No. 7 Duke looking to gel vs. South Carolina Upstate
It's always supposed to be about building a foundation during early nonconference games, but for No. 7 Duke there were obvious subplots as the season approached.
Now that Jon Scheyer's first game as head coach of the storied program is in the books, more attention is bound to fall on the development of the Blue Devils as a whole.
That chance comes Friday night in a home game against USC Upstate in Durham, N.C.
"(Our chemistry) is maybe not midseason form, we have a lot of work to do," Scheyer said. "But I think it starts with their attitudes from Day 1. Nobody's been above anything. They all get along, although on the court, they push each other. It starts there for me."
Duke opened the season by defeating Jacksonville on Monday night.
With only guard Jeremy Roach as a seasoned player in Duke's system, it's clear that he might take advantage of his experience.
"Jeremy just had a great floor game," Scheyer said. "Forget about the scoring and the passing. I just thought his presence and his poise were really key for us."
With a bevy of freshmen expected to make huge impacts for Duke (1-0), it will be fine if Roach further carves out his role.
"Just being a junior, you have that confidence now, and I think just playing with joy and being happy out there was a big part of it," Roach said.
For Duke's freshmen, the second game of the season brings a chance to settle in a bit more. Now they've played an official game in Cameron Indoor Stadium and ought to start becoming more familiar with that atmosphere.
"It was everything I expected," freshman forward Mark Mitchell said. "I don't think anything really caught me off guard. It was a lot of fun, everything I expected. I just tried to go out there and play with energy and feed off the crowd."
It's not just freshmen making the adjustments for Duke. Graduate transfer Ryan Young played at Northwestern before joining the Blue Devils. He knows the value of making sure there are accomplishments at both ends of the court.
"We wanted to make sure that's part of our identity as a team that plays physical and plays hard throughout the whole defensive possession and then obviously to complete the defensive possession with a rebound," said Young, a reserve center. "So that's something we've been drilling in practice and something that's been emphasized from the coaching staff to us. We've got to have that reputation that it's hard to score on us for 40 minutes."
Friday night's game is bound to be a major shift in gears for USC Upstate, which drubbed Division III Brevard to open the season.
"We've had some good things going on," USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson, "but we've got to get better. ... I really love the core that we have. Those guys played a lot of minutes last year and played in some meaningful games."
Sophomore guard Jordan Gainey is USC Upstate's first All-Big South Conference preseason first team selection.
"We have all big, high expectations for the year," Gainey said.
The Spartans need to get used to this level of competition, with upcoming games against Clemson, South Carolina and Florida State before jumping into Big South play.
"Take in the atmospheres that we're going to see throughout the year," Gainey said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|90.0 PPG
|51.0 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|71.0 PPG
|46.0 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Bailey
|1
|27
|12.0
|5.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|55.6
|40.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|S. N'Diaye
|1
|14
|12.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|80.0
|4
|2
|F. Rideau Jr.
|1
|24
|12.0
|0.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|71.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|J. Gainey
|1
|16
|11.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|75.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|K. Smith
|1
|18
|10.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|62.5
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|A. Langlais
|1
|14
|8.0
|8.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|6
|T. Sheida
|1
|17
|7.0
|1.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|100.0
|66.7
|0
|1
|T. Broadnax
|1
|21
|5.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|25.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|5
|C. Evans Jr.
|1
|14
|5.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|50.0
|66.7
|0
|3
|N. Alves
|1
|9
|4.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Surratt
|1
|21
|4.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|D. Dickerson III
|1
|5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|90.0
|51.0
|17.0
|6.00
|2.00
|13.0
|54.4
|52.9
|67.9
|12.0
|36.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Mitchell
|1
|30
|18.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|50.0
|40.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|J. Roach
|1
|32
|16.0
|6.0
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|60.0
|57.1
|0.0
|1
|5
|R. Young
|1
|32
|12.0
|7.0
|2.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|2
|K. Filipowski
|1
|25
|10.0
|12.0
|3.0
|0.00
|2.00
|3.0
|50.0
|40.0
|0.0
|2
|10
|J. Blakes
|1
|21
|8.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|66.7
|50.0
|0
|3
|C. Reeves
|1
|2
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|0
|J. Grandison
|1
|25
|2.0
|5.0
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|2
|T. Proctor
|1
|26
|2.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|K. Catchings
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Johns
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|J. Schutt
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|71.0
|46.0
|19.0
|6.00
|3.00
|12.0
|45.8
|34.5
|63.6
|16.0
|28.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0142 O/U
-26
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm