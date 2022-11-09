No. 4 Kentucky likely without Oscar Tshiebwe vs. Duquesne
No. 4 Kentucky likely will be without All-American Oscar Tshiebwe again when they host Duquesne on Friday in Lexington, Ky.
Tshiebwe, the reigning Naismith Award and Associated Press Player of the Year, sat out Monday's season-opening, 95-63 win over visiting Howard to continue his recovery from minor knee surgery on Oct. 13.
"If he wants to play Friday, I'm going to have to work him out myself and see," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "If I did play him, he would probably play 10 or 15 minutes, just to get his legs under him."
Tshiebwe, who is expected to return when the Wildcats face Michigan State on Tuesday in Indianapolis, averaged 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season.
Kentucky, however, likely will welcome two more players into the mix against the Dukes, who cruised to a 91-63 season-opening win over visiting Montana on Tuesday.
Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 6.9 assists per game in 2021-22, was sidelined against Howard with an injured right leg. Sophomore forward Daimion Collins, who averaged 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, missed Monday's game to be with his family in Texas after the unexpected death of his father.
The Wildcats had no trouble against the Bison without them.
Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Frederick had 20 and Jacob Toppin had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman point guard Cason Wallace had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his first college game, finishing just shy of becoming the first Wildcat to post a triple-double since Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox each recorded one in 2016.
"There are not many people in the country doing that, let alone as a freshman. He brings such a different dimension to our team," Frederick said. "What he's doing at his age and at his first college game is special."
Reeves, a transfer who averaged 20.1 points per game for Illinois State last year, shot 8-for-16 from the field, including a blistering 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. Frederick, whose hamstring injury sidelined him all of last season after transferring from Iowa, shot 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.
"Chemistry was definitely out there," Reeves said. "We all moved the ball pretty well. (We) ran the floor pretty well -- rebounded and got a couple of assists through there. I think the whole team had a great game today and we just have to move on to the next game."
Duquesne will look for another stifling defensive effort against the Wildcats after holding Montana to 19 first-half points on Tuesday.
Dae Dae Grant scored 25 points on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, including making all six of his 3-point attempts. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and two steals, while Joe Reece had 12 points and five rebounds and Quincy McGriff chipped in 10 points.
"When we saw the preseason polls we were (angry)," Reece said of his team being picked last in the preseason Atlantic 10 poll. "We had a chip on our shoulder from the jump. We thought we were way better than that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Grant
|1
|21
|25.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|M. Hronsky
|1
|29
|13.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|83.3
|66.7
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Reece
|1
|16
|12.0
|5.0
|2.0
|2.00
|2.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|Q. McGriff
|1
|29
|10.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|44.4
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. Clark III
|1
|19
|8.0
|3.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|K. Easley Jr.
|1
|16
|6.0
|5.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|5
|T. Williams
|1
|14
|6.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|2
|D. Dixon
|1
|13
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|A. Rotroff
|1
|10
|4.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|4
|R. Gunn Jr.
|1
|17
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|K. Rozier
|1
|16
|0.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|4
|Total
|1
|0.0
|91.0
|36.0
|13.0
|10.00
|4.00
|13.0
|64.4
|41.7
|62.5
|8.0
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Reeves
|1
|25
|22.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|C. Fredrick
|1
|30
|20.0
|3.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|40.0
|85.7
|0
|3
|J. Toppin
|1
|32
|15.0
|11.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|41.7
|50.0
|57.1
|3
|8
|C. Wallace
|1
|35
|15.0
|8.0
|9.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|63.6
|50.0
|0.0
|2
|6
|C. Livingston
|1
|19
|9.0
|4.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|U. Onyenso
|1
|20
|6.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|4.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|A. Thiero
|1
|14
|4.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|4
|L. Ware
|1
|20
|4.0
|3.0
|2.0
|4.00
|1.00
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|3
|B. Canada
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|W. Horn
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|95.0
|44.0
|20.0
|10.00
|5.00
|10.0
|54.8
|45.8
|57.1
|10.0
|32.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm