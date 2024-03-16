away team background logo
BROWN
PRINCE

1st Half
BRWN
Bears
14
PRIN
Tigers
12

Time Team Play Score
14:16   TV timeout  
14:16   Nana Owusu-Anane shooting foul (Caden Pierce draws the foul)  
14:35 +2 Nana Owusu-Anane makes two point dunk (Lyndel Erold assists) 14-12
14:40   Xaivian Lee turnover (bad pass) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)  
15:04 +3 Kalu Anya makes three point jump shot (Kino Lilly Jr. assists) 12-12
15:20 +3 Zach Martini makes three point jump shot (Xaivian Lee assists) 9-12
15:47 +3 Lyndel Erold makes three point jump shot (Kalu Anya assists) 9-9
16:13   Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound  
16:15   Blake Peters misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Blake Peters defensive rebound  
16:37   Kalu Anya misses two point layup  
16:49   Kalu Anya defensive rebound  
16:51   Xaivian Lee misses three point jump shot  
16:59 +2 Lyndel Erold makes two point layup 6-9
17:22 +3 Matt Allocco makes three point jump shot 4-9
17:29   Alexander Lesburt Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Xaivian Lee steals)  
17:54 +3 Xaivian Lee makes three point jump shot (Caden Pierce assists) 4-6
18:06 +2 Kalu Anya makes two point jump shot (Lyndel Erold assists) 4-3
18:15   Caden Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)  
18:30 +1 Nana Owusu-Anane makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
18:30 +1 Nana Owusu-Anane makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
18:30   Zach Martini shooting foul (Nana Owusu-Anane draws the foul)  
18:37   Matt Allocco turnover (bad pass) (Alexander Lesburt Jr. steals)  
18:59   Blake Peters defensive rebound  
19:01   Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:07   Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound  
19:09   Caden Pierce misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Xaivian Lee defensive rebound  
19:26   Lyndel Erold misses three point jump shot  
19:43 +3 Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Caden Pierce assists) 0-3
20:00   Nana Owusu-Anane vs. Caden Pierce (Matt Allocco gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 14 12
Field Goals 5-8 (62.5%) 4-7 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 3
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 3 3
Team 0 0
Assists 4 3
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fouls 1 1
Technicals 0 0
4
L. Erold G
5 PTS, 2 AST
14
M. Allocco G
3 PTS
12T
4 Brown 12-17 14-14
1 Princeton 24-3 12-12
Francis S. Levien Gymnasium New York, New York
Francis S. Levien Gymnasium New York, New York
Team Stats
4 Brown 12-17 71.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.1 APG
1 Princeton 24-3 76.9 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Anya F 9.4 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.8 APG 46.1 FG%
00
. Lee G 17.7 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.7 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
K. Anya F 5 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
X. Lee G 3 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
62.5 FG% 57.1
50.0 3PT FG% 57.1
100.0 FT% 0
Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Erold 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Anya 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Owusu-Anane 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 - 2 0 0 0 2
K. Lilly Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Lesburt Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Klores - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kloman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ndur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ferrari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kania - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dabo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Efstathiou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wrisby-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Paragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Uchidiuno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 3 4 5/8 2/4 2/2 1 0 3 0 1 0 3
Princeton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Allocco 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
B. Peters 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Martini 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
X. Lee 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
C. Pierce 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gakwasi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byriel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hicke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Duncan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sangster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 3 3 4/7 4/7 0/0 1 0 1 0 3 0 3
