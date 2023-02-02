CCTST
STFRAN
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|Zion Bethea turnover (lost ball) (Andre Snoddy steals)
|0:14
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|0:16
|Kellen Amos misses two point jump shot
|0:35
|+2
|Michael Myrie makes two point layup
|23-24
|0:50
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|0:50
|Kellen Amos misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:50
|Kellen Amos misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:50
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. shooting foul (Kellen Amos draws the foul)
|1:07
|Josiah Harris turnover (bad pass)
|1:20
|Terriers offensive rebound
|1:22
|Abdul Momoh blocks Di'Andre Howell-South's two point layup
|1:25
|Kellen Amos turnover (bad pass) (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. steals)
|1:38
|Tre Breland defensive rebound
|1:40
|Zion Bethea misses two point jump shot
|1:51
|+2
|Tre Breland makes two point layup
|23-22
|1:54
|Tre Breland offensive rebound
|1:56
|Davonte Sweatman misses two point jump shot
|2:21
|+3
|Zion Bethea makes three point jump shot
|21-22
|2:35
|Tre Breland turnover (lost ball)
|2:35
|Josiah Harris turnover (lost ball)
|2:41
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|2:43
|Zion Bethea blocks Davonte Sweatman's two point jump shot
|2:59
|Davonte Sweatman defensive rebound
|3:01
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Tre Breland personal foul (Trey Quartlebaum draws the foul)
|3:09
|Trey Quartlebaum offensive rebound
|3:11
|Tre Breland blocks Di'Andre Howell-South's two point layup
|3:28
|Zion Bethea defensive rebound
|3:28
|Andre Snoddy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:28
|Andre Snoddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:28
|Zion Bethea shooting foul (Andre Snoddy draws the foul)
|3:48
|Andre Snoddy defensive rebound
|3:50
|Trey Quartlebaum misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|Andre Snoddy turnover (lost ball) (Trey Quartlebaum steals)
|4:07
|Kellen Amos defensive rebound
|4:09
|Michael Myrie misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|+1
|Jay Rodgers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-19
|4:26
|+1
|Jay Rodgers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-19
|4:26
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. shooting foul (Jay Rodgers draws the foul)
|4:33
|Kellen Amos defensive rebound
|4:35
|Tre Breland blocks Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s three point jump shot
|4:43
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. offensive rebound
|4:45
|Kellen Amos blocks Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s two point jump shot
|4:53
|Zion Bethea defensive rebound
|4:55
|Jay Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|5:15
|Davonte Sweatman defensive rebound
|5:15
|Michael Myrie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:15
|+1
|Michael Myrie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|5:15
|Jay Rodgers shooting foul (Michael Myrie draws the foul)
|5:22
|Zion Bethea defensive rebound
|5:24
|Kellen Amos misses two point jump shot
|5:36
|Kellen Amos offensive rebound
|5:38
|Davonte Sweatman misses two point layup
|5:58
|+2
|Zion Bethea makes two point jump shot
|19-18
|6:22
|+3
|Tre Breland makes three point jump shot (Jay Rodgers assists)
|19-16
|6:32
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|6:34
|Kellen Amos misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Jay Rodgers defensive rebound
|6:45
|Syrus Grisby misses two point layup
|7:08
|+3
|Kellen Amos makes three point jump shot (Tre Breland assists)
|16-16
|7:17
|Tre Breland offensive rebound
|7:19
|Andre Snoddy misses two point jump shot
|7:32
|Syrus Grisby personal foul (Kellen Amos draws the foul)
|7:36
|Roy Clarke personal foul (Tre Breland draws the foul)
|7:37
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|7:37
|Davonte Sweatman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:37
|+1
|Davonte Sweatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-16
|7:37
|Roy Clarke shooting foul (Davonte Sweatman draws the foul)
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Syrus Grisby turnover (lost ball)
|8:16
|Tre Breland turnover (traveling)
|8:37
|Nigel Scantlebury defensive rebound
|8:39
|Di'Andre Howell-South misses two point layup
|9:05
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|9:07
|+2
|Nigel Scantlebury makes two point layup
|12-16
|9:13
|Tre Breland defensive rebound
|9:15
|Josiah Harris misses two point hook shot
|9:44
|+2
|Kellen Amos makes two point layup
|10-16
|10:06
|+3
|Roy Clarke makes three point jump shot (Josiah Harris assists)
|8-16
|10:35
|+2
|Nigel Scantlebury makes two point layup
|8-13
|10:53
|Nigel Scantlebury defensive rebound
|10:55
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|+2
|Kellen Amos makes two point layup
|6-13
|11:22
|Andre Snoddy offensive rebound
|11:24
|Tre Breland misses two point layup
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Terriers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:50
|Roy Clarke offensive rebound
|11:52
|Zion Bethea misses two point jump shot
|12:17
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|12:19
|Davonte Sweatman misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|12:36
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point layup
|4-13
|12:43
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|12:45
|Jay Rodgers misses two point layup
|12:53
|+2
|Di'Andre Howell-South makes two point jump shot
|4-11
|12:59
|Di'Andre Howell-South offensive rebound
|13:01
|Syrus Grisby misses two point jump shot
|13:14
|Jay Rodgers turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Harris steals)
|13:34
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot
|4-9
|13:42
|Roy Clarke defensive rebound
|13:44
|Abdul Momoh misses two point layup
|14:01
|Josiah Harris turnover (lost ball)
|14:17
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound
|14:19
|Jay Rodgers misses two point layup
|14:28
|Jay Rodgers defensive rebound
|14:30
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:52
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|14:54
|Nigel Scantlebury misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:31
|+2
|Di'Andre Howell-South makes two point layup
|4-7
|15:55
|+2
|Andre Snoddy makes two point jump shot (Jay Rodgers assists)
|4-5
|16:03
|Jay Rodgers defensive rebound
|16:05
|Josiah Harris misses two point jump shot
|16:17
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound
|16:19
|Abdul Momoh misses two point jump shot
|16:32
|Andre Snoddy offensive rebound
|16:34
|Jay Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:14
|+2
|Nigel Scantlebury makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|17:38
|Kellen Amos defensive rebound
|17:40
|Di'Andre Howell-South misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Jayden Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|18:03
|Jayden Brown offensive foul (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. draws the foul)
|18:18
|+1
|Josiah Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-3
|18:18
|Jayden Brown shooting foul (Josiah Harris draws the foul)
|18:18
|+2
|Josiah Harris makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:32
|Syrus Grisby defensive rebound
|18:34
|Jayden Brown misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|Andre Snoddy defensive rebound
|19:05
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Kellen Amos turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Harris steals)
|19:35
|Andre Snoddy defensive rebound
|19:35
|Syrus Grisby misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:35
|Syrus Grisby misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:36
|Abdul Momoh shooting foul (Syrus Grisby draws the foul)
|20:00
|Abdul Momoh vs. Josiah Harris (Terriers gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|24
|Field Goals
|9-26 (34.6%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-8 (37.5%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|18
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|15
|13
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|3
|1
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
6 PTS, 3 REB
|Team Stats
|CCSU 6-17
|65.1 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|St. Fran.-NY 11-11
|65.5 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Amos G
|14.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
00
|. Wilcox Jr. G
|10.7 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Amos G
|7 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|T. Wilcox Jr. G
|6 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.6
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|37.5
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Amos
|7
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|N. Scantlebury
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Snoddy
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Rodgers
|2
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Momoh
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Amos
|7
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|N. Scantlebury
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Snoddy
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Rodgers
|2
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Momoh
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|20
|3
|9/26
|2/4
|3/8
|5
|0
|1
|4
|7
|5
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wilcox Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Howell-South
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Harris
|3
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|R. Clarke
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Grisby
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wilcox Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Howell-South
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Harris
|3
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|R. Clarke
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Grisby
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|24
|17
|1
|10/28
|2/9
|2/5
|6
|0
|4
|1
|5
|4
|13
