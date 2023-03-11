CORN
YALE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:42
|+3
|Guy Ragland Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keller Boothby assists)
|8-5
|15:51
|Marcus Filien defensive rebound
|15:53
|John Poulakidas misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|Isaiah Kelly defensive rebound
|16:10
|Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point cutting layup (Isaiah Kelly assists)
|5-5
|16:32
|EJ Jarvis defensive rebound
|16:34
|Keller Boothby misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Bulldogs turnover (10-second violation)
|16:57
|Guy Ragland Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|16:58
|Big Red offensive rebound
|17:00
|EJ Jarvis blocks Guy Ragland Jr.'s two point hook shot
|17:18
|Big Red defensive rebound
|17:20
|August Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|Sean Hansen turnover (lost ball) (Bez Mbeng steals)
|18:00
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-3
|18:00
|Bez Mbeng misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:00
|Isaiah Gray shooting foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|18:19
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|18:21
|Chris Manon misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point putback layup
|5-2
|18:40
|Bez Mbeng offensive rebound
|18:42
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|18:53
|+3
|Nazir Williams makes three point jump shot (Chris Manon assists)
|5-0
|19:06
|Chris Manon defensive rebound
|19:08
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|+2
|Chris Manon makes two point dunk (Nazir Williams assists)
|2-0
|19:44
|Bez Mbeng turnover (Isaiah Gray steals)
|20:00
|Chris Manon vs. Isaiah Kelly (Bulldogs gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|8
|5
|Field Goals
|3-7 (42.9%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|4
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|2
|3
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|3
|1
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
3 PTS, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Ragland Jr. F
|9.3 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
00
|. Mbeng G
|10.1 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Ragland Jr. F
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Mbeng G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Manon
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Hansen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Dolan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Ragland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Boothby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Filien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kiachian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ervin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Noard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsang Hinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okereke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Uzoka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|2
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mbeng
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Poulakidas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Kelly
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Jarvis
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Mahoney
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Gharram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Knowling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Basa-Ama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Buyukhanli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kolaja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Molloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Townsend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cotton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
