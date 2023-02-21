No. 12 Gonzaga meets San Diego with WCC showdown ahead
Drew Timme remains the star attraction for No. 12 Gonzaga, while Julian Strawther has become more than a capable sidekick.
The junior guard has moved into a co-star role over the past three games and looks to continue the trend Thursday night when the Bulldogs host San Diego in West Coast Conference play at Spokane, Wash.
Strawther is averaging 27.3 points over the past three games -- scoring 26 points against BYU on Feb. 11 and following up with back-to-back 28-point outings versus Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. He has made 27 of 46 field goal attempts (58.7 percent) and 13 of 24 3-pointers (54.2) during the span to raise his season average to 15.5 points.
"It's huge and we need it," Timme said after Saturday's 97-88 road win over Pepperdine. "That's something he's really learned as the season goes on. His role has really changed from last year and it's like look, 'You have to be the guy.' He's done a great job, especially lately, being aggressive and hunting his shot."
Gonzaga (23-5, 12-2 WCC) remains one game behind Saint Mary's (13-1 WCC) with two regular-season conference games remaining. The two WCC powers finish the league schedule against each other on Saturday in Spokane.
Timme also had his foot on the gas against Pepperdine by scoring 34 points on 15-of-20 shooting for his fourth 30-point outing of the season. He leads the Bulldogs with a 21.3 scoring average.
Timme also moved into eighth place on the WCC all-time scoring list with 2,117 points, passing legendary Bill Cartwright (2,116) of San Francisco.
In addition, he needs just 80 points to pass Frank Burgess (2,196 points, 1958-61) as Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer. Burgess played just three seasons for the Zags while Timme is completing his fourth.
The Bulldogs will look for a better defensive showing against the Toreros after struggling on that end against Pepperdine. Coach Mark Few said afterward it was a game in which his club had to outscore the opposing side.
"That's all it was," Few said. "We were able to play great offense, a little better offense than they played."
Gonzaga doesn't figure to have similar issues against San Diego (11-17, 4-10), a program it has defeated 15 straight times and 26 of the past 27. Few is 49-4 against the Toreros during his 24 seasons.
San Diego's last win in the series was a 69-66 home win Feb. 22, 2014.
The Toreros haven't played since losing 62-59 to then-No. 17 Saint Mary's on Thursday in San Diego. They trailed by 23 points with under 12 minutes remaining before closing with a 24-4 burst to make it close.
Neel Beniwal, who scored a career-high 11 points, had his last-second, 70-foot heave carom off the backboard.
Nic Lynch led San Diego with a season-best 17 points as the club played without leading scorer Marcellus Earlington (17.6 points per game) and leading rebounder Eric Williams Jr. (14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds per game). Williams (foot) has missed the past four games.
The Toreros have dropped three straight games, five of six and 11 of their past 15.
San Diego's lone victory this month was an 87-79 home win against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 4 when Earlington scored 30 points and Deuce Turner added a season-high 20.
"A lot of people didn't believe we would win," Turner told the student television station afterward. "They beat Gonzaga so this was a really tough team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Earlington
|27
|29.3
|17.6
|6.9
|1.6
|0.90
|0.20
|2.1
|49.6
|36.7
|79.7
|2.3
|4.5
|J. Townsend
|23
|31.6
|15.3
|3.3
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.4
|46.3
|39.1
|85.7
|0.3
|3
|E. Williams Jr.
|22
|32.9
|14.5
|9.5
|2.3
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|42.5
|37.3
|75.3
|3.4
|6.1
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|24
|30.8
|11.3
|2.7
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|2.3
|46.7
|38.4
|81.8
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Delaire
|12
|27.1
|9.2
|5.3
|1.2
|1.20
|0.80
|1.7
|45.3
|47.1
|61.5
|1.3
|4
|W. McKinney III
|27
|26.1
|7.9
|2.6
|1.6
|1.20
|0.40
|1.4
|44.7
|22.7
|77.6
|0.7
|1.9
|D. Turner
|28
|16.9
|6.2
|0.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|45.6
|36.7
|78.7
|0.1
|0.8
|Y. Gultekin
|8
|8.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|1.4
|N. Lynch
|28
|9.9
|3.2
|1.6
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|45.3
|50.0
|60.0
|0.6
|1.1
|B. Pierre
|15
|14.3
|2.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|37.2
|34.6
|42.9
|0.7
|1.1
|S. Jamerson II
|11
|14.8
|2.5
|2.2
|0.2
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|80.0
|1.2
|1
|D. Dahlke
|18
|9.1
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|36.4
|30.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|N. Beniwal
|16
|7.8
|1.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|29.6
|24.0
|60.0
|0.5
|0.8
|J. Nyarko
|14
|6.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|38.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.6
|E. Delaire
|3
|4.3
|0.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Muncey
|7
|5.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|77.9
|36.0
|13.0
|6.80
|1.90
|11.5
|45.4
|36.1
|76.8
|10.2
|23.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Timme
|28
|32
|21.3
|7.3
|3.3
|0.80
|0.90
|2.6
|61.5
|10.0
|61.6
|2.3
|5
|J. Strawther
|28
|30.7
|15.5
|6.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.40
|1.5
|48.9
|43.3
|75.8
|0.8
|5.7
|R. Bolton
|28
|27.3
|11.1
|1.8
|2.5
|0.90
|0.10
|1.2
|45.5
|40.8
|84.1
|0.3
|1.5
|A. Watson
|28
|28.8
|11.1
|5.7
|2.0
|1.80
|0.50
|1.3
|61.6
|30.3
|55.6
|2.1
|3.5
|M. Smith
|28
|20.4
|8.4
|3.4
|1.4
|1.10
|0.00
|0.8
|52.1
|49.3
|78.1
|0.8
|2.6
|N. Hickman
|28
|28.4
|8.0
|2.5
|3.3
|1.00
|0.40
|1.5
|42.7
|35.1
|87.0
|0.3
|2.2
|B. Gregg
|27
|11.2
|4.7
|3.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.60
|0.6
|47.9
|34.9
|80.8
|1.4
|1.7
|H. Sallis
|28
|16.1
|4.6
|2.0
|1.6
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|48.0
|30.3
|86.2
|0.5
|1.5
|C. Brooks
|5
|3
|3.4
|1.4
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|85.7
|100.0
|80.0
|0.4
|1
|E. Reid III
|21
|5
|2.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.7
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Eagle
|3
|3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Harris
|9
|4.6
|1.2
|0.6
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|36.4
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|28
|0.0
|87.5
|39.8
|16.1
|7.80
|3.20
|11.0
|52.5
|38.4
|69.8
|10.2
|26.4
-
PSU
OSU0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEL
NCAT0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
W&M0
0136 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFU0
0157 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LON
GWEB0
0130 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MEM
WICH0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
MONM
HAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
DREX0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
DET0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0110 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
SHU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
STON
UNCW0
0125 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
STONEH
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
COC0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTSA
FAU0
0149 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
OAK0
0157 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CABP
SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
RICE
UAB0
0158.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm ESP+
-
RMU
IUPU0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm
-
UTU
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
MCNS
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
NICH
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
ORU
SDAK0
0153.5 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
LAM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0147.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0145 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDST0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
UTVA
TRLST0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
MIL0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
MICH
RUTG0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NW ST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0147.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
TXAMC
TXCC0
0143.5 O/U
-11
8:30pm
-
CLST
GB0
0134.5 O/U
+13
9:00pm
-
EWU
WEB0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
IDHO
IDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
21NW
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PRST
MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
SAC
MTST0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
LIND0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
TNST
UTM0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
USC
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
CAL0
0130 O/U
+8
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSD
UCI0
0140 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CSUB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PEP
SACL0
0163 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
UOP
15SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm
-
PORT
SF0
0154 O/U
-8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
4UCLA
UTAH0
0130.5 O/U
+7
11:00pm FS1
-
USD
12GONZ0
0164 O/U
-23
11:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
WIU
UND81
70
Final
-
UCD
CSUF0
0