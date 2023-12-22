GMASON
TULANE
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:02
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:04
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Green Wave 60 second timeout
|0:17
|Ronald Polite III turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|0:43
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|0:45
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|Patriots 60 second timeout
|1:08
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point pullup jump shot
|69-66
|1:35
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|1:35
|Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:35
|Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:35
|Amari Kelly personal foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
|1:35
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|1:37
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|Woody Newton offensive rebound
|1:55
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|2:22
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|2:24
|Sion James misses three point stepback jump shot
|2:49
|+1
|Ronald Polite III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|67-66
|2:49
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)
|2:49
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point driving layup
|66-66
|3:13
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-66
|3:13
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-65
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:13
|Amari Kelly shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
|3:17
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|3:20
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|3:22
|Amari Kelly blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup
|3:37
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point floating jump shot
|64-64
|3:45
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|3:47
|Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|4:23
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|62-64
|4:23
|Keyshawn Hall shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|4:23
|+3
|Kolby King makes three point stepback jump shot (Tre' Williams assists)
|62-63
|4:51
|+3
|Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|62-60
|5:03
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|5:05
|Kolby King misses two point jump shot
|5:28
|+3
|Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Amari Kelly assists)
|59-60
|5:51
|+3
|Sion James makes three point stepback jump shot
|56-60
|6:03
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|6:05
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|+3
|Sion James makes three point jump shot (Tre' Williams assists)
|56-57
|6:47
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|6:49
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|TV timeout
|7:16
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|7:17
|+3
|Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|56-54
|7:29
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point jump shot
|56-51
|7:49
|Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|8:06
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point turnaround jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|54-51
|8:13
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|8:15
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|8:19
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|8:21
|Woody Newton misses two point jump shot
|8:26
|Woody Newton offensive rebound
|8:28
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|8:42
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|52-51
|8:42
|Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|8:42
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|52-50
|8:42
|Woody Newton shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|8:53
|Sion James defensive rebound
|8:55
|Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot
|9:12
|Jaylen Forbes personal foul
|9:12
|Patriots offensive rebound
|9:14
|Sion James blocks Baraka Okojie's two point layup
|9:20
|Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)
|9:31
|Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Kolby King steals)
|9:55
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|9:57
|Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup
|52-49
|10:20
|Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound
|10:22
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|10:39
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|10:41
|Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|11:04
|Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot
|11:26
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point stepback jump shot
|50-49
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|11:58
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup (Amari Kelly assists)
|50-47
|12:01
|Patriots offensive rebound
|12:03
|Collin Holloway blocks Keyshawn Hall's two point layup
|12:10
|Sion James personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|12:20
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|12:22
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|+3
|Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists)
|48-47
|12:55
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot
|45-47
|12:56
|Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound
|12:58
|Amari Kelly blocks Collin Holloway's two point layup
|13:08
|TV timeout
|13:08
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|13:09
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|45-44
|13:25
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|13:27
|Sion James misses two point layup
|13:27
|Sion James offensive rebound
|13:29
|Woody Newton blocks Sion James's two point hook shot
|13:29
|Green Wave offensive rebound
|13:31
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|14:00
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Woody Newton assists)
|43-44
|14:14
|Tre' Williams turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)
|14:33
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Baraka Okojie assists)
|41-44
|14:41
|Patriots offensive rebound
|14:43
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)
|15:09
|+1
|Jared Billups makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-44
|15:09
|Jared Billups misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:09
|TV timeout
|15:09
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Jared Billups draws the foul)
|15:23
|Jared Billups defensive rebound
|15:25
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|38-44
|15:57
|+2
|Sion James makes two point jump shot
|36-44
|16:09
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|16:09
|Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:09
|+1
|Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-42
|16:09
|Collin Holloway shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
|16:15
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|16:17
|Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Jared Billups personal foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|16:42
|Darius Maddox personal foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|16:57
|Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|17:22
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-42
|17:22
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-41
|17:22
|Woody Newton shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|17:32
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-40
|17:32
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|34-40
|17:32
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-40
|17:32
|Kolby King shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|17:36
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|17:38
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|32-40
|18:00
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|18:02
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup
|18:17
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|18:19
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|18:25
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|18:27
|Amari Kelly blocks Jaylen Forbes's two point layup
|18:30
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|18:32
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|18:41
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|18:43
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|18:55
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|18:57
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|19:27
|Kolby King misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|19:52
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (offensive foul)
|19:52
|Keyshawn Hall offensive foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|0:01
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|0:26
|+2
|Jared Billups makes two point pullup jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|29-40
|0:40
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:40
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup (Sion James assists)
|27-40
|0:45
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Tre' Williams steals)
|1:06
|+3
|Sion James makes three point jump shot (Tre' Williams assists)
|27-38
|1:21
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (bad pass)
|1:30
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-35
|1:30
|Kolby King misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:30
|Darius Maddox shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|1:33
|Baraka Okojie turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)
|1:47
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-34
|1:47
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-33
|1:47
|Jared Billups personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|2:08
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-32
|2:08
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-32
|2:08
|Sion James shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|2:09
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|2:11
|Woody Newton misses two point layup
|2:26
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|2:55
|Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:55
|TV timeout
|2:55
|Kolby King personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|3:05
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point driving layup (Sion James assists)
|25-32
|3:10
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|3:29
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|3:31
|Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|+2
|Jared Billups makes two point driving layup (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|25-30
|4:01
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-30
|4:01
|Darius Maddox shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|4:01
|+2
|Sion James makes two point driving layup
|23-29
|4:07
|Jaylen Forbes turnover
|4:07
|Jaylen Forbes technical foul
|4:07
|Tony Skinn technical foul
|4:07
|Tony Skinn technical foul
|4:11
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|4:13
|Darius Maddox misses two point layup
|4:22
|Kolby King personal foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|4:36
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|4:38
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|5:06
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|5:26
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|5:28
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|TV timeout
|5:53
|Amari Kelly turnover (offensive foul)
|5:53
|Amari Kelly offensive foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|6:21
|+3
|Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|23-27
|6:36
|Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|6:42
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|6:44
|Woody Newton blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup
|6:50
|Darius Maddox turnover (lost ball) (Kolby King steals)
|7:14
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|23-24
|7:29
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|23-22
|7:48
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|20-22
|7:58
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|8:00
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:14
|Collin Holloway personal foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|8:15
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|8:17
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|+2
|Woody Newton makes two point pullup jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|20-20
|8:54
|Kolby King turnover (out of bounds)
|8:54
|Kolby King offensive rebound
|8:56
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|9:30
|+3
|Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|18-20
|9:42
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|9:42
|Amari Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:42
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-17
|9:42
|Tre' Williams shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|10:10
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point bank jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|17-17
|10:27
|Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:27
|Official timeout
|10:58
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-14
|10:58
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-13
|10:58
|Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|11:17
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-12
|11:17
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-12
|11:17
|Collin Holloway shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|11:24
|TV timeout
|11:24
|Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball)
|11:24
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|11:26
|Darius Maddox misses two point layup
|11:31
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|11:33
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|11:40
|Amari Kelly misses two point layup
|11:45
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|11:47
|Darius Maddox misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|12:06
|Gregg Glenn III misses two point jump shot
|12:31
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|15-12
|12:31
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|14-12
|12:31
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|13-12
|12:31
|Gregg Glenn III shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|12:44
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|12:46
|Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|13:02
|Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:02
|+1
|Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-12
|13:02
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
|13:29
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-12
|13:29
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|13:29
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|13:34
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|13:36
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|Kevin Cross turnover (bad pass) (Jared Billups steals)
|13:50
|Sion James defensive rebound
|13:52
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point layup (Collin Holloway assists)
|11-10
|14:30
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point jump shot
|11-8
|14:50
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|14:50
|Sion James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:50
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|14:50
|Woody Newton shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|15:09
|Kolby King offensive rebound
|15:11
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|Jump ball. Collin Holloway vs. Keyshawn Hall (Green Wave gains possession)
|15:27
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|15:29
|Jared Billups misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|15:56
|Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|Woody Newton turnover (lost ball) (Kolby King steals)
|16:04
|Woody Newton offensive rebound
|16:06
|Collin Holloway blocks Woody Newton's two point layup
|16:15
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|16:17
|Ronald Polite III blocks Sion James's two point layup
|16:27
|+3
|Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists)
|9-7
|16:38
|+3
|Kolby King makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|6-7
|16:49
|Sion James defensive rebound
|16:51
|Collin Holloway blocks Amari Kelly's two point layup
|17:03
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|17:05
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Amari Kelly personal foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|17:17
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|17:19
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point putback layup
|6-4
|17:32
|Collin Holloway offensive rebound
|17:34
|Kolby King misses two point layup
|17:47
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|17:49
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point stepback jump shot
|6-2
|18:37
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|6-0
|18:41
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|18:43
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|19:12
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Amari Kelly assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Amari Kelly vs. Kevin Cross (Keyshawn Hall gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|66
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|20-58 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|10-31 (32.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|30
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|34
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|George Mason 9-2
|74.2 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Tulane 8-2
|91.7 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Polite III G
|7.4 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
00
|. James G
|15.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|59.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Polite III G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|S. James G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|32.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Polite III
|16
|7
|6
|7/11
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|-
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|A. Kelly
|16
|10
|3
|5/8
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|-
|0
|3
|6
|3
|7
|D. Maddox
|15
|1
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|6/6
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Hall
|10
|11
|2
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10
|J. Billups
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Polite III
|16
|7
|6
|7/11
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|A. Kelly
|16
|10
|3
|5/8
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|3
|7
|D. Maddox
|15
|1
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|6/6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Hall
|10
|11
|2
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10
|J. Billups
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Okojie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Arslan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|41
|15
|23/53
|8/21
|15/20
|19
|0
|5
|6
|15
|7
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|17
|4
|5
|5/13
|3/8
|4/5
|2
|-
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Forbes
|14
|3
|0
|3/14
|2/8
|6/7
|3
|-
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. King
|12
|6
|0
|4/10
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|-
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|K. Cross
|10
|9
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|C. Holloway
|4
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|-
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|17
|4
|5
|5/13
|3/8
|4/5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Forbes
|14
|3
|0
|3/14
|2/8
|6/7
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. King
|12
|6
|0
|4/10
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|K. Cross
|10
|9
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|C. Holloway
|4
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Glenn III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shapiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Panoam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|27
|12
|20/58
|10/31
|16/21
|15
|0
|12
|4
|8
|5
|22
