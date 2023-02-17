No. 14 Indiana aims to rebound against inconsistent Illinois
After No. 14 Indiana saw its comeback bid fall just short at Northwestern on Wednesday, the Hoosiers will try to bounce back on Saturday when they face Illinois in Bloomington, Ind.
In the 64-62 loss to the Wildcats at Evanston, Ill., Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis logged 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots. In Big Ten games, he is averaging 21.9 points, a conference-best 13.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a league-high 3.2 blocked shots.
Now, Jackson-Davis turns his sights to Illinois. He dominated the Fighting Illini on Jan. 19 in Champaign, Ill., putting up a season-high 35 points plus nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks as Indiana cruised to an 80-65 win.
His all-around brilliance reminds Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson of former NBA All-Stars he coached.
"We put him in position to handle the ball," Woodson said earlier this week. "I did this in the pros with guys like Al Horford, Josh Smith, Melo (Carmelo Anthony) that could rebound the ball and initiate your break offensively.
"That gives you early strikes that way. He's really been good in that area."
It's hard to think of an area where Jackson-Davis hasn't been really good. Not only is he productive in four categories, but he also is efficient, making 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Jackson-Davis also is durable, logging a team-high 33.6 minutes per game despite dealing with a nagging back injury. He gets his numbers while battling double teams and the occasional triple team.
"He's learning how to do things on the floor," Woodson said. "I've seen it with players over my career, man, in terms of they start at once place, then all of a sudden the light goes off and they end in a much better place for your ballclub. That's where he is right now."
Indiana (18-8, 9-6) enters the weekend in a three-way for third in the conference with Maryland and Iowa. It's only a game behind second place Northwestern.
Meanwhile, Illinois (17-8, 8-6) continued its hard-to-explain, up-and-down season with a 93-81 loss Tuesday night at Penn State. Jalen Pickett racked up 41 points on just 20 shot attempts, hitting 5 of 9 3-point attempts as the Nittany Lions torched the Illini for 12 of 28 from beyond the arc.
"They are a team that leads the free world in threes," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said postgame of Penn State. "You can't do what we've done. We just didn't play hard. We had no bite tonight. You're not going to win on the road when you do that."
The defeat was the Illini's second in three games after a 7-1 stretch.
The outcome wasted a pretty good offensive performance by the Illini, who put five players in double figures and shot 47.5 percent from the field. They also earned a 32-30 edge on the boards and committed only eight turnovers, but they guarded so poorly that none of it mattered.
Terrence Shannon Jr. leads four Illinois players in extra digits at 17 points per game, while Matthew Mayer chips in 11.7. Dain Dainja hits for 10.2 points and 6.0 rebound per contest, and Jayden Epps nets 10 points per outing.
Shannon pumped in 26 in last month's loss to Indiana, but the rest of Illinois' starting lineup merely matched that total.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|38-35
|0:03
|Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|0:05
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:32
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point turnaround hook shot
|38-33
|0:55
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|1:01
|Brandon Lieb defensive rebound
|1:03
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:09
|Race Thompson offensive rebound
|1:11
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point floating jump shot
|1:31
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|1:33
|Jalen Hood-Schifino blocks Ty Rodgers's two point driving layup
|1:43
|TV timeout
|1:43
|Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:13
|Race Thompson defensive rebound
|2:15
|Jayden Epps misses two point jump shot
|2:18
|Jalen Hood-Schifino turnover (bad pass)
|2:26
|Matthew Mayer turnover (bad pass) (Trayce Jackson-Davis steals)
|2:35
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|2:37
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:47
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point putback layup
|36-33
|2:48
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|2:50
|Jayden Epps misses two point driving finger roll layup
|3:11
|+3
|Miller Kopp makes three point pullup jump shot
|34-33
|3:23
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|3:25
|Luke Goode misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|+2
|Race Thompson makes two point floating jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
|34-30
|4:11
|Dain Dainja turnover (lost ball) (Trey Galloway steals)
|4:17
|Miller Kopp personal foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|4:32
|Race Thompson personal foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|4:45
|Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Dain Dainja steals)
|5:07
|+1
|Tamar Bates makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|34-28
|5:07
|+1
|Tamar Bates makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|34-27
|5:07
|Coleman Hawkins technical foul
|5:07
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point driving dunk
|34-26
|5:15
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|5:17
|Tamar Bates misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:31
|+3
|Luke Goode makes three point jump shot (Ty Rodgers assists)
|32-26
|5:36
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|5:38
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|5:44
|Ty Rodgers misses two point driving layup
|6:02
|Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball)
|6:26
|+2
|Matthew Mayer makes two point turnaround bank hook shot
|29-26
|6:34
|Kaleb Banks personal foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|6:34
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|6:36
|Ty Rodgers misses two point driving layup
|6:51
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|6:53
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|Matthew Mayer turnover (bad pass) (Tamar Bates steals)
|7:10
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|7:12
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|+1
|Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-26
|7:22
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|7:22
|+2
|Race Thompson makes two point layup (Tamar Bates assists)
|27-25
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:40
|Kaleb Banks defensive rebound
|7:42
|Jordan Geronimo blocks Sencire Harris's two point driving layup
|7:50
|Sencire Harris defensive rebound
|7:52
|Kaleb Banks misses two point driving reverse layup
|8:11
|+2
|Luke Goode makes two point putback layup
|27-23
|8:13
|Luke Goode offensive rebound
|8:15
|Ty Rodgers misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:28
|Jordan Geronimo personal foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|8:47
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|8:49
|Jordan Geronimo misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|Sencire Harris personal foul (Tamar Bates draws the foul)
|9:10
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point pullup jump shot
|25-23
|9:17
|Jalen Hood-Schifino turnover (lost ball)
|9:29
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Luke Goode assists)
|22-23
|9:59
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|19-23
|10:06
|Ty Rodgers personal foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|10:29
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point reverse layup (Ty Rodgers assists)
|19-21
|10:46
|+2
|Tamar Bates makes two point driving layup
|17-21
|11:09
|TV timeout
|11:09
|Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|11:12
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Dain Dainja assists)
|17-19
|11:27
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point turnaround bank hook shot
|14-19
|11:52
|+2
|Matthew Mayer makes two point reverse layup (Jayden Epps assists)
|14-17
|12:13
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|12-17
|12:27
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point driving layup
|12-15
|12:30
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|12:32
|Dain Dainja blocks Trayce Jackson-Davis's two point layup
|12:37
|Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|12:39
|Trey Galloway misses two point driving layup
|12:56
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (traveling)
|13:26
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point cutting layup (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|10-15
|13:36
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|13:38
|RJ Melendez misses two point jump shot
|13:40
|RJ Melendez offensive rebound
|13:42
|Jayden Epps misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:04
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-13
|14:08
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|14:10
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|14:11
|RJ Melendez offensive rebound
|14:13
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|14:15
|RJ Melendez offensive rebound
|14:17
|Matthew Mayer misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:23
|Jalen Hood-Schifino turnover (lost ball)
|14:28
|Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|14:30
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Matthew Mayer's two point driving layup
|14:42
|+1
|Race Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-11
|14:42
|Race Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:42
|Matthew Mayer shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|14:46
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Race Thompson steals)
|15:10
|Race Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Mayer steals)
|15:16
|Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|15:18
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point floating jump shot
|15:24
|Race Thompson offensive rebound
|15:26
|Matthew Mayer blocks Race Thompson's two point layup
|15:42
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point stepback jump shot
|10-10
|15:51
|+1
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-10
|15:51
|Coleman Hawkins shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|15:51
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point cutting layup (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|7-9
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|16:00
|Matthew Mayer blocks Trey Galloway's two point driving layup
|16:03
|Race Thompson defensive rebound
|16:05
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Jayden Epps's two point driving reverse layup
|16:20
|+3
|Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
|7-7
|16:24
|Race Thompson offensive rebound
|16:26
|Race Thompson misses two point turnaround hook shot
|16:49
|+3
|Jayden Epps makes three point pullup jump shot
|7-4
|17:15
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point driving layup
|4-4
|17:20
|Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|17:22
|Jayden Epps misses two point driving floating jump shot
|17:28
|Brandon Lieb defensive rebound
|17:30
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:45
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|17:45
|Jalen Hood-Schifino shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|17:50
|Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Epps steals)
|17:52
|Dain Dainja personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|18:22
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|2-2
|18:28
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|18:30
|Jayden Epps misses three point stepback jump shot
|18:54
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|18:56
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|Race Thompson defensive rebound
|19:24
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks RJ Melendez's two point driving layup
|19:42
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Dain Dainja vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Trey Galloway gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|0:01
|Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|0:03
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:05
|+ 2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point turnaround hook shot
|0:32
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|0:55
|Brandon Lieb defensive rebound
|1:01
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:03
|Race Thompson offensive rebound
|1:09
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point floating jump shot
|1:11
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|1:31
|Jalen Hood-Schifino blocks Ty Rodgers's two point driving layup
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|38
|35
|Field Goals
|15-35 (42.9%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|17
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|9
|10
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|5
|8
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|5
|7
|Fouls
|7
|5
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Mayer G
|11.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
00
|. Jackson-Davis F
|20.3 PPG
|11.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|57.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mayer G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|T. Jackson-Davis F
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mayer
|16
|5
|0
|6/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|L. Goode
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Epps
|3
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Melendez
|2
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|T. Rodgers
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Lieb
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Perrin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Shannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|19
|5
|15/35
|6/12
|2/2
|7
|74
|3
|3
|5
|10
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson-Davis
|11
|3
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|17
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|R. Thompson
|6
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|M. Kopp
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Hood-Schifino
|2
|2
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|T. Galloway
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bates
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Reneau
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Banks
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Geronimo
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Duncomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Orbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Childress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shipp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Leal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|16
|8
|14/30
|2/6
|5/6
|5
|100
|4
|5
|7
|6
|10
