'Grounded' Arizona State set to face Alcorn State
Arizona State will play its third game of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series when the upstart Sun Devils host Alcorn State on Sunday.
The Sun Devils (5-1) have won three straight games, including an 87-62 win over then-No. 20 Michigan on Nov. 17, after losing in overtime at Texas Southern on Nov. 13 in their first Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game.
After returning from New York, where they defeated the Wolverines to win the Legends Classic at Brooklyn, Arizona State took care of business in an 80-49 win over Grambling State on Tuesday in its second game against a SWAC opponent.
"On the heels of the trip to New York, this was a game that concerned me," Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said. "Just making sure the guys were grounded (after) very emotional wins in the Barclays Center, especially the Michigan game, winning a championship and then traveling back across the country."
The Sun Devils held Grambling State to 1 of 13 from 3-point range and held the Tigers to 26.6 percent shooting (17 of 64) overall from the floor, the lowest in the Hurley era. It was the lowest since the Sun Devils held Oregon State to 14 of 57 (.246) on Feb. 11, 2010.
Arizona State's offense was efficient as well, producing 21 assists on 25 made shots from the field. Frankie Collins had a game-high seven assists with 11 points.
Devan Cambridge made 7-of-8 shots from the field and finished with 16 points.
Alcon State (3-3) is coming off a 62-54 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday in the last day of a holiday tournament at Texas-El Paso.
The Braves won the turnover margin against Bakersfield 20-11 and produced 13 steals. They scored 17 points off Bakersfield turnovers.
Reserve Dominic Brewton had a team-high 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Alcorn State's Landon Bussie is the reigning SWAC Coach of the Year after leading the Braves to the conference tournament championship. He recently was signed to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
"This shows the commitment they've made to me and the men's basketball program," Bussie said. "Hopefully, we can continue to have success in leading the program."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|63.8 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|9.2 APG
|
|73.7 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Brewton
|6
|26.8
|13.2
|5.7
|2.0
|1.50
|0.20
|3.3
|42.3
|38.5
|70.0
|1.7
|4
|B. Joshua
|6
|29.3
|9.5
|4.2
|2.7
|1.70
|0.00
|3.0
|34.0
|22.2
|79.2
|0.5
|3.7
|T. Wade
|5
|27
|8.6
|1.2
|1.6
|1.60
|0.40
|1.2
|42.1
|40.0
|70.0
|0.4
|0.8
|K. Montgomery
|3
|21
|8.3
|5.7
|0.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|40.0
|30.0
|85.7
|1.3
|4.3
|D. McQuarter
|6
|23.7
|6.3
|4.2
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.5
|53.6
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|2.8
|D. Carter
|4
|12.3
|5.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|36.4
|75.0
|0
|1
|J. Kendall
|6
|18.3
|5.7
|4.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|1.3
|36.1
|0.0
|47.1
|3
|1.7
|O. Walker
|3
|19.3
|5.0
|2.7
|0.0
|0.70
|0.70
|0.7
|35.7
|42.9
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|D. Thorn
|6
|18.8
|4.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|27.3
|22.7
|71.4
|0.2
|1.5
|C. Butler
|2
|12
|3.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Walker
|6
|9.5
|2.7
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|61.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.2
|D. Jordan
|3
|6.7
|2.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Anderson
|3
|8.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|20.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|L. Marshall
|5
|9.4
|1.0
|2.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.4
|M. Pajeaud
|6
|8.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.3
|D. Dues
|2
|9
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|6
|0.0
|63.8
|42.2
|9.2
|9.30
|2.70
|15.5
|39.7
|30.7
|64.0
|12.7
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|6
|29.3
|14.7
|6.0
|2.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|41.4
|37.1
|77.3
|0.8
|5.2
|F. Collins
|6
|29.8
|13.2
|4.8
|5.2
|1.80
|0.30
|4.0
|40.0
|33.3
|71.4
|0.3
|4.5
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Cambridge
|6
|27.2
|8.7
|5.5
|0.7
|0.50
|1.30
|2.0
|47.4
|42.9
|58.8
|2
|3.5
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|5
|22
|7.8
|2.4
|1.0
|1.20
|0.60
|0.4
|35.0
|21.7
|85.7
|0.6
|1.8
|W. Washington
|6
|21.7
|7.3
|6.7
|1.0
|0.50
|2.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|57.1
|2.5
|4.2
|A. Nunez
|6
|16.2
|6.7
|1.5
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|53.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|L. Muhammad
|6
|13.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|1.3
|J. Neal
|1
|11
|3.0
|2.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|D. Brennan
|6
|10.3
|2.7
|1.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.70
|0.7
|75.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.2
|0.7
|A. Gaffney
|6
|19.8
|2.3
|4.5
|0.7
|0.70
|0.80
|1.3
|28.6
|20.0
|71.4
|0.7
|3.8
|B. Hurley
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|E. Boakye
|3
|5
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Ronzone
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|M. Burno
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Olmsted
|3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Ronzone
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|73.7
|44.5
|13.5
|6.70
|6.00
|14.2
|43.7
|34.1
|70.1
|11.2
|29.5
