Slumping Kentucky aims to get back on track vs. South Carolina
Kentucky will aim to bounce back from a recent lopsided road loss when it returns home Tuesday to face struggling South Carolina in Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 SEC) aren't currently relevant in races for the conference or national championships, something that's a bit abnormal for a program that has missed the NCAA Tournament just three times since 1992 and has won five SEC titles in the last decade. To get back in the AP Top 25 poll, Kentucky needs to stack up victories and avoid defeats like the 78-52 one it suffered at Alabama on Saturday.
In that loss, Kentucky shot just 28.8 percent from the floor and 25 percent from behind the arc. Alabama outscored the Wildcats 36-20 in the paint, too.
"We did what we wanted to do but we missed every shot," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "You can't have your starters go 3 for 27, three of your starters (Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace) that you're banking on to make baskets and expect to win.
"I'm disappointed that we did not play better because I thought we were ready to play a good game on the road."
While Kentucky is 9-0 at home at Rupp Arena this year, it is 1-5 away from it.
Tshiebwe leads Kentucky in scoring and rebounding this season with 15.8 points and 13.2 boards per game. He was stifled at Alabama though, finishing with just four points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.
To beat Kentucky, South Carolina (7-8, 0-2 SEC) will likely have to stop Tshiebwe, too. He had 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 10-point win for the Wildcats in Columbia, S.C. last season.
South Carolina has lost two straight games to open SEC play, most recently an 85-42 home setback to then-No. 8 Tennessee. Meechie Johnson scored 19 points, but the Vols outscored the Gamecocks 20-2 on second-chance points.
The game also featured a rare poor performance from freshman GG Jackson II, who shot 0-for-8 and had four turnovers in 22 minutes. Jackson was previously the only freshman in the country who had scored in double digits in every game this season.
"He didn't respond well," Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris said of Jackson. "His body language was not good, so I'm gonna play the guys that are acting like they want to play really hard and play for you and try to win, and that's what it was. He didn't respond well to it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 7-8
|64.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Kentucky 10-5
|76.9 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|17.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|15
|32.9
|15.7
|7.1
|0.6
|0.80
|0.90
|2.7
|40.4
|32.1
|63.3
|2.1
|5
|M. Johnson Jr.
|13
|31.8
|12.2
|4.2
|3.5
|0.80
|0.10
|2.3
|35.9
|30.9
|63.3
|0.8
|3.4
|C. Carter Jr.
|14
|31.5
|11.8
|2.1
|1.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.5
|49.6
|50.0
|57.1
|0.6
|1.6
|H. Brown
|15
|30.7
|11.2
|5.1
|1.1
|0.90
|0.70
|2.0
|42.0
|22.6
|67.9
|1.2
|3.9
|J. Wright
|15
|28.5
|6.1
|2.5
|1.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|35.9
|27.0
|78.9
|0.5
|2
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|14
|18.5
|3.4
|4.2
|1.4
|0.50
|0.20
|1.8
|40.9
|0.0
|57.9
|2.6
|1.6
|J. Gray
|15
|11.3
|2.5
|4.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.90
|0.6
|55.6
|0.0
|47.1
|2.1
|1.9
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|11
|9
|2.5
|3.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|27.0
|20.0
|50.0
|1.5
|1.5
|Z. Davis
|13
|11.9
|1.7
|2.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|34.5
|12.5
|0.0
|0.7
|1.5
|J. Benson
|4
|2.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|F. Cooper Jr.
|11
|8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|12.5
|8.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|E. Sparkman
|4
|4.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|T. Minott
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|64.3
|38.7
|10.9
|4.70
|3.10
|12.9
|39.6
|31.1
|62.8
|12.9
|23.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|13
|31.1
|15.8
|13.2
|1.4
|1.50
|1.20
|2.2
|58.7
|0.0
|67.2
|5.6
|7.6
|C. Wallace
|15
|32.4
|12.1
|3.7
|3.9
|2.20
|0.30
|1.7
|46.6
|41.9
|57.7
|1.2
|2.5
|A. Reeves
|15
|22.7
|11.7
|2.1
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.2
|40.7
|41.7
|71.9
|0.6
|1.5
|J. Toppin
|15
|26.8
|10.9
|6.1
|1.7
|0.50
|0.50
|1.2
|42.8
|20.8
|65.9
|2.1
|4
|S. Wheeler
|14
|31.6
|9.5
|2.6
|6.6
|0.90
|0.10
|2.2
|41.1
|39.5
|59.3
|0.3
|2.3
|C. Fredrick
|12
|19.9
|7.3
|0.8
|1.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|41.8
|38.8
|85.7
|0.3
|0.5
|C. Livingston
|15
|16.5
|5.6
|2.9
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|43.3
|34.6
|85.0
|0.6
|2.3
|L. Ware
|12
|13.6
|3.3
|2.5
|1.0
|0.70
|0.70
|0.8
|63.0
|0.0
|40.0
|1.1
|1.4
|U. Onyenso
|12
|8.7
|3.2
|3.3
|0.2
|0.20
|1.30
|0.3
|58.6
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|2
|A. Thiero
|7
|11.4
|2.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|40.0
|40.0
|71.4
|0.9
|1.9
|D. Collins
|11
|10.6
|1.9
|2.5
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|33.3
|0.0
|62.5
|0.6
|1.8
|B. Canada
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Horn
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Watkins
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|76.9
|42.4
|17.1
|7.10
|4.50
|11.9
|45.9
|38.1
|66.4
|14.1
|25.7
-
BUT
SJU0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
BGSU0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BALL
OHIO0
0145 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BELM
VALP0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
BUF
M-OH0
0155 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
DAY
FOR0
0126 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
EMU
WMU0
0145 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FLA
LSU0
0135.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
ND0
0136.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ACCN
-
HART
STFR0
0128 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MSU
18WISC0
0127 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESPN
-
OKST
11KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
SC
UK0
0131.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TOL
KENT0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
VCU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMU
NIU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
DRKE
UIC0
0137.5 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
MURR
UNI0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TEMP
TLSA0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TTU
14ISU0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HALL
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
+9
8:30pm FS1
-
AF
COLST0
0133 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
21AUB
MISS0
0133 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NOVA
DEP0
0141 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
OKLA
2KAN0
0133 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
13UVA0
0133 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
VAN
5TENN0
0133 O/U
-18
9:00pm SECN
-
FRES
SJSU0
0122.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WYO
UTST0
0141.5 O/U
-10
10:30pm FS1
-
NEV
23SDSU0
0139 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm CBSSN