MASLOW
UVM
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:35
|TJ Long shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)
|15:35
|Max Brooks offensive rebound
|15:37
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye blocks Ayinde Hikim's two point layup
|15:52
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point layup
|6-13
|15:56
|Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)
|16:11
|+3
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes three point jump shot (TJ Long assists)
|6-11
|16:15
|Nick Fiorillo offensive rebound
|16:17
|Aaron Deloney misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup
|6-8
|16:53
|Cam Morris III defensive rebound
|16:55
|Ayinde Hikim blocks TJ Long's three point jump shot
|17:11
|Max Brooks turnover (offensive foul)
|17:11
|Max Brooks offensive foul
|17:24
|TJ Long turnover (lost ball)
|17:30
|TJ Long defensive rebound
|17:32
|Max Brooks misses two point layup
|17:44
|+3
|TJ Long makes three point jump shot (Shamir Bogues assists)
|4-8
|17:50
|Shamir Bogues offensive rebound
|17:52
|Shamir Bogues misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|+1
|Max Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-5
|18:08
|+1
|Max Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-5
|18:08
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)
|18:22
|+2
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes two point dunk (Shamir Bogues assists)
|2-5
|18:26
|Shamir Bogues defensive rebound
|18:28
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|18:43
|+1
|Shamir Bogues makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-3
|18:43
|Brayden O'Connor shooting foul (Shamir Bogues draws the foul)
|18:43
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point layup (TJ Long assists)
|2-2
|18:47
|Brayden O'Connor turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)
|18:52
|Brayden O'Connor defensive rebound
|18:54
|Max Brooks blocks Nick Fiorillo's two point dunk
|19:07
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:33
|River Hawks defensive rebound
|19:35
|TJ Long misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Max Brooks vs. Ileri Ayo-Faleye (Aaron Deloney gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|6
|13
|Field Goals
|2-5 (40.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|4
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|2
|2
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
|4
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
5 PTS
|Team Stats
|2 UMass Lowell 22-9
|80.6 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|1 Vermont 27-6
|72.5 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hikim
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brooks
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C. Morris III
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. O'Connor
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Y. Covington
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Blunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Mincey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Acquah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Lino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fulgencio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Coulibaly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bogues
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Ayo-Faleye
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T. Long
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Fiorillo
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Deloney
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roquemore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ndayishimiye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Alamutu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Skipper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Joba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Veretto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|4
|4
|5/10
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|20
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
