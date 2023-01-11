Minnesota aims to pick up pieces vs. Ohio State
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson knows his rebuilding project requires patience and a positive attitude.
What Johnson also needs for his Golden Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) are more victories and fewer heartbreaks like the overtime loss to Nebraska in the team's most recent game.
That quest resumes Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, against an equally hungry Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) looking to end a two-game skid.
Minnesota showed grit in tying Nebraska on a 3-pointer by Taurus Samuels with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation. The Gophers, however, ultimately lost 81-79 to remain winless in conference play.
"I want them to taste that success," said Johnson, a 2005 Minnesota graduate, who is in his second season as Golden Gophers head coach. "The hardest thing is to keep showing up when you don't always get the results."
The Buckeyes know what it's like to win but haven't done so lately due in part to the absence of forward Zed Key, who is third on the team in scoring (12.4 points per game) and first in rebounding (7.8).
He left 3:38 into the first half against then-No. 1 Purdue on Thursday with a shoulder sprain and has not played since. The Buckeyes dropped a 71-69 decision to the Boilermakers and an 80-73 setback at Maryland on Sunday.
"We're anxious to get him back," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Monday. "It's a significant injury for us as a team but also one we expect him back relatively soon. When that's going to happen is kind of day-to-day at this point."
Freshman center Felix Okpara made his first start versus Maryland, but the Buckeyes missed Key's presence around the basket.
"It was the lack of physicality in the paint that he provides, certainly the offensive and defensive rebounding that I think we missed with him, and just Zed's ability to get guys in foul trouble because of how physical he is in the low post," Holtmann said. "We don't have another guy like that. That's not Felix's game right now, he's just a different post player."
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Minnesota 6-8
|64.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Ohio State 10-5
|79.7 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|14
|30.2
|14.6
|6.5
|1.6
|0.60
|0.60
|1.6
|44.9
|29.8
|71.4
|1.6
|4.9
|J. Battle
|10
|34.7
|13.6
|3.9
|1.9
|0.90
|0.00
|2.3
|35.3
|33.3
|84.6
|0.4
|3.5
|T. Cooper
|14
|35.3
|10.5
|3.9
|6.4
|1.10
|1.10
|2.9
|45.6
|55.0
|51.2
|0.4
|3.5
|P. Payne
|14
|21.1
|7.5
|4.8
|1.1
|0.40
|1.10
|2.0
|71.7
|0.0
|43.2
|1.5
|3.3
|J. Ola-Joseph
|14
|18.9
|7.2
|2.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|1.5
|56.8
|16.7
|51.6
|1.5
|1.1
|B. Carrington
|12
|22.9
|6.8
|4.5
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|32.4
|30.4
|72.0
|1
|3.5
|J. Henley
|14
|18.6
|4.2
|2.0
|0.9
|0.60
|0.40
|1.6
|33.9
|21.7
|70.6
|0.3
|1.7
|T. Samuels
|14
|16.6
|2.4
|1.5
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|28.2
|38.1
|42.9
|0.4
|1.1
|T. Thompson
|12
|10.2
|1.8
|2.2
|0.8
|0.10
|0.40
|0.5
|32.0
|23.1
|60.0
|0.8
|1.3
|W. Ramberg
|8
|15.9
|1.5
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|45.5
|0.0
|40.0
|0.8
|2.5
|J. Purcell
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|64.3
|38.4
|14.2
|4.90
|4.40
|13.4
|43.2
|33.4
|59.4
|9.8
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|15
|23.3
|16.7
|4.7
|1.2
|0.50
|0.50
|1.8
|51.7
|43.3
|80.4
|1.1
|3.6
|J. Sueing
|15
|28.5
|14.1
|4.9
|2.1
|0.80
|0.30
|1.9
|47.3
|29.3
|71.4
|2.1
|2.9
|Z. Key
|14
|24.6
|12.4
|7.8
|1.0
|0.50
|1.20
|1.2
|63.5
|31.6
|65.5
|3.1
|4.6
|B. Thornton
|15
|28.9
|10.0
|3.1
|3.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|45.6
|46.5
|78.8
|0.2
|2.9
|S. McNeil
|15
|28.1
|9.6
|2.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|44.8
|38.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.7
|T. Holden
|15
|16
|4.7
|3.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|50.0
|50.0
|81.0
|0.9
|2.5
|R. Gayle Jr.
|15
|14.5
|4.2
|1.6
|1.3
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|42.6
|31.8
|66.7
|0.1
|1.5
|F. Okpara
|15
|13.7
|3.9
|3.6
|0.4
|0.50
|1.10
|0.5
|58.5
|100.0
|69.2
|1.4
|2.2
|I. Likekele
|12
|23.3
|3.5
|5.0
|3.0
|0.80
|0.40
|1.1
|38.0
|0.0
|44.4
|1.4
|3.6
|E. Brown III
|4
|8.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.80
|0.50
|0.0
|42.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|B. Hardman
|5
|3.6
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Etzler
|7
|4
|1.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|O. Spencer
|5
|2.4
|0.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0.4
|C. Baumann
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|79.7
|41.7
|13.8
|5.10
|4.10
|11.3
|48.9
|38.4
|73.8
|12.0
|27.0
-
GASO
APP0
0126.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
MINN
OSU0
0136 O/U
-15
6:30pm FS1
-
STET
BELLAR0
0131.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
CARK
QUEEN0
0160 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
ODU0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DREX
STON0
0124.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FGCU
EKY0
0145.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
PFW
IUPU0
0135 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KENN0
0127.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LON
UNCA0
0142 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESPU
-
MICH
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
LIB0
0134 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
RMU
OAK0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
GAST0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNF
JVST0
0141.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
YSU
DET0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UL
ULM0
0141.5 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
JMAD
USA0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
LIND
SEMO0
0144.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
NICH
LAM0
0144.5 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
NKY
MIL0
0131 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0134 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
TXST
ARST0
0121 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
TXAMC
HOUC0
0147.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
WIU
ORU0
0157.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
WRST
GB0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UND
NEOM0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
8:05pm
-
MORE
TNTC0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
UNO
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
SELA
TXCC0
0152 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
SIUE
EIU0
0136 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ASU
ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm FS1
-
UALR
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
COLO
USC0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
IDST
MTST0
0133 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
LMU
SMC0
0128 O/U
-14
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
PEAY0
0135 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
MCNS
NWST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NDST
DU0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
SHOU
SUU0
0141 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
SFA
UTU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
UTM
TNST0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
GRCN0
0126.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
USM
MRSH0
0148.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ESP2
-
WEB
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
8GONZ
BYU0
0153.5 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
LBSU0
0137.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
NAU
PRST0
0149.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
NCO
SAC0
0145 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
NMST
SEA0
0143.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
PEP
USD0
0155.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORST0
0144 O/U
+15.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
SF
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPU
-
STAN
WASH0
0136.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm FS1
-
UTAH
7UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN