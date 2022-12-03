Turnover-prone Oregon St. faces test vs. USC's defense
Pac-12 counterparts Oregon State and Southern California meet Sunday in Los Angeles, with both coming off conference-opening wins.
Oregon State (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) went on a raucous rally over the closing minutes of Thursday's 66-65 defeat of Washington, ripping off six points in 30 seconds to take a late lead. The Huskies regained control 65-63 before Dexter Akkano's and-one play with eight seconds left secured the Beavers win.
Dzmitry Ryuny led Oregon State with 14 points and nine rebounds.
"I felt like I needed to step up and get the team on my back, and help get the energy going, and make sure everybody's focused," Ryuny told The Oregonian following the win.
Oregon State was coming off a trying stretch, losing all three games at the Phil Knight Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend and four in a row total -- including two games to Portland State.
The Beavers look to move to 2-0 in conference play with Sunday's visit to USC (5-3, 1-0), which cruised to a 66-51 rout at Cal in the Trojans' league opener on Wednesday.
Joshua Morgan played a monster game on the defensive end with seven blocked shots, matching his high since transferring to USC from Long Beach State last season. He also scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Morgan emphasized in his postgame interview with Pac-12 Networks the need to start strong coming off back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Wisconsin at last week's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, and the Trojans responded with a 20-0 second-half run to put away Wednesday's game.
"I feel we can be the best team in the Pac," Morgan told Pac-12 Networks in his postgame interview Wednesday. "We all have that confidence. We lost a couple tough games but we got together and we could really win those games, so we don't think there's any team that can really beat us flat-out."
USC brings an outstanding defense into Friday's contest, boasting the nation's 12th-highest percentage of blocked shots on opponent possessions per KenPom.com metrics (16.2) while holding opponents to 40.1 percent shooting inside the 3-point arc.
Oregon State comes in struggling on offense, particularly with turnovers. The Beavers are coughing up the ball on 21.6 percent of possessions per KenPom.com.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|67.3 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|71.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|8
|35.3
|14.6
|3.4
|3.8
|1.40
|0.30
|1.8
|45.2
|34.3
|87.9
|0.1
|3.3
|G. Taylor Jr.
|8
|29.9
|12.4
|3.1
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|3.4
|46.9
|30.8
|72.9
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Akanno
|8
|32.1
|10.6
|3.0
|2.1
|0.80
|0.10
|2.0
|33.3
|16.7
|75.0
|0.3
|2.8
|D. Ryuny
|8
|23.3
|7.1
|5.0
|1.5
|1.40
|1.30
|1.5
|55.0
|45.0
|50.0
|1.4
|3.6
|R. Andela
|8
|15.9
|6.8
|5.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.90
|1.0
|64.1
|0.0
|57.1
|1.6
|3.8
|T. Bilodeau
|8
|15.4
|5.4
|2.8
|0.9
|0.10
|0.10
|0.9
|57.1
|33.3
|64.3
|1.1
|1.6
|M. Rataj
|8
|17.8
|5.3
|4.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|56.7
|20.0
|77.8
|1.1
|3
|C. Marial
|8
|12.6
|2.1
|2.4
|0.3
|0.30
|1.40
|0.9
|30.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.9
|K. Ibekwe
|1
|11
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Stevens
|6
|12
|2.0
|1.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|22.2
|16.7
|70.0
|0.3
|1.5
|N. Krass
|8
|7.1
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.8
|21.4
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|67.3
|35.3
|12.9
|5.00
|4.60
|14.3
|45.4
|28.1
|74.0
|7.5
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|8
|32
|16.5
|3.3
|2.1
|1.40
|0.10
|2.3
|46.2
|43.9
|75.0
|0.1
|3.1
|D. Peterson
|8
|35.8
|14.9
|8.0
|6.4
|0.80
|0.40
|3.8
|46.6
|39.4
|64.9
|1.1
|6.9
|R. Dixon-Waters
|8
|26.9
|10.0
|3.6
|0.3
|0.60
|0.40
|2.1
|42.4
|29.6
|80.0
|0.9
|2.8
|J. Morgan
|8
|25.9
|8.9
|6.6
|1.0
|0.80
|3.50
|1.6
|59.6
|0.0
|68.2
|2.8
|3.9
|T. White
|8
|26.9
|7.9
|5.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|45.8
|16.7
|58.3
|0.6
|5
|K. Johnson
|8
|18.6
|5.5
|3.8
|1.8
|1.60
|0.90
|1.4
|41.5
|23.1
|70.0
|1
|2.8
|M. Thomas
|7
|10.7
|4.0
|1.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|42.1
|0.0
|85.7
|0.1
|0.9
|K. Wright
|7
|13.3
|2.4
|1.9
|0.6
|0.00
|0.40
|0.6
|57.1
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|1
|H. Hornery
|7
|9.9
|1.9
|1.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.9
|I. Niagu
|3
|5.3
|0.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1
|O. Sellers
|7
|6.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Brooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|71.5
|41.5
|13.8
|6.10
|6.40
|15.0
|45.7
|32.6
|70.6
|9.5
|29.0
-
ME
MRST0
0126 O/U
-1
10:30am ESPU
-
BRY
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
IONA0
0140.5 O/U
-16
1:00pm
-
LAF
COR0
0137 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MIA
LOU0
0136 O/U
+12
1:00pm ACCN
-
19UK
MICH0
0143 O/U
+8.5
1:00pm ABC
-
YSU
WRST0
0152.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
BELM
ILST0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
BRWN
HART0
0133.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
GAST
NE0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
GW
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MONM
MAN0
0134.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MURR
VALP0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MUSKIN
AKR0
0
2:00pm
-
USA
UAB0
0151.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESPU
-
SAM
UCF0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SARAHL
CLMB0
0
2:00pm
-
STET
FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm SECN
-
TUFTS
HARV0
0
2:00pm
-
UVM
MERMAK0
0127 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
FAU
EMU0
0147 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASH0
0142 O/U
-1
3:00pm PACN
-
NIAG
QUIN0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
TXST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
CHST0
0148.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SJU
23ISU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SWAD
HOUC0
0
3:00pm
-
18UNC
VT0
0141.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm ACCN
-
ALC
BELLAR0
0
4:00pm
-
SEMO
MIZZ0
0154 O/U
-22
4:00pm SECN
-
TXAMC
DU0
0141.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UTAH
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
7CREI0
0142 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
USM
NWST0
0133 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
CAL
4ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-24
5:00pm PACN
-
MINN
5PUR0
0130.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm BTN
-
ORE
21UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESPN
-
WHIT
CSN0
0
5:00pm
-
ALCN
13TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FGCU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NW
20MSU0
0127 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
ORST
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
STAN
ASU0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UTST
SF0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm