Coming off loss, USC eyes rebound vs. Alabama State
Coming off a sluggish season-opening setback, USC looks to regroup at home Thursday in Los Angeles when it hosts Alabama State.
The Trojans (0-1) went through multiple, lengthy scoring droughts in Monday's 74-61 loss to coach Andy Enfield's former team, Florida Gulf Coast. A stretch lasting more than eight minutes without USC managing a field goal proved to be the difference in the lopsided defeat.
"They have to score," Enfield said in his postgame press conference. "Our big guys did their job tonight, but we have to be able to make plays for each other on the offensive end."
Chief among USC's offensive struggles was its inability to shoot the 3-pointer. The Trojans had just one successful attempt from deep until late in the second half and finished 3-of-19.
USC aims to rebound facing an opponent that struggled as much defensively in its opener as the Trojans struggled offensively.
Alabama State (0-1) gave up more than 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc and more than 58 percent from inside it in the Hornets' 111-70 loss to UAB on Monday.
The blowout defeat marked the debut of first-year Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock. Madlock spent last season at South Carolina State after a stint as an assistant to Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Along with a new coach, Alabama State tipped off 2022-23 with a largely new-look roster featuring a bevy of transfers and freshmen.
"Before I stepped on campus, I had 10 guys from the former team that jumped into the transfer portal," Madlock told Sports Illustrated's HBCU Legends. "You know how that works. I basically got a brand-new team."
Among the newcomers is the coach's son, TJ Madlock, who followed his dad from South Carolina State. TJ Madlock scored 25 points in his Alabama State debut. Alex Anderson, a transfer from South Alabama, debuted with eight points, five assists and a steal.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|70.0 PPG
|49.0 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|61.0 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Madlock
|1
|26
|25.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|55.6
|80.0
|0
|2
|A. Anderson
|1
|25
|8.0
|5.0
|5.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|44.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|C. McCray
|1
|9
|8.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|2.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Posey
|1
|14
|7.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|42.9
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|1
|I. Range
|1
|20
|7.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|20.0
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|A. Knox
|1
|12
|5.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|K. Wesley
|1
|23
|4.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|3
|E. Coleman
|1
|10
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. McCoy
|1
|19
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|1.00
|2.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Parker
|1
|17
|2.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|A. McClelland
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. O'Neal
|1
|13
|0.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|D. Reed
|1
|11
|0.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|70.0
|49.0
|12.0
|5.00
|8.00
|15.0
|31.6
|37.5
|81.3
|16.0
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|1
|31
|19.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|38.5
|50.0
|85.7
|0
|3
|D. Peterson
|1
|32
|7.0
|9.0
|6.0
|0.00
|1.00
|6.0
|33.3
|0.0
|42.9
|0
|9
|K. Johnson
|1
|19
|6.0
|4.0
|1.0
|4.00
|0.00
|3.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|J. Morgan
|1
|24
|6.0
|9.0
|0.0
|2.00
|7.00
|2.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|6
|M. Thomas
|1
|10
|6.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|T. White
|1
|21
|6.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|R. Dixon-Waters
|1
|19
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|20.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|1
|K. Wright
|1
|14
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|H. Hornery
|1
|16
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Z. Brooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Sellers
|1
|15
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|61.0
|37.0
|15.0
|9.00
|8.00
|15.0
|40.4
|15.8
|66.7
|7.0
|28.0
-
CLNT
QUEEN0
0
12:00pm
-
OUBP
NWST0
0
1:00pm
-
KENT0
0
5:00pm
-
CAMH
MORE0
0
6:00pm
-
LEH
VT0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
STTHTX
RICE0
0
6:00pm
-
CHSO
OSU0
0143.5 O/U
-26
6:30pm BTN
-
NCCU
APP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
MERMAK0
0
7:00pm
-
COLG
BRWN0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
DEAN
HC0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
GOS
WMU0
0
7:00pm
-
IMAC
DSU0
0
7:00pm
-
JWUCO
STET0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
PSU0
0136 O/U
-17
7:00pm B1G+
-
MACUM
W&M0
0
7:00pm
-
LOW
CLMB0
0142.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
TXST0
0
7:00pm
-
MUW
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
LYND
HART0
0
7:00pm
-
NYDH
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
OAKCITY
CHAT0
0
7:00pm
-
PRES
CIT0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PSUYRK
UMBC0
0
7:00pm
-
QUIN
STONEH0
0141 O/U
+11
7:00pm
-
SHU
RUTG0
0139.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
TNWS
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MASS0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WCU
MD0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
WKY
EKY0
0158.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
DALCHR
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
GWEB
SFA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
PSUAL
MORG0
0
7:30pm
-
SPHL
SAM0
0
7:30pm
-
SW Adventist
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
CLST
CINCY0
0138.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm ESP+
-
CMU
MARQ0
0151 O/U
-18
8:00pm FS2
-
Hannibal-LaGrange
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
ILST
EIU0
0135 O/U
+10
8:00pm
-
KANCHR
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
AAMU0
0136 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
5KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-24
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEOM
NEB0
0148.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm B1G+
-
RAD
ND0
0137.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
OKST0
0135 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
25TTU0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKBAP
UALR0
0
8:30pm
-
COOK
13IND0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
8:30pm BTN
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
HOUC
12TEX0
0141.5 O/U
-37
9:00pm LHN
-
LAV
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
NAU
ASU0
0135.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UND
9CREI0
0140 O/U
-30.5
9:00pm FS1
-
Walla Walla
IDHO0
0
9:00pm
-
WCLF
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
WESTST
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
CP
SF0
0146 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
GASO
SACL0
0140 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
NICH
WYO0
0155 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
UCRV
LMU0
0137 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UVM
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
ALST
USC0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
11:00pm PACN