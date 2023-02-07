No. 20 Providence looks to stay perfect at home, welcomes Georgetown
No. 20 Providence puts its 12-0 home record on the line when Georgetown visits Rhode Island's capital city to continue Big East play on Wednesday night.
The Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) have had a week off since completing their third set of back-to-back road games in conference play, falling 85-83 in overtime at first-place and now-No. 13 Xavier on Feb. 1.
"I can't wait to get back home, and I'm looking forward to a sold-out building. We're going to need everything we can to get our 10th Big East win," Providence coach Ed Cooley said. "Nothing to put our heads down about (after the Xavier loss). I'm very, very proud of our men."
Against Xavier, graduate guard Noah Locke led Providence with 22 points on six 3-pointers, and redshirt senior forward Ed Croswell had 21 points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore Bryce Hopkins finished with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double -- his fourth in the last six games and ninth of the season.
Hopkins remains the Friars' top producer with 16.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Graduate Jared Bynum, who has played the last three games after missing four in a row with a torso injury, became the 53rd player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
The Friars will benefit from the comforts of home down the stretch, playing five of their final eight games in Providence. Their three conference losses have come on the road against Creighton, Marquette and Xavier, all of which rose in or entered the AP Top 25 this week.
"We went into three of the more hostile environments in our league and competed at an elite level twice without (Bynum), who clearly showed (at Xavier) why he's a first-team all-conference guard," Cooley said. "It's a long season. ... Let's look where we are somewhere in March."
Georgetown (6-18, 1-12) has clinched a losing Big East record for the fourth consecutive season, but it took Connecticut down to the wire in Saturday's 68-62 home loss.
The Hoyas led with 4:42 remaining but could not hold on, dropping their third straight since a Jan. 24 win over DePaul that ended a 29-game conference losing streak.
"I didn't think we executed very well down the stretch," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said after his team's second loss to UConn.
The Hoyas also fell 84-73 in December in Storrs, Conn.
On Saturday, sophomore Brandon Murray had a team-high 21 points along with three steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Junior Jay Heath (13 points) hit three of his five field goals from 3-point range in just his second game back from a left hand injury that required surgery. He has scored in double figures in nine of his 13 games.
"I thought he gave us a huge boost with his offense," Ewing said of the Arizona State transfer. "We're very happy that he's back. We love what he's doing for us."
Georgetown's leading scorer is sophomore Primo Spears (16.1 points per game), a Connecticut native who had five assists, a steal and two rebounds despite not scoring against the Huskies.
The Friars and Hoyas have not met this season.
Providence, which swept last year's home-and-home set, will make a return trip to Washington, D.C., on Feb. 26. Bynum had 32 points in the Friars' 71-52 road win on Feb. 6, 2022.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 6-18
|71.1 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|11.7 APG
|20 Providence 17-6
|78.6 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Spears
|24
|37.3
|16.1
|3.2
|5.3
|1.10
|0.00
|3.3
|42.5
|29.0
|77.2
|0.7
|2.5
|B. Murray
|19
|34.6
|14.8
|3.8
|3.3
|1.40
|0.60
|2.9
|41.7
|35.1
|62.3
|1
|2.8
|J. Heath
|14
|31.9
|12.9
|3.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.2
|44.7
|40.7
|69.7
|0.5
|3.3
|Q. Wahab
|24
|24.3
|10.3
|7.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.80
|1.3
|52.4
|0.0
|70.9
|2.8
|4.5
|A. Akok
|24
|32.3
|7.0
|6.8
|1.1
|0.70
|2.00
|1.3
|45.5
|27.8
|72.7
|1.5
|5.3
|B. Mozone
|23
|19.6
|6.3
|3.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|39.1
|32.5
|72.7
|0.7
|2.8
|J. Riley
|19
|17.3
|5.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|42.1
|25.0
|72.4
|0.9
|2
|W. Bristol Jr.
|23
|13.9
|3.7
|1.8
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|44.4
|35.1
|77.3
|0.9
|1
|B. Ezewiro
|19
|10.6
|3.4
|3.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.5
|47.8
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|1.8
|R. Mutombo
|8
|4.5
|1.9
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.1
|77.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Anglin
|16
|7.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|23.5
|18.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|D. Bass
|6
|4
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|M. Wilson
|6
|2
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.3
|V. Muresan
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|71.1
|39.1
|11.7
|6.00
|4.70
|12.2
|43.6
|31.6
|69.7
|11.2
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|23
|34.3
|16.1
|9.3
|2.4
|0.70
|0.60
|2.5
|47.2
|32.6
|75.0
|1.9
|7.4
|D. Carter
|23
|31.5
|13.1
|4.7
|2.3
|1.80
|1.10
|1.9
|43.7
|32.0
|75.0
|1.1
|3.5
|E. Croswell
|23
|27.1
|12.9
|7.4
|0.4
|1.20
|1.00
|1.3
|63.1
|0.0
|64.9
|3.8
|3.6
|N. Locke
|23
|27.7
|10.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|42.7
|38.8
|70.8
|0.3
|2
|J. Bynum
|19
|27.6
|9.4
|2.4
|4.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.7
|37.7
|26.8
|81.6
|0.3
|2.1
|A. Breed
|22
|20.5
|5.7
|2.7
|1.8
|0.90
|0.00
|1.5
|43.0
|30.3
|81.8
|0.1
|2.6
|C. Moore
|23
|14.1
|5.3
|3.5
|0.4
|0.40
|1.30
|0.7
|51.1
|23.5
|76.7
|1.3
|2.2
|J. Pierre
|23
|12.4
|3.0
|1.3
|2.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|42.2
|55.6
|66.7
|0.4
|1
|C. Floyd Jr.
|19
|8.2
|2.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|51.4
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|R. Castro
|21
|7.1
|2.1
|2.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.50
|0.4
|56.7
|0.0
|62.5
|1.2
|1.2
|L. Fonts
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|23
|0.0
|78.6
|43.0
|14.7
|7.00
|4.90
|12.7
|47.0
|34.4
|74.0
|12.3
|27.3
-
HOFS
NE0
0142.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm CBSSN
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
23CREI
HALL0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
NEB
MICH0
0137.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm BTN
-
WINT
UNCA0
0142.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
MONM
STON0
0128 O/U
-3.5
6:31pm
-
AMER
BU0
0128 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BC
VT0
0135.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ACCN
-
BELM
MOSU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BING
NH0
0130 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
ALB0
0153.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
HART0
0125.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHAT0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
SYR
FSU0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
DREX
DEL0
0133.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ELON
NCAT0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FUR
VMI0
0150.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
DUQ0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
TOWS0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CAMP0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
11ISU
WVU0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
IUPU
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LEH
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
STBN0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MEM
USF0
0156.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
COC0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ND
GT0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
NJIT
UMBC0
0146 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
PRES
LON0
0129.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
GW0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SAM
MER0
0138.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
6TENN
VAN0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
FOR0
0146 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UVM
ME0
0135 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST0
0147 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
WCU
WOFF0
0144.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BRAD
ILST0
0132.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GTWN
20PROV0
0147 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UIC
SIU0
0128.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
EVAN0
0143 O/U
+10
8:00pm
-
TEMP
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
2HOU0
0139.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
TTU
OKST0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
WICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DEP
NOVA0
0141 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm FS1
-
WISC
PSU0
0126 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
FLA
3ALA0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
NMST
GRCN0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
OKLA
14BAY0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
JOES
LCHI0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
25SDSU
UTST0
0146 O/U
-2
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UTU
SEA0
0151.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0147 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm FS1