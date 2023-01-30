Visiting Georgia will have its hands full with No. 25 Auburn
The visiting Georgia Bulldogs look to defeat No. 25 Auburn for the second time in less than a month on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) are coming off an 81-78 overtime win over visiting South Carolina on Saturday. Auburn (16-5, 6-2) dropped its second straight game with an 80-77 setback at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that day.
Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Bulldogs' points in overtime to pull out Georgia's first win over the Gamecocks in the teams' past 13 meetings.
"Our guys believe in each other. We keep each other motivated no matter what happens" said Georgia guard Mardrez McBride, who scored a team-high 17 points against the Gamecocks. "Losing can be contagious but winning can also be contagious. It feels good to get back in the win column and, hopefully, keep going."
The Bulldogs overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 6:31 of regulation to beat South Carolina for the first time since the SEC tournament in March 2016.
"We talked about the fact we have the chance to end a significant streak. It was a big win for us," said Georgia coach Mike White, whose team ended a season-high three-game losing streak. "I thought we played the last 15 minutes of the game -- I don't know if we could've played any harder."
Terry Roberts averages a team-high 15.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Bulldogs, while Oquendo averages 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Braelen Bridges average 7.3 points apiece.
Auburn's comeback bid against the Mountaineers fell short.
The Tigers cut West Virginia's 17-point lead early in the second half to 68-67 on K.D. Johnson's layup with 3:59 to play. But Auburn couldn't make the final push, as Wendell Green Jr.'s 3-pointer from the right wing fell short as time expired.
"Disappointing loss," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We worked pretty hard to battle back in the second half, but the last four minutes we didn't get the defensive stops that we had gotten throughout the second half."
Green, who averages a team-leading 13.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, had nine points on 2-of-10 shooting against the Mountaineers.
Johni Broome, who averages 13.4 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, scored all 15 of his points in the second half against West Virginia to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.
Jaylin Williams, who averages 11.1 points per game, had a team-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting on Saturday.
Auburn has been one of the best teams in the country when playing at home.
The Tigers had won their past 28 games at Neville Arena dating to Feb. 23, 2021, before a 79-63 loss to visiting Texas A&M this past Wednesday.
Georgia opened its SEC schedule by holding off visiting Auburn in the second half for a 76-64 win on Jan. 4 in Athens, Ga.
Roberts scored a game-high 26 points and Oquendo added 17 for the Bulldogs.
Auburn was led by Broome, who had 22 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, with Allen Flanigan chipping in 11 points and three rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Roberts
|20
|30.8
|15.4
|4.1
|4.4
|1.80
|0.30
|3.1
|38.7
|30.5
|82.9
|0.9
|3.2
|K. Oquendo
|18
|26.4
|13.1
|3.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.40
|1.8
|41.0
|32.0
|72.2
|1.1
|2.2
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|21
|17.4
|7.3
|2.8
|0.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.4
|41.0
|39.2
|81.8
|0.8
|2
|B. Bridges
|21
|18.3
|7.3
|4.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|1.7
|55.0
|0.0
|77.5
|1.2
|3
|M. Moncrieffe
|17
|22.6
|6.9
|5.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.40
|1.2
|61.8
|0.0
|57.5
|1.8
|3.5
|J. Hill
|21
|19.9
|6.7
|2.9
|2.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|36.2
|34.1
|79.4
|0.5
|2.4
|M. McBride
|21
|19.2
|4.8
|2.4
|0.9
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|35.5
|36.9
|55.6
|0.1
|2.3
|F. Anselem
|20
|16
|3.4
|3.7
|0.4
|0.40
|0.80
|0.8
|50.9
|0.0
|58.3
|1.5
|2.2
|J. Ingram
|14
|9.5
|3.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|38.5
|63.6
|0.1
|1.4
|J. Holt
|20
|20.3
|3.3
|3.7
|0.6
|0.90
|0.40
|0.8
|26.2
|28.2
|87.5
|0.9
|2.8
|J. Etter
|9
|13.4
|2.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|34.6
|15.4
|83.3
|0
|1.1
|Total
|21
|0.0
|70.1
|42.4
|11.8
|6.80
|3.00
|13.9
|42.1
|33.6
|73.6
|11.7
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Green Jr.
|21
|27
|13.6
|3.3
|4.3
|1.60
|0.00
|3.1
|37.4
|27.5
|83.7
|0.3
|3
|J. Broome
|20
|25.9
|13.4
|8.5
|1.3
|1.00
|2.60
|2.0
|51.8
|23.1
|54.5
|2.7
|5.8
|J. Williams
|20
|27.3
|11.1
|5.2
|2.3
|1.10
|0.90
|1.2
|48.5
|37.7
|72.9
|1.7
|3.5
|A. Flanigan
|21
|25.2
|8.8
|5.0
|1.4
|0.70
|0.30
|2.0
|43.5
|32.3
|76.6
|1
|4
|K. Johnson
|20
|20.9
|7.9
|1.7
|1.3
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|34.2
|26.5
|74.1
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Moore
|18
|16.8
|5.3
|2.6
|0.5
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|53.2
|50.0
|75.9
|1.3
|1.2
|D. Cardwell
|21
|14
|3.9
|4.0
|1.2
|0.40
|1.70
|0.7
|79.2
|0.0
|40.0
|1.7
|2.3
|Z. Jasper
|21
|18.8
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.2
|36.1
|30.4
|63.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Y. Traore
|19
|11.3
|2.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|44.4
|20.8
|34.8
|0.7
|0.8
|C. Westry
|11
|9.5
|2.5
|0.7
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|31.6
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.4
|T. Donaldson
|19
|10.5
|2.3
|1.6
|1.2
|0.80
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|26.3
|56.3
|0.2
|1.5
|L. Berman
|12
|7.9
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|52.9
|45.5
|60.0
|0.3
|0.7
|B. Akingbola
|4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Harper
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Leopard
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|72.4
|41.2
|14.4
|8.10
|6.00
|13.3
|44.4
|29.5
|69.3
|12.3
|25.3
-
ALB
LOW0
0143 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0149 O/U
+13
6:30pm CBSSN
-
17PROV
16XAV0
0154 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
PSU
1PUR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm BTN
-
ARMY
LEH0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BING
UMBC0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
AMER0
0131 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
FUR0
0154 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ECU
USF0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPU
-
GT
LOU0
0135 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
LAS0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
HC
BU0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LON
WINT0
0135.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
BRY0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
PITT
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
PRES0
0126 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
URI
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WCU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
RICH0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2TENN
FLA0
0132 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
CINCY0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
25AUB0
0141.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
GMU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
SHOU
UTRGV0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0148 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0127 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
TRLST
UTA0
0130 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
VALP
MOSU0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MINN
RUTG0
0125.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm BTN
-
NOVA
14MARQ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
HALL
SJU0
0143 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
FSU
NCST0
0151 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
LSU
MIZZ0
0148 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
UNI
DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
OKST
OKLA0
0131 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
NMST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
SEA0
0145 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
SUU
CABP0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UTST0
0157 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1