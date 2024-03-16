away team background logo
1st Half
LOW
River Hawks
6
UVM
Catamounts
13

Time Team Play Score
15:35   TV timeout  
15:35   TJ Long shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)  
15:35   Max Brooks offensive rebound  
15:37   Ileri Ayo-Faleye blocks Ayinde Hikim's two point layup  
15:52 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point layup 6-13
15:56   Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)  
16:11 +3 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes three point jump shot (TJ Long assists) 6-11
16:15   Nick Fiorillo offensive rebound  
16:17   Aaron Deloney misses three point jump shot  
16:36 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup 6-8
16:53   Cam Morris III defensive rebound  
16:55   Ayinde Hikim blocks TJ Long's three point jump shot  
17:11   Max Brooks turnover (offensive foul)  
17:11   Max Brooks offensive foul  
17:24   TJ Long turnover (lost ball)  
17:30   TJ Long defensive rebound  
17:32   Max Brooks misses two point layup  
17:44 +3 TJ Long makes three point jump shot (Shamir Bogues assists) 4-8
17:50   Shamir Bogues offensive rebound  
17:52   Shamir Bogues misses two point jump shot  
18:08 +1 Max Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-5
18:08 +1 Max Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-5
18:08   Ileri Ayo-Faleye shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)  
18:22 +2 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes two point dunk (Shamir Bogues assists) 2-5
18:26   Shamir Bogues defensive rebound  
18:28   Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup  
18:43 +1 Shamir Bogues makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-3
18:43   Brayden O'Connor shooting foul (Shamir Bogues draws the foul)  
18:43 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point layup (TJ Long assists) 2-2
18:47   Brayden O'Connor turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)  
18:52   Brayden O'Connor defensive rebound  
18:54   Max Brooks blocks Nick Fiorillo's two point dunk  
19:07 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup 2-0
19:33   River Hawks defensive rebound  
19:35   TJ Long misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Max Brooks vs. Ileri Ayo-Faleye (Aaron Deloney gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 6 13
Field Goals 2-5 (40.0%) 5-10 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 4
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 2 2
Team 1 0
Assists 0 4
Steals 0 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fouls 2 2
Technicals 0 0
2
A. Hikim G
4 PTS
0
I. Ayo-Faleye F
5 PTS
12T
2 UMass Lowell 22-9
1 Vermont 27-6
Roy L Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Roy L Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Team Stats
2 UMass Lowell 22-9 80.6 PPG 44.3 RPG 12.9 APG
1 Vermont 27-6 72.5 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Hikim G 14.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.1 APG 39.9 FG%
00
. Bogues G 10.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.5 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
A. Hikim G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
12
S. Bogues G 5 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 50.0
0 3PT FG% 40.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
UMass Lowell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hikim 4 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0
M. Brooks 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 4 0 1 1 1 0
C. Morris III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
B. O'Connor 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
Y. Covington 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Blunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Mincey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Acquah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Maxwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Lino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fulgencio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 3 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 2 20 0 2 3 1 2
Vermont
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Bogues 5 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 4 2 0 0 1 1
I. Ayo-Faleye 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0
T. Long 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
N. Fiorillo 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
A. Deloney 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roquemore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ndayishimiye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Alamutu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Skipper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Joba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mora - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Barnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Veretto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mills - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 4 4 5/10 2/5 1/1 2 20 2 1 1 2 2
