CORN
YALE

1st Half
COR
Big Red
8
YALE
Bulldogs
5

Time Team Play Score
15:42 +3 Guy Ragland Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keller Boothby assists) 8-5
15:51   Marcus Filien defensive rebound  
15:53   John Poulakidas misses two point jump shot  
16:08   Isaiah Kelly defensive rebound  
16:10   Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot  
16:21 +2 Bez Mbeng makes two point cutting layup (Isaiah Kelly assists) 5-5
16:32   EJ Jarvis defensive rebound  
16:34   Keller Boothby misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Bulldogs turnover (10-second violation)  
16:57   Guy Ragland Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
16:58   Big Red offensive rebound  
17:00   EJ Jarvis blocks Guy Ragland Jr.'s two point hook shot  
17:18   Big Red defensive rebound  
17:20   August Mahoney misses three point jump shot  
17:38   Sean Hansen turnover (lost ball) (Bez Mbeng steals)  
18:00 +1 Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-3
18:00   Bez Mbeng misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:00   Isaiah Gray shooting foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)  
18:19   August Mahoney defensive rebound  
18:21   Chris Manon misses three point jump shot  
18:35 +2 Bez Mbeng makes two point putback layup 5-2
18:40   Bez Mbeng offensive rebound  
18:42   Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot  
18:53 +3 Nazir Williams makes three point jump shot (Chris Manon assists) 5-0
19:06   Chris Manon defensive rebound  
19:08   Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot  
19:31 +2 Chris Manon makes two point dunk (Nazir Williams assists) 2-0
19:44   Bez Mbeng turnover (Isaiah Gray steals)  
20:00   Chris Manon vs. Isaiah Kelly (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 8 5
Field Goals 3-7 (42.9%) 2-6 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 4
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 2 3
Team 2 0
Assists 3 1
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 0
1
N. Williams G
3 PTS, 1 AST
02
B. Mbeng G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
4 Cornell 17-10 8-8
1 Yale 20-7 5-5
L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium Princeton, New Jersey
L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium Princeton, New Jersey
4 Cornell 17-10 82.5 PPG 37.8 RPG 17.4 APG
1 Yale 20-7 76.5 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.4 APG
00
. Ragland Jr. F 9.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.6 APG 38.8 FG%
00
. Mbeng G 10.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.2 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
21
G. Ragland Jr. F 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
02
B. Mbeng G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 33.3
40.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 50.0
Cornell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Manon 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
S. Hansen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
I. Gray 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
G. Dolan 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Ragland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Boothby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Filien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kiachian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ervin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Noard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tsang Hinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okereke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Uzoka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 2 3 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 2
Yale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mbeng 5 1 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 - 1 0 1 1 0
J. Poulakidas 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
I. Kelly 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Jarvis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
A. Mahoney 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Gharram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Knowling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Basa-Ama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Buyukhanli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kolaja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Molloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Townsend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cotton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 5 4 1 2/6 0/1 1/2 0 0 1 1 1 1 3
