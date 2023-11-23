Providence coach Kim English is hoping his team will be at full strength when it faces visiting Lehigh on Friday.

Providence (4-1) is coming off a third-place finish in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Friars dropped a 73-70 overtime decision to Kansas State in the tournament's opening round, then beat Georgia 71-64 in the third-place game.

The Friars were without freshman guard Garwey Dual and sophomore guard Jayden Pierre for the game against Georgia. Dual was serving a one-game suspension he received for an altercation near the end of the loss to Kansas State, and Pierre couldn't play because of a hamstring injury.

Pierre averages 10.8 points per game, and Dual averages 6.8 points per contest.

"Garwey is back able to play after serving his one-game suspension," English said. "Jayden is still recovering, rehabbing. We'll see what he looks like after about half a week of work."

Lehigh (1-4) ended on the short end of an 88-79 loss to Monmouth on Tuesday, even though all five starters scored at least 11 points. Keith Higgins Jr. led the way with 20 points, followed by Tyler Whitney-Sidney (12), Bube Momah (12), Dominic Parolin (11) and Jalin Sinclair (11).

Lehigh has also lost to Cornell (84-78), Penn State (74-65) and North Carolina (90-68). The team's lone victory came against Oneonta (90-65) on Nov. 16.

"I like the fact that we've gotten a pretty significant challenge (in nonconference games)," Lehigh coach Brett Reed said. "If our kids have the right type of maturity and perspective, they'll be able to appreciate it and apply very positive things moving forward as well."

Devin Carter (16.7) is Providence's leading scorer. Bryce Hopkins (13.8) and Josh Oduro (12.2) also average in double digits. Hopkins is also averaging a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game.

"In the Bahamas was the first time we faced adversity and I feel like we learned a lot about ourselves, down two of our point guards," Carter said. "We have a lot of trust in each other. One guy goes down, we have a lot of faith in the next person up."

