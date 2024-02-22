away team background logo
TULSA
TEMPLE

1st Half
TLSA
Golden Hurricane
20
TEMP
Owls
8

Time Team Play Score
9:05   Hysier Miller turnover (offensive foul)  
9:05   Hysier Miller offensive foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)  
9:26 +2 Carlous Williams makes two point jump shot (Tyshawn Archie assists) 20-8
9:53 +2 Emmanuel Okpomo makes two point layup 18-8
9:55   Emmanuel Okpomo offensive rebound  
9:57   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Tyshawn Archie personal foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
10:12   Jordan Riley defensive rebound  
10:14   Tyshawn Archie misses three point jump shot  
10:20   PJ Haggerty defensive rebound  
10:22   Steve Settle III misses two point jump shot  
10:55 +2 Jared Garcia makes two point jump shot (Tyshawn Archie assists) 18-6
11:23 +2 Jordan Riley makes two point jump shot 16-6
11:39   PJ Haggerty turnover (bad pass)  
11:57   Isaiah Barnes defensive rebound  
11:59   Jared Garcia blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup  
12:10   TV timeout  
12:10   Owls 30 second timeout  
12:12 +2 Isaiah Barnes makes two point layup (Cobe Williams assists) 16-4
12:32   Steve Settle III turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Barnes steals)  
12:51 +3 PJ Haggerty makes three point jump shot (Cobe Williams assists) 14-4
13:20 +2 Zion Stanford makes two point layup (Jordan Riley assists) 11-4
13:24   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
13:26   Sam Hofman misses two point jump shot  
13:41   Zion Stanford defensive rebound  
13:43   Isaiah Barnes misses three point jump shot  
14:09   Matt Reed defensive rebound  
14:11   Matteo Picarelli misses three point jump shot  
14:30 +2 Cobe Williams makes two point layup 11-2
14:35   Cobe Williams defensive rebound  
14:37   Jahlil White misses two point jump shot  
14:48   Owls offensive rebound  
14:50   Matteo Picarelli misses three point jump shot  
15:00   Owls offensive rebound  
15:02   Zion Stanford misses two point layup  
15:06   Zion Stanford offensive rebound  
15:08   Zion Stanford misses two point jump shot  
15:38 +1 Matt Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-2
15:38 +1 Matt Reed makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-2
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Matteo Picarelli shooting foul (Matt Reed draws the foul)  
15:49   Carlous Williams defensive rebound  
15:51   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
16:14 +2 PJ Haggerty makes two point layup 7-2
16:20   Isaiah Barnes defensive rebound  
16:22   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
16:51 +3 Cobe Williams makes three point jump shot (PJ Haggerty assists) 5-2
17:03   Steve Settle III turnover (out of bounds)  
17:22   Owls defensive rebound  
17:24   Jared Garcia misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Sam Hofman turnover (offensive foul)  
17:35   Sam Hofman offensive foul (Isaiah Barnes draws the foul)  
17:37   Sam Hofman offensive rebound  
17:39   Jared Garcia blocks Sam Hofman's three point jump shot  
17:48   Jared Garcia personal foul (Matteo Picarelli draws the foul)  
18:12 +2 Cobe Williams makes two point jump shot 2-2
18:36 +2 Matteo Picarelli makes two point jump shot (Sam Hofman assists) 0-2
18:48   Jared Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Steve Settle III steals)  
18:51   Jared Garcia offensive rebound  
18:53   Jared Garcia misses two point layup  
19:14   Carlous Williams defensive rebound  
19:16   Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot  
19:44   PJ Haggerty turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   Jared Garcia vs. Matteo Picarelli (Golden Hurricane gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 20 8
Field Goals 8-12 (66.7%) 4-17 (23.5%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 0-7 (0.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 9
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 7 2
Team 0 3
Assists 5 2
Steals 1 1
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 2 3
Technicals 0 0
C. Williams G
7 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
34
M. Picarelli G
2 PTS
12T
Tulsa 14-14 20-20
Temple 11-17 8-8
Team Stats
Tulsa 14-14 74.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Temple 11-17 71.0 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Williams G 12.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.5 APG 37.9 FG%
00
. Stanford G 6.0 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.8 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Williams G 7 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
1
Z. Stanford G 2 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
66.7 FG% 23.5
40.0 3PT FG% 0.0
100.0 FT% 0
Tulsa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Williams 7 1 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
P. Haggerty 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
I. Barnes 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
C. Williams 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
J. Garcia 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 2 1 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McWright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seals - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 8 5 8/12 2/5 2/2 2 0 1 2 3 1 7
Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Picarelli 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Riley 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
H. Miller 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
S. Settle III 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 0
S. Hofman 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Okpomo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Stanford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dezonie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thweatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 6 2 4/17 0/7 0/0 3 0 1 0 4 4 2
