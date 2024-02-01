Motivated St. John's looks to upend top-ranked UConn
If Rick Pitino gets his way, Saturday afternoon will mark the last time St. John's has to worry about UConn fans invading a "home game" for the Red Storm.
The percolating rivalry between St. John's and UConn -- and head coaches Pitino and Danny Hurley -- likely will be sparked again when the Red Storm host the top-ranked Huskies in a Big East game at Madison Square Garden in New York.
St. John's lost for the fourth time in five games on Wednesday with an 88-77 setback to Xavier.
Also on Wednesday, UConn extended its winning streak to nine games by pulling away from visiting Providence for a 74-65 victory.
The Red Storm (13-8, 5-5 Big East) received another reminder of the constant focus and effort needed to compete in the league Wednesday night, when the Musketeers opened up an 11-point lead early in the second half.
St. John's inched back and twice tied the score in the waning minutes before Xavier ended the game on a 13-2 run in which the Red Storm went 1-for-5 from the field with a turnover.
"We're improved, I think we're a good team right now -- I thought we were very average (beforehand)," Pitino said. "In order to beat a team like Xavier on the road, you've got to give a great performance and we certainly didn't defensively tonight."
With the defending national champions awaiting, Pitino would not be lacking for motivational techniques even if he wasn't sparring with Hurley through the press.
UConn (19-2, 9-1) has been equally adept at grinding out wins during its winning streak, which is its longest in conference play since the 2008-09 team won 13 straight Big East games on its way to the Final Four.
The win over Providence marked the fifth victory by single digits during the winning streak for the Huskies, who shot just 4 of 23 from 3-point range (17.4 percent) on Wednesday. That came one game after it tied a school record by draining 17 treys against Xavier.
But the Huskies went 26-for-36 at the free-throw line, their most makes and attempts in a Big East game since they were 26 of 33 against St. John's on Feb. 25, 2023.
"We can win the beauty contest, when the game is up and down and high-scoring," Hurley said. "And we can win in the mud, too."
Pitino and Hurley might not actually grapple with one another in the mud, but the relationship between the two intense and successful coaches has been one of intrigue since UConn edged St. John's 69-65 in Hartford on Dec. 23.
Pitino reportedly was displeased with Hurley's behavior on the sidelines against the Red Storm. He later said he wanted to play UConn at the 5,602-seat Carnesecca Arena next season instead of the 19,812-seat Madison Square Garden, which easily is accessible via mass transit for the Huskies' throng of fans.
"We're playing them at Carnesecca," Pitino said. "It's definitely not a joke. I have my reasons."
On New Year's Day, Hurley said he wasn't worried about the 2024-25 schedule before lobbing a shot at St. John's, which hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000.
"Everyone's trying to get what we have," Hurley said. "We've won four national championships since 2000 here at UConn. They haven't had much success since then."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Donovan Clingan vs. Joel Soriano (Chris Ledlum gains possession)
|19:48
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point pullup jump shot
|0-3
|19:31
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|19:11
|Stephon Castle turnover (bad pass) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|19:04
|Tristen Newton personal foul (Chris Ledlum draws the foul)
|18:53
|Donovan Clingan blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup
|18:51
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|18:37
|+3
|Stephon Castle makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|3-3
|18:19
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|18:13
|Brady Dunlap blocks Stephon Castle's two point layup
|18:13
|Huskies offensive rebound
|18:05
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Brady Dunlap steals)
|17:58
|Brady Dunlap turnover (lost ball) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|17:53
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point cutting layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
|5-3
|17:35
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|5-5
|17:08
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point pullup jump shot
|7-5
|16:51
|Chris Ledlum misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|16:43
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|10-5
|16:13
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|16:05
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point cutting dunk (Cam Spencer assists)
|12-5
|15:41
|Jordan Dingle turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|15:28
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Stephon Castle assists)
|14-5
|15:16
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point driving layup
|14-7
|15:02
|Hassan Diarra turnover (double dribble)
|15:02
|TV timeout
|14:42
|+3
|Brady Dunlap makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|14-10
|14:11
|Samson Johnson misses two point hook shot
|14:09
|Stephon Castle offensive rebound
|14:08
|Zuby Ejiofor blocks Stephon Castle's two point layup
|14:06
|Zuby Ejiofor defensive rebound
|14:00
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point stepback jump shot
|14-13
|13:25
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|13:23
|Solomon Ball offensive rebound
|13:21
|+2
|Solomon Ball makes two point jump shot
|16-13
|13:02
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Zuby Ejiofor assists)
|16-16
|12:31
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Chris Ledlum steals)
|12:27
|Stephon Castle shooting foul (Chris Ledlum draws the foul)
|12:27
|Chris Ledlum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:27
|+1
|Chris Ledlum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-17
|12:01
|RJ Luis Jr. personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|11:41
|Zuby Ejiofor shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-17
|11:41
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-17
|11:20
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|11:20
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:20
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:20
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|10:59
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|10:41
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|10:39
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|10:29
|Stephon Castle misses two point layup
|10:27
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|10:20
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point driving layup
|18-19
|9:45
|Jaylin Stewart misses three point jump shot
|9:43
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|9:28
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|9:20
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point driving layup
|20-19
|9:07
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|8:53
|Donovan Clingan blocks Chris Ledlum's two point layup
|8:51
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|8:48
|Hassan Diarra shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|8:48
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|20-20
|8:48
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|20-21
|8:48
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|8:48
|Jaylin Stewart defensive rebound
|8:33
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|Huskies offensive rebound
|8:16
|Stephon Castle misses two point jump shot
|8:14
|Glenn Taylor Jr. defensive rebound
|8:08
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|Chris Ledlum offensive rebound
|8:05
|Chris Ledlum turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|7:58
|Daniss Jenkins blocks Cam Spencer's two point layup
|7:56
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|7:54
|Jaylin Stewart shooting foul (Glenn Taylor Jr. draws the foul)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|+1
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|7:54
|+1
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|7:41
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point driving layup
|22-23
|7:20
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|6:58
|Hassan Diarra misses two point jump shot
|6:56
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|6:46
|Donovan Clingan personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|6:36
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point layup
|6:34
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|6:34
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point putback dunk
|22-25
|6:10
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|6:08
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|6:02
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|22-27
|5:51
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|5:36
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|24-27
|5:05
|Cam Spencer blocks RJ Luis Jr.'s two point jump shot
|5:03
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|4:54
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|4:53
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|4:39
|Jordan Dingle misses two point layup
|4:37
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|4:30
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|26-27
|3:59
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point cutting layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|26-29
|3:46
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|29-29
|3:24
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|3:22
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|3:22
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|3:22
|TV timeout
|2:53
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|31-29
|2:32
|+2
|Chris Ledlum makes two point driving layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|31-31
|2:32
|Jaylin Stewart shooting foul (Chris Ledlum draws the foul)
|2:32
|+1
|Chris Ledlum makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-32
|2:08
|Daniss Jenkins shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|2:08
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-32
|2:08
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-32
|1:47
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists)
|33-34
|1:17
|+3
|Stephon Castle makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|36-34
|0:56
|Samson Johnson personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|0:56
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-35
|0:56
|Jordan Dingle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:55
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:55
|Glenn Taylor Jr. personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|0:36
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Joel Soriano steals)
|0:33
|Tristen Newton blocks Nahiem Alleyne's two point layup
|0:31
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|0:29
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|36-37
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|19:05
|Brady Dunlap misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|18:43
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:34
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|18:28
|Chris Ledlum personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|18:21
|Chris Ledlum personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|18:05
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point jump shot
|38-37
|17:45
|Jordan Dingle turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|17:41
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|17:37
|+2
|Chris Ledlum makes two point dunk (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|38-39
|17:12
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Stephon Castle assists)
|41-39
|16:42
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|16:42
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-40
|16:42
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:42
|Samson Johnson defensive rebound
|16:17
|Samson Johnson misses two point jump shot
|16:15
|Samson Johnson offensive rebound
|16:14
|Samson Johnson misses two point layup
|16:12
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|16:01
|Chris Ledlum misses two point layup
|15:59
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|15:52
|+2
|Hassan Diarra makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|43-40
|15:42
|Tristen Newton personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:26
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Samson Johnson steals)
|15:15
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|15:13
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|15:07
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point layup
|43-42
|14:35
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|14:33
|Samson Johnson offensive rebound
|14:32
|Samson Johnson misses two point layup
|14:30
|Samson Johnson offensive rebound
|14:29
|Samson Johnson misses two point layup
|14:27
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|14:21
|RJ Luis Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Samson Johnson steals)
|14:16
|+2
|Hassan Diarra makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|45-42
|14:01
|Samson Johnson personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|13:55
|Stephon Castle personal foul
|13:55
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|45-44
|13:26
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|13:20
|Donovan Clingan turnover (bad pass) (Chris Ledlum steals)
|13:16
|+2
|Chris Ledlum makes two point dunk
|45-46
|12:55
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clingan assists)
|48-46
|12:27
|RJ Luis Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|12:21
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|50-46
|12:21
|Chris Ledlum shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|12:21
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-46
|12:16
|Chris Ledlum turnover (lost ball) (Stephon Castle steals)
|12:15
|Glenn Taylor Jr. personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|12:04
|Chris Ledlum shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|12:04
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-46
|12:04
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-46
|11:41
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Drissa Traore assists)
|53-48
|11:41
|Samson Johnson shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-49
|11:23
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point jump shot
|55-49
|11:23
|Drissa Traore shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|11:23
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-49
|11:06
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|11:05
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|11:05
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-50
|11:05
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-51
|10:37
|Joel Soriano blocks Stephon Castle's two point layup
|10:35
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|10:35
|Cam Spencer turnover (bad pass)
|10:11
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point layup
|10:09
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|9:58
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point dunk (Cam Spencer assists)
|58-51
|9:28
|RJ Luis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Solomon Ball defensive rebound
|9:16
|Glenn Taylor Jr. shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|9:16
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-51
|9:16
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-51
|9:01
|Brady Dunlap misses two point jump shot
|9:01
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|8:51
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|8:54
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-51
|8:54
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-51
|8:31
|Samson Johnson shooting foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|8:31
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-52
|8:31
|RJ Luis Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:31
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|8:14
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|7:59
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point layup (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|62-54
|7:29
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point jump shot
|64-54
|7:16
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|7:16
|Brady Dunlap personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|7:16
|TV timeout
|7:16
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-54
|7:16
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-54
|7:03
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|7:01
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|6:40
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot
|69-54
|6:23
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|69-56
|6:03
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|6:01
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|5:49
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|69-58
|5:28
|Cam Spencer turnover (out of bounds)
|5:04
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|5:02
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|4:43
|RJ Luis Jr. personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|4:43
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-58
|4:43
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:43
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|4:36
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|70-60
|4:13
|Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:01
|Jordan Dingle misses two point layup
|3:59
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|3:37
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|3:24
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|2:54
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|2:48
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|2:21
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|2:00
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|2:00
|TV timeout
|2:00
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-60
|2:00
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-60
|1:44
|+2
|Chris Ledlum makes two point layup (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|72-62
|1:32
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Nahiem Alleyne steals)
|1:28
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (lost ball) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|1:01
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point jump shot
|74-62
|0:54
|Samson Johnson personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|0:54
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-63
|0:54
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-64
|0:50
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:44
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|0:44
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:44
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-64
|0:36
|Zuby Ejiofor misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|0:32
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|0:32
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-64
|0:32
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-64
|0:24
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Nahiem Alleyne offensive rebound
|0:19
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|64
|Field Goals
|25-51 (49.0%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|20-22 (90.9%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|23
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|27
|16
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|1 Connecticut 20-2
|81.6 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|17.9 APG
|St. John's 13-9
|77.2 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|C. Spencer G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|D. Jenkins G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|23
|5
|3
|7/13
|5/7
|4/4
|0
|39
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|S. Castle
|21
|3
|2
|7/12
|2/2
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Newton
|18
|10
|7
|4/11
|0/4
|10/11
|2
|37
|2
|1
|6
|0
|10
|D. Clingan
|5
|5
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|H. Diarra
|4
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|0
|4
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Johnson
|4
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|S. Ball
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Stewart
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Karaban
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roumoglou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Singare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|35
|14
|25/51
|7/15
|20/22
|16
|200
|10
|4
|13
|8
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins
|19
|2
|6
|5/12
|3/7
|6/7
|2
|36
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|C. Ledlum
|10
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Dingle
|9
|2
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Soriano
|6
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|33
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|B. Dunlap
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Luis
|11
|5
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|N. Alleyne
|4
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|G. Taylor Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Traore
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Ejiofor
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S. Ibine Ayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wilcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Conway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|20
|14
|23/52
|4/14
|14/21
|19
|201
|8
|4
|10
|4
|16
