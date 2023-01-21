Reeves scores 23, Kentucky hands Texas A&M first SEC loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Antonio Reeves hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as Kentucky beat Texas A&M 76-67 on Saturday, handing the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season.
After getting off to a 1-3 conference start that had created a lot of ire directed at coach John Calipari from fans, Kentucky (13-6, 4-3) has beaten then-No. 5 Tennessee, saw Oscar Tshiebwe post 37 points and 24 rebounds in a win over Georgia and then ended Texas A&M's seven-game winning streak.
Tshiebwe was double- and sometimes triple-teamed by the Aggies and finished with four fouls. He was held to seven points but grabbed 17 rebounds as Kentucky turned to the 3-pointer, going 11 of 32, their most attempts since hoisting 33 against Chattanooga in December 2011. The Wildcats' 11 3-pointers are the most since going 13 of 23 against Florida A&M on Dec. 21.
Reeves was 5 of 11 from the arc. Jacob Toppin scored 17 points, CJ Fredrick added 12 and Cason Wallace 11. The Wildcats were outshot 49%-40% but took 18 more shots with a 17-4 edge on the offensive boards.
Tyrece Radford carried the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) in the second half with 20 of his 22 points. Julius Marble scored 12 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Henry Coleman III had 10 points each. Texas A&M was just 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.
It was frequently a very physical game. With 17 minutes left and the Aggies ahead by a point, Marble and Tshiebwe were given flagrant-1 fouls and Marble an additional personal. Replays showed Tshiebwe hit Marble in the face with an open hand while both were heading the down the floor. Marble then shoved Tshiebwe out of bounds while the Wildcat was trying to score.
Reeves hit a 3-pointer with 8 1/2 minutes to play to break a tie and the Wildcats led the rest of the way though the outcome wasn't certain until Fredrick hit a jumper with 48 seconds left then added two free throws for an eight-point lead. The nine-point margin of victory was the largest of the game for either team.
Marble and Coleman combined to go 7 for 7, scoring all the points in a 14-2 run that was aided by four Kentucky turnovers to take a six-point lead with four minutes left in the first half before Reeves and Toppin tied it with consecutive 3-pointers. Radford had the only points in the final three minutes with a pair of free throws for a 31-29 lead.
Kentucky was 7 of 21 on 3-point tries in the first half, already passing their average per game of 19.
Kentucky plays at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, while Texas A&M is at Auburn on Wednesday.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Julius Marble vs. Oscar Tshiebwe (Cason Wallace gains possession)
|19:38
|Cason Wallace misses two point driving floating jump shot
|19:36
|Aggies defensive rebound
|19:36
|Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul
|19:12
|Henry Coleman III offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|19:12
|Henry Coleman III turnover (offensive foul)
|19:00
|Chris Livingston misses two point driving layup
|18:58
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|18:51
|Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|18:49
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|18:31
|Tyrece Radford turnover (bad pass)
|18:02
|Cason Wallace misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:00
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|17:55
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:53
|Chris Livingston defensive rebound
|17:40
|Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass) (Dexter Dennis steals)
|17:40
|+2
|Dexter Dennis makes two point driving layup
|2-0
|17:25
|Cason Wallace misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:23
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|17:06
|Jacob Toppin personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|16:58
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point layup (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|4-0
|16:53
|Tyrece Radford personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|16:42
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|CJ Fredrick offensive rebound
|16:38
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point stepback jump shot
|4-3
|16:13
|+2
|Dexter Dennis makes two point driving finger roll layup
|6-3
|16:03
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|15:56
|Tyrece Radford offensive foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|15:56
|Tyrece Radford turnover (offensive foul)
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:42
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point pullup jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|6-6
|15:23
|+3
|Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|9-6
|15:08
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cason Wallace assists)
|9-8
|14:35
|Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:29
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|14:20
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|14:11
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists)
|9-10
|13:38
|Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|13:23
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|13:10
|Wade Taylor IV personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|13:07
|Antonio Reeves misses two point driving layup
|13:05
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|12:48
|+2
|Andersson Garcia makes two point layup
|11-10
|12:33
|Lance Ware misses two point layup
|12:31
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|12:23
|Dexter Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Toppin steals)
|12:09
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
|11-12
|11:48
|Henry Coleman III turnover (bad pass) (CJ Fredrick steals)
|11:38
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|11:26
|+2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-12
|11:01
|Jacob Toppin turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gordon steals)
|11:01
|TV timeout
|10:38
|Julius Marble misses two point driving layup
|10:36
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|10:17
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|9:50
|Andersson Garcia misses two point layup
|9:48
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|9:42
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|9:25
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|9:23
|Cason Wallace offensive rebound
|9:22
|Andersson Garcia personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|9:20
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Lance Ware assists)
|13-15
|8:53
|Henry Coleman III misses two point hook shot
|8:51
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|8:42
|+3
|Chris Livingston makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|13-18
|8:22
|Sahvir Wheeler personal foul (Wade Taylor IV draws the foul)
|8:15
|+2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point driving floating jump shot (Julius Marble assists)
|15-18
|7:58
|+3
|Chris Livingston makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|15-21
|7:36
|Hayden Hefner turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Reeves steals)
|7:29
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|7:27
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|7:20
|Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Julius Marble draws the foul)
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:20
|+1
|Julius Marble makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-21
|7:20
|+1
|Julius Marble makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-21
|6:53
|Ugonna Onyenso misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|6:49
|Jump ball. Chris Livingston vs. Dexter Dennis (Aggies gains possession)
|6:49
|Chris Livingston turnover (lost ball) (Dexter Dennis steals)
|6:31
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point driving layup
|19-21
|6:13
|CJ Fredrick turnover (bad pass) (Wade Taylor IV steals)
|6:08
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point driving dunk (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|21-21
|6:08
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|5:38
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:26
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point driving layup
|23-21
|5:15
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point pullup jump shot
|23-23
|4:59
|+2
|Julius Marble makes two point driving hook shot
|25-23
|4:50
|Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Wade Taylor IV steals)
|4:43
|+2
|Julius Marble makes two point layup (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|27-23
|4:18
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Henry Coleman III defensive rebound
|4:11
|+2
|Julius Marble makes two point layup (Andre Gordon assists)
|29-23
|4:09
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|4:09
|TV timeout
|3:58
|CJ Fredrick misses two point driving floating jump shot
|3:56
|Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|3:49
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (lost ball)
|3:42
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
|29-26
|3:31
|Julius Marble misses two point hook shot
|3:29
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|3:18
|+3
|Jacob Toppin makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|29-29
|2:54
|Lance Ware blocks Dexter Dennis's two point layup
|2:52
|Henry Coleman III offensive rebound
|2:48
|Henry Coleman III turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Toppin steals)
|2:43
|Julius Marble shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|2:43
|Lance Ware misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:43
|Lance Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:43
|Cason Wallace offensive rebound
|2:37
|Jacob Toppin misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:35
|Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|2:28
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (traveling)
|2:08
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|1:48
|Henry Coleman III offensive foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|1:48
|Henry Coleman III turnover (offensive foul)
|1:35
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|1:21
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|1:16
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|1:16
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-29
|1:16
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-29
|0:47
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|0:40
|Jacob Toppin misses two point putback layup
|0:38
|Julius Marble defensive rebound
|0:36
|Dexter Dennis misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:33
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|0:09
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Lance Ware offensive rebound
|0:02
|Jacob Toppin misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|Chris Livingston misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:45
|Cason Wallace offensive rebound
|19:36
|Cason Wallace turnover
|19:36
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (bad pass) (Cason Wallace steals)
|19:26
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|19:16
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point pullup jump shot
|31-31
|18:53
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point stepback jump shot
|18:51
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|18:34
|Chris Livingston misses two point driving layup
|18:32
|CJ Fredrick offensive rebound
|18:30
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot
|31-34
|18:00
|Chris Livingston shooting foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
|18:00
|+1
|Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-34
|18:00
|+1
|Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-34
|17:38
|+2
|Cason Wallace makes two point driving floating jump shot
|33-36
|17:09
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point hook shot
|35-36
|17:00
|Julius Marble personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|17:00
|Official timeout
|17:00
|Oscar Tshiebwe flagrant 1 (Julius Marble draws the foul)
|17:00
|Oscar Tshiebwe turnover
|17:00
|+1
|Julius Marble makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|36-36
|17:00
|+1
|Julius Marble makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|37-36
|17:00
|Julius Marble technical foul
|17:00
|Julius Marble turnover
|17:00
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|37-37
|17:00
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|37-38
|16:50
|+2
|Cason Wallace makes two point driving floating jump shot
|37-40
|16:26
|Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|16:03
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|16:01
|Chris Livingston offensive rebound
|15:53
|Chris Livingston misses two point putback layup
|15:51
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|15:41
|Chris Livingston personal foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:30
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point driving finger roll layup
|39-40
|15:11
|+3
|Cason Wallace makes three point pullup jump shot
|39-43
|14:51
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
|41-43
|14:37
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cason Wallace assists)
|41-45
|14:19
|+3
|Tyrece Radford makes three point bank jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|44-45
|13:55
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
|44-47
|13:41
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point driving layup
|13:39
|Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
|13:38
|Jacob Toppin blocks Andersson Garcia's two point putback layup
|13:32
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|13:28
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|13:19
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|46-47
|12:59
|Cason Wallace misses two point driving layup
|12:57
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|12:54
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|12:36
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|12:26
|Cason Wallace blocks Dexter Dennis's three point jump shot
|12:24
|Dexter Dennis offensive rebound
|12:24
|Jacob Toppin shooting foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
|12:24
|Official timeout
|12:24
|+1
|Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-47
|12:24
|+1
|Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-47
|12:04
|Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass) (Wade Taylor IV steals)
|11:58
|+3
|Tyrece Radford makes three point jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|51-47
|11:45
|Henry Coleman III shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:45
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|11:45
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-49
|11:31
|Henry Coleman III turnover (lost ball)
|11:18
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point driving floating jump shot
|51-51
|11:04
|Julius Marble misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|10:56
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|10:53
|Official timeout
|10:45
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|10:45
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-51
|10:45
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-51
|10:32
|Andersson Garcia personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|10:14
|Antonio Reeves misses two point driving floating jump shot
|10:12
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|9:56
|Andersson Garcia offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|9:56
|Andersson Garcia turnover (offensive foul)
|9:33
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists)
|53-53
|9:33
|Dexter Dennis shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|9:33
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:33
|Aggies defensive rebound
|9:20
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:18
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|8:57
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|8:42
|Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|8:28
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|53-56
|8:14
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|8:14
|TV timeout
|8:03
|Henry Coleman III misses two point driving layup
|8:01
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|7:40
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|7:33
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|7:26
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point tip layup
|53-58
|7:16
|Tyrece Radford misses two point driving layup
|7:14
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|7:12
|Cason Wallace turnover (traveling)
|7:12
|TV timeout
|7:03
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
|55-58
|6:35
|Wade Taylor IV shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|6:35
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-59
|6:35
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:35
|Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|6:21
|+2
|Julius Marble makes two point cutting dunk (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|57-59
|5:57
|Julius Marble shooting foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|5:57
|+1
|Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-60
|5:57
|Jacob Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:57
|Cason Wallace offensive rebound
|5:52
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|57-63
|5:35
|Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Julius Marble draws the foul)
|5:31
|+2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point pullup jump shot
|59-63
|5:01
|Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass)
|4:38
|Lance Ware shooting foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
|4:37
|+1
|Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-63
|4:37
|+1
|Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-63
|4:16
|Antonio Reeves turnover (traveling)
|4:00
|Wade Taylor IV misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|3:35
|+2
|Cason Wallace makes two point driving reverse layup
|61-65
|3:25
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (bad pass) (CJ Fredrick steals)
|3:24
|TV timeout
|2:57
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point turnaround bank hook shot
|2:55
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|2:35
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|2:30
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point driving layup
|2:28
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|2:02
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|61-67
|1:47
|Aggies 60 second timeout
|1:40
|Cason Wallace personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|1:40
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-67
|1:40
|+1
|Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-67
|1:32
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point driving floating jump shot
|63-69
|1:17
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
|65-69
|0:47
|+2
|CJ Fredrick makes two point pullup jump shot
|65-71
|0:40
|Tyrece Radford misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:38
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|0:27
|Henry Coleman III personal foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-72
|0:27
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-73
|0:22
|+2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point stepback jump shot
|67-73
|0:19
|Dexter Dennis personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|0:19
|+1
|Cason Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-74
|0:19
|+1
|Cason Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-75
|0:16
|Tyrece Radford misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:14
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|0:11
|Julius Marble personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|0:11
|Jacob Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|+1
|Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-76
|0:06
|Tyrece Radford misses three point stepback jump shot
|0:04
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|0:04
|Tyrece Radford misses three point stepback jump shot
|0:06
|+ 1
|Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|Jacob Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Julius Marble personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|0:11
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|0:14
|Tyrece Radford misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:16
|+ 1
|Cason Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:19
|+ 1
|Cason Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:19
|Dexter Dennis personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|0:19
|+ 2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point stepback jump shot
|0:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|76
|Field Goals
|24-49 (49.0%)
|27-67 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|11-32 (34.4%)
|Free Throws
|16-16 (100.0%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|4
|16
|Defensive
|25
|20
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Top Scorers
|T. Radford G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|A. Reeves G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|34.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Radford
|22
|4
|1
|7/11
|2/4
|6/6
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Marble
|12
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dennis
|10
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/6
|6/6
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|H. Coleman III
|10
|6
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|W. Taylor IV
|8
|6
|7
|4/11
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|34
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toppin
|17
|4
|3
|7/12
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|C. Fredrick
|12
|4
|2
|3/12
|2/10
|4/4
|0
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Wallace
|11
|4
|4
|4/13
|1/7
|2/2
|3
|36
|1
|2
|5
|4
|0
|O. Tshiebwe
|7
|17
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|5
|12
|C. Livingston
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
