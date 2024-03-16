BROWN
PRINCE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:16
|TV timeout
|14:16
|Nana Owusu-Anane shooting foul (Caden Pierce draws the foul)
|14:35
|+2
|Nana Owusu-Anane makes two point dunk (Lyndel Erold assists)
|14-12
|14:40
|Xaivian Lee turnover (bad pass) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)
|15:04
|+3
|Kalu Anya makes three point jump shot (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|12-12
|15:20
|+3
|Zach Martini makes three point jump shot (Xaivian Lee assists)
|9-12
|15:47
|+3
|Lyndel Erold makes three point jump shot (Kalu Anya assists)
|9-9
|16:13
|Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound
|16:15
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Blake Peters defensive rebound
|16:37
|Kalu Anya misses two point layup
|16:49
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|16:51
|Xaivian Lee misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|+2
|Lyndel Erold makes two point layup
|6-9
|17:22
|+3
|Matt Allocco makes three point jump shot
|4-9
|17:29
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Xaivian Lee steals)
|17:54
|+3
|Xaivian Lee makes three point jump shot (Caden Pierce assists)
|4-6
|18:06
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point jump shot (Lyndel Erold assists)
|4-3
|18:15
|Caden Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)
|18:30
|+1
|Nana Owusu-Anane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|18:30
|+1
|Nana Owusu-Anane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-3
|18:30
|Zach Martini shooting foul (Nana Owusu-Anane draws the foul)
|18:37
|Matt Allocco turnover (bad pass) (Alexander Lesburt Jr. steals)
|18:59
|Blake Peters defensive rebound
|19:01
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound
|19:09
|Caden Pierce misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Xaivian Lee defensive rebound
|19:26
|Lyndel Erold misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|+3
|Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Caden Pierce assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Nana Owusu-Anane vs. Caden Pierce (Matt Allocco gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|12
|Field Goals
|5-8 (62.5%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|3
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|3
|3
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|4
|3
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
3 PTS
|
|62.5
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Erold
|5
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Anya
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Owusu-Anane
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Lilly Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Lesburt Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Klores
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Kloman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cooley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ndur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ferrari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kania
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dabo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Efstathiou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wrisby-Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Paragon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Uchidiuno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gakwasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hicke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Duncan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sangster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|3
|3
|4/7
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
