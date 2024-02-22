TULSA
TEMPLE
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:05
|Hysier Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|9:05
|Hysier Miller offensive foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)
|9:26
|+2
|Carlous Williams makes two point jump shot (Tyshawn Archie assists)
|20-8
|9:53
|+2
|Emmanuel Okpomo makes two point layup
|18-8
|9:55
|Emmanuel Okpomo offensive rebound
|9:57
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Tyshawn Archie personal foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|10:12
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|10:14
|Tyshawn Archie misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|PJ Haggerty defensive rebound
|10:22
|Steve Settle III misses two point jump shot
|10:55
|+2
|Jared Garcia makes two point jump shot (Tyshawn Archie assists)
|18-6
|11:23
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point jump shot
|16-6
|11:39
|PJ Haggerty turnover (bad pass)
|11:57
|Isaiah Barnes defensive rebound
|11:59
|Jared Garcia blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup
|12:10
|TV timeout
|12:10
|Owls 30 second timeout
|12:12
|+2
|Isaiah Barnes makes two point layup (Cobe Williams assists)
|16-4
|12:32
|Steve Settle III turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Barnes steals)
|12:51
|+3
|PJ Haggerty makes three point jump shot (Cobe Williams assists)
|14-4
|13:20
|+2
|Zion Stanford makes two point layup (Jordan Riley assists)
|11-4
|13:24
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|13:26
|Sam Hofman misses two point jump shot
|13:41
|Zion Stanford defensive rebound
|13:43
|Isaiah Barnes misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Matt Reed defensive rebound
|14:11
|Matteo Picarelli misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|+2
|Cobe Williams makes two point layup
|11-2
|14:35
|Cobe Williams defensive rebound
|14:37
|Jahlil White misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Owls offensive rebound
|14:50
|Matteo Picarelli misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|Owls offensive rebound
|15:02
|Zion Stanford misses two point layup
|15:06
|Zion Stanford offensive rebound
|15:08
|Zion Stanford misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|+1
|Matt Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-2
|15:38
|+1
|Matt Reed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-2
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:38
|Matteo Picarelli shooting foul (Matt Reed draws the foul)
|15:49
|Carlous Williams defensive rebound
|15:51
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|+2
|PJ Haggerty makes two point layup
|7-2
|16:20
|Isaiah Barnes defensive rebound
|16:22
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|+3
|Cobe Williams makes three point jump shot (PJ Haggerty assists)
|5-2
|17:03
|Steve Settle III turnover (out of bounds)
|17:22
|Owls defensive rebound
|17:24
|Jared Garcia misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Sam Hofman turnover (offensive foul)
|17:35
|Sam Hofman offensive foul (Isaiah Barnes draws the foul)
|17:37
|Sam Hofman offensive rebound
|17:39
|Jared Garcia blocks Sam Hofman's three point jump shot
|17:48
|Jared Garcia personal foul (Matteo Picarelli draws the foul)
|18:12
|+2
|Cobe Williams makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:36
|+2
|Matteo Picarelli makes two point jump shot (Sam Hofman assists)
|0-2
|18:48
|Jared Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Steve Settle III steals)
|18:51
|Jared Garcia offensive rebound
|18:53
|Jared Garcia misses two point layup
|19:14
|Carlous Williams defensive rebound
|19:16
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|PJ Haggerty turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|Jared Garcia vs. Matteo Picarelli (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|8
|Field Goals
|8-12 (66.7%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|0-7 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|9
|Offensive
|1
|4
|Defensive
|7
|2
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|5
|2
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams G
|12.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|37.9 FG%
|
00
|. Stanford G
|6.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|0.8 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Williams G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|Z. Stanford G
|2 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|23.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|7
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Haggerty
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Barnes
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Garcia
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Picarelli
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Riley
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Settle III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Hofman
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Picarelli
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Riley
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Settle III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Hofman
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Okpomo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Stanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dezonie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thweatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|6
|2
|4/17
|0/7
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
