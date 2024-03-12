KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If desperation provides motivation, a very motivated Kansas State squad will meet Texas in the second round of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday night. The Wildcats are on the wrong side of most projections for the NCAA Tournament bracket, but they still have an opportunity to play their way in.

Kansas State (18-13) comes into the tournament as the 10th seed, with the memory of a much-needed victory over then-No. 6 Iowa State in its last game.

The Wildcats play seventh-seeded Texas (20-11), which is comfortably in the NCAA Tournament after defeating archrival Oklahoma in its last game.

Kansas State has three players in the top 15 in scoring in the Big 12, led by Tylor Perry (15.4). Arthur Kaluma adds 14.5 points per game and Cam Carter chips in 13.8.

The Wildcats may need to win the conference tournament to feel secure on Selection Sunday, but avenging a 62-56 loss to Texas in Austin in February would be a good place to start.

"I think if we look at our resume right now, compared to other teams on the bubble, we have as good of a resume (as anyone)," said an always-optimistic head coach Jerome Tang. "My statement all along has been nine wins in this conference and you are going to get in for sure.

"(With) our Quad 1 wins and no losses against Quad 3s (or) 4s, our strength of schedule, because the league we play in, I like our schedule. We're going (to Kansas City) to try and win a Big 12 championship, but you can't win it unless you win the first game. We're only focused on the first game."

While the Longhorns look like a lock to get into the NCAA Tournament either way, they're focused on eliminating all doubt. They've won two of the past three Big 12 tournament titles, so why not make it three out of four?

"This time of year, it's about finishing, advancing and playing for your teammates," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "Everything is about sacrificing for your teammates. You just have to embrace that March mentality and what it takes to compete at this level."

Texas is led by the duo of Max Abmas (16.8 points per game) and Dylan Disu (16.1). They're joined in double figures by Tyrese Hunter (11.4) and Dillon Mitchell (10.0).

