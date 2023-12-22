away team background logo
2nd Half
GMU
Patriots
40
TUL
Green Wave
26

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
0:04   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
0:12   Green Wave 60 second timeout  
0:17   Ronald Polite III turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
0:43   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
0:45   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Patriots 60 second timeout  
1:08 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point pullup jump shot 69-66
1:35   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
1:35   Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:35   Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:35   Amari Kelly personal foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)  
1:35   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
1:37   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
1:53   Woody Newton offensive rebound  
1:55   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
2:14   Patriots 30 second timeout  
2:22   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
2:24   Sion James misses three point stepback jump shot  
2:49 +1 Ronald Polite III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 67-66
2:49   Kevin Cross shooting foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)  
2:49 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point driving layup 66-66
3:13 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-66
3:13 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-65
3:13   TV timeout  
3:13   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)  
3:17   Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
3:20   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
3:22   Amari Kelly blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup  
3:37 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point floating jump shot 64-64
3:45   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
3:47   Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot  
4:08   Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)  
4:23 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 1 62-64
4:23   Keyshawn Hall shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
4:23 +3 Kolby King makes three point stepback jump shot (Tre' Williams assists) 62-63
4:51 +3 Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 62-60
5:03   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
5:05   Kolby King misses two point jump shot  
5:28 +3 Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Amari Kelly assists) 59-60
5:51 +3 Sion James makes three point stepback jump shot 56-60
6:03   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
6:05   Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot  
6:30 +3 Sion James makes three point jump shot (Tre' Williams assists) 56-57
6:47   Kolby King defensive rebound  
6:49   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
7:16   TV timeout  
7:16   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
7:17 +3 Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists) 56-54
7:29 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point jump shot 56-51
7:49   Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)  
8:06 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point turnaround jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 54-51
8:13   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
8:15   Kevin Cross misses two point layup  
8:19   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
8:21   Woody Newton misses two point jump shot  
8:26   Woody Newton offensive rebound  
8:28   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
8:42 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 3 of 3 52-51
8:42   Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
8:42 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 3 52-50
8:42   Woody Newton shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
8:53   Sion James defensive rebound  
8:55   Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot  
9:12   Jaylen Forbes personal foul  
9:12   Patriots offensive rebound  
9:14   Sion James blocks Baraka Okojie's two point layup  
9:20   Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)  
9:31   Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Kolby King steals)  
9:55   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
9:57   Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot  
10:17 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup 52-49
10:20   Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound  
10:22   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
10:39   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
10:41   Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
11:04   Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot  
11:26 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point stepback jump shot 50-49
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45   Ronald Polite III personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
11:58 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup (Amari Kelly assists) 50-47
12:01   Patriots offensive rebound  
12:03   Collin Holloway blocks Keyshawn Hall's two point layup  
12:10   Sion James personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
12:20   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
12:22   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
12:33 +3 Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists) 48-47
12:55 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot 45-47
12:56   Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound  
12:58   Amari Kelly blocks Collin Holloway's two point layup  
13:08   TV timeout  
13:08   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
13:09 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot 45-44
13:25   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
13:27   Sion James misses two point layup  
13:27   Sion James offensive rebound  
13:29   Woody Newton blocks Sion James's two point hook shot  
13:29   Green Wave offensive rebound  
13:31   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
14:00 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Woody Newton assists) 43-44
14:14   Tre' Williams turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)  
14:33 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Baraka Okojie assists) 41-44
14:41   Patriots offensive rebound  
14:43   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)  
15:09 +1 Jared Billups makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-44
15:09   Jared Billups misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:09   TV timeout  
15:09   Kevin Cross shooting foul (Jared Billups draws the foul)  
15:23   Jared Billups defensive rebound  
15:25   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
15:42 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot 38-44
15:57 +2 Sion James makes two point jump shot 36-44
16:09   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
16:09   Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:09 +1 Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-42
16:09   Collin Holloway shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)  
16:15   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
16:17   Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Jared Billups personal foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)  
16:42   Darius Maddox personal foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
16:57   Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
17:22 +1 Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-42
17:22 +1 Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-41
17:22   Woody Newton shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)  
17:32 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 3 of 3 35-40
17:32 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 3 34-40
17:32 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 3 33-40
17:32   Kolby King shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
17:36   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
17:38   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
17:56 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 32-40
18:00   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
18:02   Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup  
18:17   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
18:19   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
18:25   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
18:27   Amari Kelly blocks Jaylen Forbes's two point layup  
18:30   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
18:32   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
18:41   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
18:43   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
18:55   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
18:57   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
19:25   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
19:27   Kolby King misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Ronald Polite III personal foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)  
19:52   Keyshawn Hall turnover (offensive foul)  
19:52   Keyshawn Hall offensive foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)  

1st Half
GMU
Patriots
29
TUL
Green Wave
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
0:01   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
0:26 +2 Jared Billups makes two point pullup jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 29-40
0:40   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:40 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup (Sion James assists) 27-40
0:45   Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Tre' Williams steals)  
1:06 +3 Sion James makes three point jump shot (Tre' Williams assists) 27-38
1:21   Keyshawn Hall turnover (bad pass)  
1:30 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-35
1:30   Kolby King misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:30   Darius Maddox shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
1:33   Baraka Okojie turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)  
1:47 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-34
1:47 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-33
1:47   Jared Billups personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
2:08 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-32
2:08 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-32
2:08   Sion James shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
2:09   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
2:11   Woody Newton misses two point layup  
2:26   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
2:28   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
2:55   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
2:55   Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:55   TV timeout  
2:55   Kolby King personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
3:05 +2 Kolby King makes two point driving layup (Sion James assists) 25-32
3:10   Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)  
3:29   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
3:31   Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot  
3:43 +2 Jared Billups makes two point driving layup (Keyshawn Hall assists) 25-30
4:01 +1 Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-30
4:01   Darius Maddox shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)  
4:01 +2 Sion James makes two point driving layup 23-29
4:07   Jaylen Forbes turnover  
4:07   Jaylen Forbes technical foul  
4:07   Tony Skinn technical foul  
4:07   Tony Skinn technical foul  
4:11   Kolby King defensive rebound  
4:13   Darius Maddox misses two point layup  
4:22   Kolby King personal foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
4:36   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
4:38   Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot  
5:03   Green Wave defensive rebound  
5:06   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
5:26   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
5:28   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
5:53   TV timeout  
5:53   Amari Kelly turnover (offensive foul)  
5:53   Amari Kelly offensive foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
6:21 +3 Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists) 23-27
6:36   Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
6:42   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
6:44   Woody Newton blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup  
6:50   Darius Maddox turnover (lost ball) (Kolby King steals)  
7:14 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 23-24
7:29 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 23-22
7:48 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 20-22
7:58   Kolby King defensive rebound  
8:00   Keyshawn Hall misses three point stepback jump shot  
8:14   Collin Holloway personal foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
8:15   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
8:17   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
8:34 +2 Woody Newton makes two point pullup jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists) 20-20
8:54   Kolby King turnover (out of bounds)  
8:54   Kolby King offensive rebound  
8:56   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
9:30 +3 Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 18-20
9:42   Green Wave defensive rebound  
9:42   Amari Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:42 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-17
9:42   Tre' Williams shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
10:10 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point bank jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 17-17
10:27   Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:27   Official timeout  
10:58 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-14
10:58 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-13
10:58   Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-12
11:17 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-12
11:17   Collin Holloway shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24   Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball)  
11:24   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
11:26   Darius Maddox misses two point layup  
11:31   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
11:33   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
11:38   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
11:40   Amari Kelly misses two point layup  
11:45   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
11:47   Darius Maddox misses two point jump shot  
12:04   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
12:06   Gregg Glenn III misses two point jump shot  
12:31 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 3 of 3 15-12
12:31 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 3 14-12
12:31 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 3 13-12
12:31   Gregg Glenn III shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
12:44   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
12:46   Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
13:02   Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:02 +1 Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-12
13:02   Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)  
13:29 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-12
13:29 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-11
13:29   Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
13:34   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
13:36   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Kevin Cross turnover (bad pass) (Jared Billups steals)  
13:50   Sion James defensive rebound  
13:52   Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot  
14:14 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point layup (Collin Holloway assists) 11-10
14:30 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point jump shot 11-8
14:50   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
14:50   Sion James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:50 +1 Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
14:50   Woody Newton shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)  
15:09   Kolby King offensive rebound  
15:11   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Jump ball. Collin Holloway vs. Keyshawn Hall (Green Wave gains possession)  
15:27   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
15:29   Jared Billups misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
15:56   Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Woody Newton turnover (lost ball) (Kolby King steals)  
16:04   Woody Newton offensive rebound  
16:06   Collin Holloway blocks Woody Newton's two point layup  
16:15   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
16:17   Ronald Polite III blocks Sion James's two point layup  
16:27 +3 Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists) 9-7
16:38 +3 Kolby King makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists) 6-7
16:49   Sion James defensive rebound  
16:51   Collin Holloway blocks Amari Kelly's two point layup  
17:03   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
17:05   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Amari Kelly personal foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
17:17   Kolby King defensive rebound  
17:19   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
17:29 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point putback layup 6-4
17:32   Collin Holloway offensive rebound  
17:34   Kolby King misses two point layup  
17:47   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
17:49   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
18:11 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point stepback jump shot 6-2
18:37 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 6-0
18:41   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
18:43   Keyshawn Hall misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
19:12   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
19:34 +3 Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Amari Kelly assists) 3-0
20:00   Amari Kelly vs. Kevin Cross (Keyshawn Hall gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 69 66
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 44 30
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 34 22
Team 3 3
Assists 15 12
Steals 5 12
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 2 1
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Polite III 16 7 6 7/11 1/4 1/1 3 0 1 1 2 0 7
A. Kelly 16 10 3 5/8 1/1 5/6 4 0 0 3 6 3 7
D. Maddox 15 1 1 3/9 3/6 6/6 3 0 0 0 1 0 1
K. Hall 10 11 2 4/13 2/5 0/0 2 0 0 0 4 1 10
J. Billups 5 1 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
Total 69 41 15 23/53 8/21 15/20 19 0 5 6 15 7 34
Tulane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. James 17 4 5 5/13 3/8 4/5 2 0 3 1 1 1 3
J. Forbes 14 3 0 3/14 2/8 6/7 3 0 5 0 2 1 2
K. King 12 6 0 4/10 2/5 2/3 3 0 3 0 1 2 4
K. Cross 10 9 3 4/8 0/3 2/2 2 0 0 0 2 0 9
C. Holloway 4 2 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 3 0 0 3 1 1 1
Total 66 27 12 20/58 10/31 16/21 15 0 12 4 8 5 22
