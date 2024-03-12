Oklahoma, TCU look to solidify NCAA Tournament resumes
TCU and Oklahoma look to bounce back from losses in their regular-season finales and build on their respective resumes for the NCAA Tournament when they square off in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
The winner of the game between the eighth-seeded Horned Frogs and the ninth-seeded Sooners will play top-ranked and No. 1 seed Houston on Thursday afternoon in the tournament quarterfinals.
Both teams TCU and Oklahoma spent time in the AP Top 25 this season but received no votes in the final regular-season poll that was released on Monday.
The Horned Frogs (20-11) dropped from seventh to eighth in the final league standings with a 79-77 home loss to UCF on Saturday. Jameer Nelson Jr. led TCU with 15 points in the setback, with JaKobe Coles adding 14, Emanuel Miller scoring 13 and Chuck O'Bannon Jr. hitting for 11 points.
TCU has lost six of its past 10 games but is still projected to be chosen for the NCAA Tournament.
"We have another loss we have to respond to," Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said. "We'll see defensively where the improvements can be made and our offensive shot selection needs to be better. It's constantly evolving and we're gonna keep adjusting and keep improving."
The Sooners (20-11) head to Kansas City after a 94-80 loss at Texas on Saturday. Oklahoma never led while falling to the rival Longhorns for the seventh straight time.
Rivaldo Soares' 21 points matched a career high and paced the Sooners in defeat, with Jalon Moore adding 16, Milos Uzan hitting for 12 and Le'Tre Darthard tallying 10. Oklahoma has dropped three of its past four games, and like TCU, is projected to make the NCAAs but could use a bump in momentum.
Soares left late in the Saturday game after aggravating an ankle injury. His status for Wednesday had yet to be determined.
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said the Big 12 schedule has been a gauntlet throughout the season.
"This is what it's for, every game you have to get ready for the most physical and talented teams," Moser said. "It is a grind, and it prepares you for what's going to come when you do play (nonconference) teams."
The Horned Frogs have won four of the last five games between the teams, including the only matchup this season -- an 80-71 victory on Jan. 10 in Fort Worth, Texas. Miller led TCU in that game with 27 points, and Javian McCollum topped Oklahoma with 17.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. McCollum
|30
|31.1
|13.3
|2.6
|3.4
|0.80
|0.10
|2.0
|40.4
|31.4
|94.3
|0.1
|2.4
|O. Oweh
|31
|24.7
|11.2
|3.7
|1.0
|1.40
|0.50
|1.6
|48.7
|38.5
|63.6
|0.9
|2.8
|J. Moore
|30
|25.1
|11.0
|6.6
|0.5
|0.60
|1.10
|1.5
|51.8
|41.4
|75.3
|2.1
|4.5
|R. Soares
|30
|24
|9.4
|4.9
|1.4
|0.50
|0.40
|1.1
|54.7
|39.2
|80.4
|1.1
|3.8
|M. Uzan
|31
|31.5
|8.8
|3.5
|4.4
|1.10
|0.30
|2.0
|38.3
|28.8
|70.6
|0.3
|3.2
|J. Hugley IV
|24
|17.6
|8.4
|3.8
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.4
|54.8
|39.4
|75.8
|0.8
|2.9
|S. Godwin
|30
|18.7
|6.8
|5.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.50
|1.3
|60.7
|0.0
|65.5
|3.1
|2.1
|L. Darthard
|31
|23.8
|6.5
|1.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|38.3
|37.7
|75.6
|0.1
|1.7
|L. Northweather
|24
|8.4
|2.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|42.5
|28.6
|81.8
|0.4
|1.1
|M. Klanjscek
|12
|5.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|37.5
|12.5
|90.9
|0
|0.8
|K. Cooper
|14
|3.9
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|40.0
|62.5
|0.1
|0.6
|Y. Keita
|10
|2.3
|0.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Moser
|8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Lovelace
|6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.5
|38.0
|13.4
|5.80
|3.30
|12.3
|46.4
|34.4
|74.8
|9.8
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Miller
|31
|32.2
|16.0
|5.8
|2.6
|1.10
|0.40
|1.4
|49.0
|39.4
|82.1
|2.2
|3.7
|J. Nelson Jr.
|31
|24.8
|11.3
|2.6
|3.3
|2.10
|0.50
|2.2
|44.9
|32.3
|71.8
|0.2
|2.4
|M. Peavy
|31
|29.1
|11.1
|4.7
|2.7
|1.30
|0.30
|1.6
|46.9
|31.2
|61.0
|1.4
|3.4
|J. Coles
|28
|20.5
|9.8
|3.8
|1.4
|0.70
|0.50
|0.9
|50.0
|39.0
|74.5
|1
|2.8
|T. Tennyson
|31
|25
|9.0
|2.3
|1.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.5
|42.7
|42.4
|86.7
|0.3
|2.1
|A. Anderson III
|31
|22.8
|8.3
|2.4
|3.4
|1.40
|0.30
|2.1
|42.0
|29.7
|79.4
|0.2
|2.2
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|28
|13.6
|5.5
|2.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.3
|44.9
|40.0
|80.4
|0.8
|1.5
|X. Cork
|31
|12.7
|4.4
|2.5
|0.7
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|65.5
|0.0
|70.0
|1.1
|1.4
|E. Udeh Jr.
|26
|16.9
|4.3
|5.4
|0.3
|0.90
|0.70
|0.7
|60.7
|0.0
|57.3
|2.3
|3.1
|E. Mostafa
|29
|9.8
|2.9
|3.2
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.3
|51.7
|0.0
|63.6
|1.6
|1.7
|T. Lundblade
|6
|4.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|20.0
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Ford
|8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Despie
|8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|T. Stuart
|8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|80.4
|39.8
|17.4
|9.00
|3.80
|12.7
|47.4
|36.4
|73.0
|12.1
|24.6
-
9JOES
8GMU0
0136 O/U
PK
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
8VT0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESPN
-
12UCF
5BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
12:30pm ESP2
-
13RICE
12WICH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
12FOR
5VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm USA
-
9FRES
8WYO0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
12ND
5WAKE0
0136.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm ESPN
-
7AAMU
2ALCN0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
9OKLA
8TCU0
0144.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
14UTSA
11TEMP0
0151 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
9USC
8WASH0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
9XAV
8BUT0
0151 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm FS1
-
10SJSU
7COLST0
0138.5 O/U
-14
4:30pm
-
10LAS
7STBN0
0138 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm USA
-
3NICH
1MCNS0
0137.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
12ORST
5UCLA0
0127 O/U
-7
5:30pm PACN
-
8COPP
1NORF0
0130 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
9CAN
1QUIN0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
9FIU
1SHOU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10GTWN
7PROV0
0143 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm FS1
-
13RUTG
12MD0
0125 O/U
-3
6:30pm PEAC
-
11AF
6NMEX0
0144.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
10KSU
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
1COLG0
0134 O/U
-7
7:00pm CBSSN
-
10NCST
7SYR0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP2
-
13VAN
12ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
14STL
6DUQ0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm USA
-
7UMES
2NCCU0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
8CABP
5UTVA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
8CSUB
5UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
11DEP
6NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm FS1
-
7IONA
2FAIR0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MICH
11PSU0
0149 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
7MTSU
2LT0
0132 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP+
-
10STAN
7CAL0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm PACN
-
8ALST
1GRAM0
0128 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11BC
6CLEM0
0145.5 O/U
-7
9:30pm ESPU
-
11CINCY
6KAN0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
14MIZZ
11UGA0
0147 O/U
-3
9:30pm SECN
-
7ABIL
6SFA0
0138 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP+
-
11ASU
6UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm PACN
-
7CSN
6UCSB0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm
-
5MTST
3MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP2