CCTST
STFRAN

1st Half
CCSU
Blue Devils
23
STFR
Terriers
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05   Zion Bethea turnover (lost ball) (Andre Snoddy steals)  
0:14   Josiah Harris defensive rebound  
0:16   Kellen Amos misses two point jump shot  
0:35 +2 Michael Myrie makes two point layup 23-24
0:50   Josiah Harris defensive rebound  
0:50   Kellen Amos misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:50   Kellen Amos misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:50   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. shooting foul (Kellen Amos draws the foul)  
1:07   Josiah Harris turnover (bad pass)  
1:20   Terriers offensive rebound  
1:22   Abdul Momoh blocks Di'Andre Howell-South's two point layup  
1:25   Kellen Amos turnover (bad pass) (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. steals)  
1:38   Tre Breland defensive rebound  
1:40   Zion Bethea misses two point jump shot  
1:51 +2 Tre Breland makes two point layup 23-22
1:54   Tre Breland offensive rebound  
1:56   Davonte Sweatman misses two point jump shot  
2:21 +3 Zion Bethea makes three point jump shot 21-22
2:35   Tre Breland turnover (lost ball)  
2:35   Josiah Harris turnover (lost ball)  
2:41   Josiah Harris defensive rebound  
2:43   Zion Bethea blocks Davonte Sweatman's two point jump shot  
2:59   Davonte Sweatman defensive rebound  
3:01   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:07   Tre Breland personal foul (Trey Quartlebaum draws the foul)  
3:09   Trey Quartlebaum offensive rebound  
3:11   Tre Breland blocks Di'Andre Howell-South's two point layup  
3:28   Zion Bethea defensive rebound  
3:28   Andre Snoddy misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:28   Andre Snoddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:28   TV timeout  
3:28   Zion Bethea shooting foul (Andre Snoddy draws the foul)  
3:48   Andre Snoddy defensive rebound  
3:50   Trey Quartlebaum misses three point jump shot  
3:57   Andre Snoddy turnover (lost ball) (Trey Quartlebaum steals)  
4:07   Kellen Amos defensive rebound  
4:09   Michael Myrie misses three point jump shot  
4:26 +1 Jay Rodgers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-19
4:26 +1 Jay Rodgers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-19
4:26   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. shooting foul (Jay Rodgers draws the foul)  
4:33   Kellen Amos defensive rebound  
4:35   Tre Breland blocks Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s three point jump shot  
4:43   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. offensive rebound  
4:45   Kellen Amos blocks Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s two point jump shot  
4:53   Zion Bethea defensive rebound  
4:55   Jay Rodgers misses two point jump shot  
5:15   Davonte Sweatman defensive rebound  
5:15   Michael Myrie misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:15 +1 Michael Myrie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-19
5:15   Jay Rodgers shooting foul (Michael Myrie draws the foul)  
5:22   Zion Bethea defensive rebound  
5:24   Kellen Amos misses two point jump shot  
5:36   Kellen Amos offensive rebound  
5:38   Davonte Sweatman misses two point layup  
5:58 +2 Zion Bethea makes two point jump shot 19-18
6:22 +3 Tre Breland makes three point jump shot (Jay Rodgers assists) 19-16
6:32   Blue Devils offensive rebound  
6:34   Kellen Amos misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Jay Rodgers defensive rebound  
6:45   Syrus Grisby misses two point layup  
7:08 +3 Kellen Amos makes three point jump shot (Tre Breland assists) 16-16
7:17   Tre Breland offensive rebound  
7:19   Andre Snoddy misses two point jump shot  
7:32   Syrus Grisby personal foul (Kellen Amos draws the foul)  
7:36   Roy Clarke personal foul (Tre Breland draws the foul)  
7:37   Blue Devils offensive rebound  
7:37   Davonte Sweatman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:37 +1 Davonte Sweatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-16
7:37   Roy Clarke shooting foul (Davonte Sweatman draws the foul)  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Syrus Grisby turnover (lost ball)  
8:16   Tre Breland turnover (traveling)  
8:37   Nigel Scantlebury defensive rebound  
8:39   Di'Andre Howell-South misses two point layup  
9:05   Terriers 30 second timeout  
9:07 +2 Nigel Scantlebury makes two point layup 12-16
9:13   Tre Breland defensive rebound  
9:15   Josiah Harris misses two point hook shot  
9:44 +2 Kellen Amos makes two point layup 10-16
10:06 +3 Roy Clarke makes three point jump shot (Josiah Harris assists) 8-16
10:35 +2 Nigel Scantlebury makes two point layup 8-13
10:53   Nigel Scantlebury defensive rebound  
10:55   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:14 +2 Kellen Amos makes two point layup 6-13
11:22   Andre Snoddy offensive rebound  
11:24   Tre Breland misses two point layup  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Terriers turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:50   Roy Clarke offensive rebound  
11:52   Zion Bethea misses two point jump shot  
12:17   Josiah Harris defensive rebound  
12:19   Davonte Sweatman misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Blue Devils 30 second timeout  
12:36 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point layup 4-13
12:43   Josiah Harris defensive rebound  
12:45   Jay Rodgers misses two point layup  
12:53 +2 Di'Andre Howell-South makes two point jump shot 4-11
12:59   Di'Andre Howell-South offensive rebound  
13:01   Syrus Grisby misses two point jump shot  
13:14   Jay Rodgers turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Harris steals)  
13:34 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot 4-9
13:42   Roy Clarke defensive rebound  
13:44   Abdul Momoh misses two point layup  
14:01   Josiah Harris turnover (lost ball)  
14:17   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound  
14:19   Jay Rodgers misses two point layup  
14:28   Jay Rodgers defensive rebound  
14:30   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:52   Josiah Harris defensive rebound  
14:54   Nigel Scantlebury misses two point jump shot  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:31 +2 Di'Andre Howell-South makes two point layup 4-7
15:55 +2 Andre Snoddy makes two point jump shot (Jay Rodgers assists) 4-5
16:03   Jay Rodgers defensive rebound  
16:05   Josiah Harris misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound  
16:19   Abdul Momoh misses two point jump shot  
16:32   Andre Snoddy offensive rebound  
16:34   Jay Rodgers misses two point jump shot  
16:49 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point layup 2-5
17:14 +2 Nigel Scantlebury makes two point jump shot 2-3
17:38   Kellen Amos defensive rebound  
17:40   Di'Andre Howell-South misses three point jump shot  
18:03   Jayden Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
18:03   Jayden Brown offensive foul (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. draws the foul)  
18:18 +1 Josiah Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
18:18   Jayden Brown shooting foul (Josiah Harris draws the foul)  
18:18 +2 Josiah Harris makes two point layup 0-2
18:32   Syrus Grisby defensive rebound  
18:34   Jayden Brown misses two point jump shot  
19:03   Andre Snoddy defensive rebound  
19:05   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:16   Kellen Amos turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Harris steals)  
19:35   Andre Snoddy defensive rebound  
19:35   Syrus Grisby misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:35   Syrus Grisby misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:36   Abdul Momoh shooting foul (Syrus Grisby draws the foul)  
20:00   Abdul Momoh vs. Josiah Harris (Terriers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 23 24
Field Goals 9-26 (34.6%) 10-28 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 18
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 15 13
Team 2 1
Assists 3 1
Steals 1 4
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 0
5
K. Amos G
7 PTS, 4 REB
0
T. Wilcox Jr. G
6 PTS, 3 REB
12T
CCSU 6-17 23-23
St. Fran.-NY 11-11 24-24
Peter Aquilone Court Brooklyn Heights, NY
Peter Aquilone Court Brooklyn Heights, NY
Team Stats
CCSU 6-17 65.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.0 APG
St. Fran.-NY 11-11 65.5 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Amos G 14.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.3 APG 47.2 FG%
00
. Wilcox Jr. G 10.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.8 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Amos G 7 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
0
T. Wilcox Jr. G 6 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
34.6 FG% 35.7
50.0 3PT FG% 22.2
37.5 FT% 40.0
CCSU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Amos 7 4 0 3/6 1/2 0/2 0 - 0 1 2 1 3
N. Scantlebury 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
A. Snoddy 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 - 1 0 1 2 3
J. Rodgers 2 3 2 0/4 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
A. Momoh 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Breland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sweatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ostrowsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Limric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rocker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dehnavi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 20 3 9/26 2/4 3/8 5 0 1 4 7 5 15
St. Fran.-NY
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wilcox Jr. 6 3 0 3/9 0/4 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 2
D. Howell-South 4 1 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Harris 3 6 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 - 2 0 3 0 6
R. Clarke 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
S. Grisby 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Bethea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Myrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Quartlebaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hardison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Folk Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gonzalez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parrotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sagnia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moreno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Higgins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 17 1 10/28 2/9 2/5 6 0 4 1 5 4 13
NCAA BB Scores