Smalls turnover (lost ball)
2:46
Nelly Cummings misses two point jump shot
2:44
Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
2:26
Keegan Records shooting foul (Stacy Beckton Jr. draws the foul)
2:26
+1
Stacy Beckton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-30
2:26
Stacy Beckton Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:26
Jack Ferguson defensive rebound
2:09
Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
2:07
Matt Rogers defensive rebound
1:42
Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
1:40
Jack Ferguson defensive rebound
1:35
Jaxon Knotek personal foul (Ryan Moffatt draws the foul)
1:25
Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
1:23
Elijah Stephens defensive rebound
1:08
Colin Smalls misses two point reverse layup
1:06
Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
1:03
Elijah Stephens shooting foul (Ryan Moffatt draws the foul)
1:06
Ryan Moffatt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:03
+1
Ryan Moffatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-31
0:46
Elijah Stephens turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
0:44
Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
0:42
Eagles defensive rebound
0:26
+2
Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Colin Smalls assists)
26-31
0:05
Nelly Cummings misses three point pullup jump shot
0:03
Keegan Records offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
