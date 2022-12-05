Butler to face Yale in battle of Bulldogs
Solid play at home has been a highlight to the start of Butler's season.
However, maintaining that undefeated home mark could be seriously tested Tuesday night in Indianapolis, when the Bulldogs host a Yale squad that's off to its best start in 77 years.
Butler's 5-0 showing at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse is its best home start since winning the first nine there in 2019-20. The Bulldogs (6-3) are averaging 85.8 points and shooting 57.4 percent at home, while guard Chuck Harris (15.6 points per game) has averaged 19.8 points on 59.3 percent shooting there this season, including 16 of 30 from 3-point range.
Harris set career highs with 32 points and six made 3-pointers on eight attempts during Saturday's 80-66 home win against Tennessee Tech. Harris' effort proved vitally important for the Bulldogs, who scored 20 of the game's final 27 points to pull away from the pesky Golden Eagles.
However, the fact Butler struggled to shake Tennessee Tech and allowed the visitors to shoot 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half was concerning for coach Thad Matta.
"They spread us out and they took advantage of us, but that can't be who we are," Matta said. "We have to play smarter, we have to play harder and it's gotta be more important to us."
Especially against Yale (8-1), which is off to its best start since going 14-1 in 1945-46. These Bulldogs are averaging 80.2 points, shooting 49.8 percent and 34.9 percent from 3-point range. Yale has also held all but two opponents to 60 or fewer points.
Yale allowed its most points of the season and 11 3-pointers at Stony Brook on Saturday, but it managed a 77-72 victory to improve to 2-1 in true road games.
"It was a gutsy performance from our guys to pull it out," Yale coach James Jones said.
Matt Knowling (17.3 ppg) and John Poulakidas (11.4 ppg, 23 of 48 from 3-point range) have paced Yale, which is 0-13 on the road against Big East opponents since the start of the 1996-97 season.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Knowling
|9
|25.9
|17.3
|4.1
|2.1
|1.00
|0.20
|1.4
|68.0
|37.5
|65.0
|0.4
|3.7
|J. Poulakidas
|9
|25.2
|11.4
|3.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|48.1
|47.9
|66.7
|0.8
|2.4
|E. Jarvis
|9
|17.4
|9.6
|3.6
|0.9
|0.70
|1.40
|0.6
|67.9
|28.6
|85.7
|1.2
|2.3
|A. Mahoney
|9
|23.4
|8.3
|2.9
|1.8
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|49.0
|47.2
|100.0
|0.6
|2.3
|I. Kelly
|9
|19.6
|6.9
|4.9
|1.9
|0.20
|1.00
|1.2
|51.0
|33.3
|47.1
|1.7
|3.2
|B. Mbeng
|9
|24.7
|5.6
|4.4
|3.8
|1.10
|0.30
|2.4
|31.0
|21.2
|70.0
|0.2
|4.2
|N. Townsend
|5
|7.2
|4.6
|2.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|0.2
|62.5
|50.0
|40.0
|1.2
|1.6
|J. Molloy
|9
|12.7
|4.3
|2.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.6
|35.1
|28.0
|75.0
|1
|1.4
|Y. Gharram
|9
|13.6
|3.3
|2.0
|2.4
|1.10
|0.10
|0.6
|43.5
|42.9
|50.0
|0.6
|1.4
|M. Feinberg
|9
|12.7
|2.6
|3.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|29.0
|17.6
|100.0
|1.2
|2.2
|T. Rice
|5
|7.6
|2.0
|1.2
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|30.0
|22.2
|100.0
|0.2
|1
|D. Wolf
|7
|5.7
|2.0
|1.7
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|41.7
|16.7
|75.0
|0.9
|0.9
|D. Arlington
|5
|6.4
|1.8
|2.0
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|22.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1.6
|L. Kolaja
|3
|6
|0.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|9
|0.0
|80.2
|44.0
|17.7
|7.70
|4.70
|10.4
|49.8
|34.9
|69.4
|11.0
|30.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Harris
|9
|33.2
|15.6
|4.1
|3.0
|0.90
|0.00
|2.0
|49.5
|40.9
|92.3
|0.8
|3.3
|J. Taylor
|9
|32.1
|14.9
|3.8
|1.6
|1.40
|0.40
|2.6
|47.4
|35.4
|89.3
|0.6
|3.2
|M. Bates
|9
|29.8
|13.2
|7.3
|1.6
|0.80
|2.90
|1.1
|63.1
|0.0
|61.9
|1.4
|5.9
|E. Hunter Jr
|9
|34.8
|12.7
|3.2
|2.7
|1.70
|1.00
|2.3
|51.1
|43.3
|64.7
|0.7
|2.6
|S. Lukosius
|9
|33.4
|10.8
|4.9
|3.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.6
|44.9
|38.6
|66.7
|1.1
|3.8
|P. Thomas
|9
|16
|3.6
|3.3
|1.1
|1.30
|0.30
|1.1
|54.5
|28.6
|60.0
|0.9
|2.4
|D. Hughes
|6
|12.8
|2.0
|3.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|45.5
|0.0
|33.3
|1.7
|1.5
|M. Tate
|8
|8.4
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|26.1
|10.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|C. Turnbull
|7
|4.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|33.3
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.7
|35.8
|14.7
|7.70
|5.60
|13.3
|49.7
|36.1
|73.6
|7.7
|25.3
-
SDAK
AF0
0126 O/U
-4
5:00pm
-
OAK
SYR0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
STJNFI
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
CARL
APP0
0
6:30pm
-
Wabash
BELLAR0
0
6:30pm
-
YALE
BUT0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
MTSM0
0127.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LAS0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
COC
PRES0
0144.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
COPP
NCST0
0161 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UNCW0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HART
STFR0
0135 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
FUR0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
17ILL
2TEX0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
LAF
PRIN0
0130.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
MIL
CHAT0
0148 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCG
9ARK0
0135.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
NH
BC0
0126.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
WINT0
0158 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
JOES
TEMP0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
STL
IONA0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UGA
GT0
0131 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UMBC
CLMB0
0153 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
UMES
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
UVM
DART0
0137 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
VA Lynchburg
LIB0
0
7:00pm
-
WAG
FOR0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
WOFF0
0139 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
TRVC
BELM0
0
7:30pm
-
ABIL
KSU0
0137.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESP+
-
UALR
MEM0
0149.5 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARST
CARK0
0142 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
BRAD
SIUE0
0137 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
JAST
24TCU0
0141 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
3UVA0
0134.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ACCN
-
KYCH
PEAY0
0
8:00pm
-
Maine-Fort Kent
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
NTEX
UTA0
0114 O/U
+11
8:00pm ESP+
-
TRINIL
VALP0
0
8:00pm
-
TRLST
12BAY0
0142.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
OKLA0
0122.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
1HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP+
-
GB
LCHI0
0125.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCCU
MARQ0
0146 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
TOL
UNI0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
EORE
BSU0
0
9:00pm
-
13MD
WISC0
0132 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
UND
IDHO0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
SHOU
OKST0
0131 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
MONT0
0136.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
TXAMC
WYO0
0132 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
MONSW
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
WNM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
IOWA
15DUKE0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
CSUB
SJSU0
0122.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
NAU
UOP0
0147 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
NEV
PEP0
0143.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm
-
MGSC
MER62
100
Final
-
BRY
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+