Wake Forest needs to stack ACC tourney wins, faces Notre Dame
Wake Forest's season has had a variety of twists and turns. So did Notre Dame's first-round game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
That's part of the backdrop for when the teams meet in the second round Wednesday in Washington.
Fifth-seeded Wake Forest (19-12), which received a first-round bye, will try to avenge a loss from two weeks ago at Notre Dame (13-19), which holds the No. 12 tournament seed.
The winner takes on fourth-seeded Pitt in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Wake Forest's quest to reach the NCAA Tournament is tied to how it performs in the conference tournament. The Demon Deacons are generally considered on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the week.
"The best way to get into the (NCAA) Tournament is to win the (ACC) tournament," coach Steve Forbes said. "We do have a team that is capable of going on a run like that."
The Demon Deacons are looking for a defining stretch, and they want to gain momentum in Washington. Forbes talked last weekend about the team's big wins along with the hard losses.
Wake Forest had a late-season three-game losing streak that began with the Feb. 27 defeat at Notre Dame. The skid ended Saturday night with an 81-76 home victory against Clemson.
"I think there's a lot left to talk about," Forbes said.
Freshman Markus Burton poured in 31 points in the Irish's 70-65 triumph last month against Wake Forest.
Notre Dame survived Tuesday's first-round game against No. 13 seed Georgia Tech. The Irish built a 17-point second-half lead before falling behind in the final minutes, but they recovered enough to win 84-80.
"Playing a good team, I guess, is what frightens you, a talented team," Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said of the matchup with Wake Forest. "But what excites me is we get a chance to play again (Wednesday). That's really exciting. I would hate to be on the bus right now going home."
There's star power on both teams. Burton is the ACC's Rookie of the Year, and Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis was named to the All-ACC first team.
"When you have three guards that can all score it, but you have two good big guys, they kind of put you in a bind a little bit," Shrewsberry said of the Demon Deacons. "We've got to get back and start preparing and figure out what we need to do to have success against them."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|12 Notre Dame 13-19
|64.2 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|10.3 APG
|5 Wake Forest 19-12
|78.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|32
|33.5
|17.4
|3.3
|4.4
|1.90
|0.20
|3.7
|42.7
|30.6
|80.5
|0.6
|2.7
|B. Shrewsberry
|32
|28.2
|10.3
|2.5
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|40.7
|37.7
|81.3
|0.1
|2.3
|T. Davis
|31
|25.9
|9.0
|5.2
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|1.5
|47.8
|18.4
|71.6
|1.7
|3.4
|J. Konieczny
|31
|22.8
|7.9
|4.5
|0.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|40.5
|33.3
|83.7
|1.4
|3.2
|C. Booth
|32
|19.5
|6.3
|4.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.60
|0.8
|39.6
|29.1
|61.5
|0.7
|3.6
|J. Roper II
|30
|22.9
|5.4
|4.1
|0.6
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|37.7
|32.9
|48.3
|1
|3.1
|K. Njie
|28
|24.1
|4.5
|5.4
|0.7
|0.30
|0.70
|1.4
|38.5
|12.5
|76.9
|2
|3.4
|M. Zona
|32
|11.6
|2.4
|2.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|43.9
|32.5
|35.3
|0.9
|1.5
|L. Imes
|30
|17.8
|2.1
|2.5
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|30.3
|22.2
|82.4
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Sanders Jr.
|7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|T. Hattan
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Kelly
|6
|1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Wade
|8
|3.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|R. Braiton
|6
|2.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|32
|0.0
|64.2
|38.8
|10.3
|5.70
|2.40
|12.6
|41.0
|31.9
|73.5
|9.8
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Sallis
|31
|35.1
|18.3
|4.2
|2.6
|1.00
|0.50
|1.8
|49.9
|41.6
|79.8
|0.7
|3.5
|K. Miller
|31
|31.5
|15.4
|2.7
|3.7
|1.30
|0.00
|2.6
|46.1
|36.3
|83.2
|0.5
|2.2
|C. Hildreth
|31
|33.9
|13.5
|4.8
|2.6
|1.00
|0.20
|2.2
|45.5
|35.3
|81.1
|0.4
|4.4
|A. Carr
|31
|32
|13.3
|6.4
|1.5
|0.50
|1.40
|1.2
|52.6
|38.2
|79.1
|1.7
|4.6
|E. Reid III
|24
|27.5
|9.4
|7.8
|1.3
|0.60
|1.30
|1.5
|53.3
|26.9
|87.5
|2.1
|5.6
|P. Friedrichsen
|31
|18
|5.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.3
|43.1
|40.8
|69.2
|0.3
|1
|D. Monsanto
|11
|12.4
|5.1
|2.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|34.0
|34.7
|100.0
|0.1
|2.1
|M. Marsh
|18
|11.1
|2.0
|2.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|69.6
|50.0
|60.0
|0.8
|1.9
|Z. Keller
|23
|11.8
|1.8
|2.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|36.4
|30.4
|33.3
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Marion
|21
|11
|1.1
|2.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|50.0
|40.0
|58.3
|0.8
|1.3
|V. Ricchiuti
|6
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Dunn
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Canka
|14
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Clark
|6
|3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|O. Kmety
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Underwood
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|78.7
|37.3
|12.6
|5.80
|4.00
|10.8
|47.8
|37.6
|80.2
|8.2
|25.9
-
9JOES
8GMU0
0136 O/U
PK
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
8VT0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESPN
-
12UCF
5BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
12:30pm ESP2
-
13RICE
12WICH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
12FOR
5VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm USA
-
9FRES
8WYO0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
12ND
5WAKE0
0136.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm ESPN
-
7AAMU
2ALCN0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
9OKLA
8TCU0
0144.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
14UTSA
11TEMP0
0151 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
9USC
8WASH0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
9XAV
8BUT0
0151 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm FS1
-
10SJSU
7COLST0
0138.5 O/U
-14
4:30pm
-
10LAS
7STBN0
0138 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm USA
-
3NICH
1MCNS0
0137.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
12ORST
5UCLA0
0127 O/U
-7
5:30pm PACN
-
8COPP
1NORF0
0130 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
9CAN
1QUIN0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
9FIU
1SHOU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10GTWN
7PROV0
0143 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm FS1
-
13RUTG
12MD0
0125 O/U
-3
6:30pm PEAC
-
11AF
6NMEX0
0144.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
10KSU
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
1COLG0
0134 O/U
-7
7:00pm CBSSN
-
10NCST
7SYR0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP2
-
13VAN
12ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
14STL
6DUQ0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm USA
-
7UMES
2NCCU0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
8CABP
5UTVA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
8CSUB
5UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
11DEP
6NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm FS1
-
7IONA
2FAIR0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MICH
11PSU0
0149 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
7MTSU
2LT0
0132 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP+
-
10STAN
7CAL0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm PACN
-
8ALST
1GRAM0
0128 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11BC
6CLEM0
0145.5 O/U
-7
9:30pm ESPU
-
11CINCY
6KAN0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
14MIZZ
11UGA0
0147 O/U
-3
9:30pm SECN
-
7ABIL
6SFA0
0138 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP+
-
11ASU
6UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm PACN
-
7CSN
6UCSB0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm
-
5MTST
3MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP2