Arkansas, Illinois chase consistency in 8-9 clash
Illinois and Arkansas are in a race to find their "A" game entering a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday afternoon.
Preseason Top 10 Arkansas (20-13) will try to recapture the magic of its 2022 NCAA Tournament run while the Fighting Illini (20-12) are fixed on getting to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.
Arkansas beat No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the 2022 tournament, reaching the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season. Winning Thursday would bring a matchup with West Region No. 1 seed Kansas unless No. 16 seed Howard stuns the Jayhawks.
In 2021, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks were limited by Baylor and key big man Matthew Mayer, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for Illinois this season.
"Certainly Illinois is really well-coached. They have some guys that we've played before, like Terrence Shannon, who was at Texas Tech. And obviously Matthew Mayer from Baylor," Musselman said. "They've got some really good transfers. It's an excellent shot-blocking team. But anybody from the Big Ten that qualifies for the NCAA Tournament is a really good team."
Confidence might be stunted for Arkansas with losses in four of its past five games, but that stretch includes a close call at overall top seed Alabama (86-83 score).
Illinois bounced in and out of the Top 25 rankings this season. Ranked 23rd in the preseason poll, Illinois bagged huge neutral-court wins over UCLA and Texas prior to conference play before inconsistency became the norm for the Fighting Illini.
A 22-point loss to Missouri -- which split two games with Arkansas -- in December, two double-digit losses to Indiana and three losses to Penn State prove the countercurrent can be unstoppable with this Illinois crew.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood told his team Sunday night to throw out the negative remnants of the season and focus on the opportunity, reminding his group that North Carolina was in the national championship game last March after limping through January and February.
He'll lean on Mayer and Shannon, who was in the Sweet 16 last season with the Red Raiders. Shannon leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game.
"It's a season of opportunity. It's a season of speed bumps - good things, bad things - yet there was a lot more good because we're in this thing again. We get to go play another game to show everybody what we're capable of and what we can be," Underwood said.
Athleticism isn't the issue for either side, but shooting has been anywhere from erratic to outlandish. Illinois has a tendency to get "3 happy," Underwood said, despite shooting only 30.9 percent from 3-point range.
The Razorbacks don't have a regular contributor shooting 35 percent or better from long distance. Explosive freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. played in only 14 games due to injury but rounded into form late in the season with 24 points at Alabama (Feb. 25) and 25 points against Kentucky (March 4).
Arkansas is 0-5 all-time against Illinois, most recently meeting in 2004.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:33
|RJ Melendez personal foul
|1:45
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-34
|1:45
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-34
|1:45
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|2:04
|Jordan Walsh turnover (lost ball) (Ty Rodgers steals)
|2:27
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|24-34
|2:42
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|2:44
|Ricky Council IV misses two point dunk
|2:45
|Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|2:47
|Nick Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|2:52
|Ricky Council IV blocks Ty Rodgers's two point layup
|2:59
|Ricky Council IV turnover (lost ball) (Ty Rodgers steals)
|3:13
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|22-34
|3:19
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|3:19
|Jordan Walsh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:19
|Sencire Harris shooting foul (Jordan Walsh draws the foul)
|3:19
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point layup
|20-34
|3:23
|Sencire Harris turnover (Anthony Black steals)
|3:34
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|3:36
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-32
|3:50
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-32
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|Anthony Black shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|4:06
|+3
|Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot
|18-32
|4:32
|Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|4:34
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup
|18-29
|5:01
|+3
|Luke Goode makes three point jump shot (Ty Rodgers assists)
|18-27
|5:18
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point dunk (Jordan Walsh assists)
|15-27
|5:38
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|5:40
|Makhi Mitchell blocks Terrence Shannon Jr.'s two point layup
|5:49
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point dunk (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|15-25
|6:03
|+3
|Coleman Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Luke Goode assists)
|15-23
|6:20
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|6:22
|Ty Rodgers blocks Nick Smith Jr.'s two point jump shot
|6:39
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|6:39
|Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|6:39
|+1
|Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|12-23
|6:39
|+1
|Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|11-23
|6:39
|Jordan Walsh shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|6:54
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-23
|6:54
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-22
|6:54
|Matthew Mayer shooting foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|7:02
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|7:04
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point jump shot
|10-21
|7:43
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|7:45
|Matthew Mayer misses two point jump shot
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul
|7:55
|Luke Goode offensive rebound
|7:57
|Jayden Epps misses two point layup
|8:12
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-19
|8:12
|Anthony Black misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:12
|Terrence Shannon Jr. shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|8:24
|Dain Dainja turnover (traveling)
|8:40
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point layup
|10-18
|8:45
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (Ricky Council IV steals)
|8:59
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|8:59
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:59
|+1
|Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|8:59
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|9:13
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|9:15
|RJ Melendez misses two point jump shot
|9:35
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point jump shot
|10-15
|9:57
|+2
|Sencire Harris makes two point layup
|10-13
|10:08
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|10:10
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|+1
|Dain Dainja makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-13
|10:23
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:23
|Davonte Davis shooting foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|10:51
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|10:53
|Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|11:04
|Sencire Harris misses two point jump shot
|11:16
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|11:17
|Ricky Council IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:17
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-13
|11:17
|TV timeout
|11:17
|Jayden Epps shooting foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|11:25
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|11:27
|Ty Rodgers misses two point layup
|11:54
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup
|7-12
|12:01
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (Davonte Davis steals)
|12:05
|Davonte Davis turnover (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|12:09
|Jayden Epps turnover (Anthony Black steals)
|12:28
|Luke Goode defensive rebound
|12:30
|Anthony Black misses two point layup
|12:46
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point layup
|7-10
|12:50
|Anthony Black turnover (bad pass) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|12:56
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|12:58
|Jayden Epps misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|5-10
|13:29
|Fighting Illini turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:29
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|13:29
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|Jordan Walsh personal foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|13:59
|Davonte Davis personal foul
|14:01
|Davonte Davis turnover (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|14:12
|+3
|Luke Goode makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|5-8
|14:20
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|14:22
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Nick Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|15:06
|Luke Goode personal foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|15:07
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|15:09
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|15:23
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|Jayden Epps defensive rebound
|15:36
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|15:43
|Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|15:50
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|15:52
|Makhi Mitchell blocks Jayden Epps's two point layup
|16:04
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-8
|16:04
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-7
|16:04
|RJ Melendez shooting foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|16:09
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|16:11
|RJ Melendez misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:54
|Kamani Johnson defensive rebound
|16:56
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|17:33
|Matthew Mayer turnover (lost ball)
|17:43
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|17:49
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|17:59
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|18:01
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|18:05
|Dain Dainja blocks Anthony Black's two point layup
|18:09
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|18:09
|Kamani Johnson misses two point layup
|18:09
|Kamani Johnson offensive rebound
|18:11
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point layup
|18:22
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|18:24
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|18:37
|Anthony Black misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:17
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|19:19
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|Kamani Johnson offensive rebound
|19:27
|Anthony Black misses two point layup
|19:41
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|19:43
|Dain Dainja misses two point layup
|20:00
|Dain Dainja vs. Kamani Johnson (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|RJ Melendez personal foul
|1:33
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:45
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:45
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|1:45
|Jordan Walsh turnover (lost ball) (Ty Rodgers steals)
|2:04
|+ 2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|2:27
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|2:42
|Ricky Council IV misses two point dunk
|2:44
|Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|2:45
|Nick Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|2:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|34
|Field Goals
|8-27 (29.6%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-10 (30.0%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|22
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|11
|16
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|3
|2
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|8
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Shannon Jr. G
|17.1 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
00
|. Council IV G
|15.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Shannon Jr. G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|R. Council IV G
|10 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|29.6
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|63.6
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shannon Jr.
|8
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Hawkins
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Dainja
|1
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|R. Melendez
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Rodgers
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Goode
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Harris
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Epps
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Perrin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|13
|3
|8/27
|3/10
|7/9
|8
|78
|5
|2
|7
|2
|11
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Council IV
|10
|6
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|A. Black
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Walsh
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Smith Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Graham
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Brazile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arbogast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Dunning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pinion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|20
|2
|13/29
|1/4
|7/11
|7
|84
|5
|3
|6
|4
|16
