Wisconsin aims to cap storybook run vs. Illinois in Big Ten title game
Wisconsin finished the regular season on a down note by winning just three of 11 games.
Funny how fast the vibe has changed with the Badgers winning three straight games in the Big Ten tournament.
The suddenly hot Badgers will play for the tournament championship against No. 13 Illinois on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Fifth-seeded Wisconsin (22-12) crashed the title game with a scintillating 76-75 overtime victory over top-seeded Purdue in Saturday's semifinals. Chucky Hepburn forced overtime with a layup as time expired in regulation and Max Klesmit hit the decisive floater with 4.8 seconds left in the extra session.
Second-seeded Illinois (25-8) had its own drama percolating in its 98-87 victory over third-seeded Nebraska. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a career-best 40 points to set the Big Ten tournament record and the Fighting Illini overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half.
"Obviously Terrence breaks the tournament record, but the most important thing I hope our guys learn is it's lose and go home," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
The Badgers seem to understand that as they overcame three-point deficits in the final minute of regulation and the overtime against Purdue.
"Just a terrific March game," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "Excited to watch these guys mature and grow and get better as the season's going on, and they're playing their best basketball right now. This is where you want to be."
During their late-season slide, the Badgers lost by 22 points at Rutgers to cap a four-game skid. But after losing to Purdue in the regular-season finale, Wisconsin beat Maryland by 31 points and Northwestern by nine to reach the tournament semifinals.
Now they will seek to win their first Big Ten tournament title since 2015, thanks to Klesmit's floater that bounced off the back rim, kissed the glass and dropped through the net.
"I think our confidence is coming from the chemistry we've all built, this bond we've built in the locker room," Klesmit said. "It's carrying it outside onto the floor now. Our ability to learn during that stretch in late February, early March, and not dwell on it or look at it as a burden."
Illinois has won the past seven meetings, including a 91-83 road win over Wisconsin on March 2 in the lone matchup this season. Marcus Domask led the Illini with 31 points.
But Saturday was the Shannon Show as Illinois fought back from a double-digit deficit for the second straight game. The Illini trailed by 10 with under 11 minutes left on Friday before rallying for a 77-74 win over 10th-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals.
It was more of the same in the semifinals as Nebraska looked firmly in control with a 55-40 lead in the opening minute of the second half. But Illinois controlled the rest of the contest with Shannon scoring 22 points as the Illini outscored the Cornhuskers 58-32 over the final 19 minutes.
"Teams don't want to sprint back every single possession," Domask said of the pace that was led by Shannon. "Terrence, he's got a motor that keeps going. He doesn't get tired. Little by little, he wears teams down."
Underwood said the intermission break was not comfortable for his players. The Illini were badly outplayed and trailed 51-40 at halftime.
"I didn't think we had any pop, we didn't have any life," Underwood said. "We looked like we were still in bed asleep. My halftime wasn't about any Xs and Os. It was animated. Probably didn't want to check my blood pressure.
"But we had to find some life. It obviously didn't work because we had to call a quick timeout in the second half, and then they responded. It was on them. It wasn't me. It was all them deciding to play. That's who we can be in the second half."
Illinois will be looking for its second Big Ten tournament title in the past four seasons.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:35
|Kamari McGee shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|0:41
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-91
|0:41
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|86-91
|0:41
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul
|0:42
|Chucky Hepburn offensive rebound
|0:44
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|0:50
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:50
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|85-91
|0:50
|Steven Crowl personal foul
|0:53
|Luke Goode defensive rebound
|0:55
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point layup
|1:02
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-90
|1:02
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|85-89
|1:02
|Max Klesmit shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|1:09
|AJ Storr turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
|1:26
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|1:28
|+3
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|85-88
|1:57
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot
|85-85
|2:27
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|82-85
|2:29
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|2:31
|Steven Crowl blocks Terrence Shannon Jr.'s two point layup
|2:55
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|2:57
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point layup
|3:04
|Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)
|3:20
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|3:22
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|3:32
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-83
|3:32
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-82
|3:32
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|3:55
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|82-81
|4:16
|TV timeout
|4:16
|Badgers 60 second timeout
|4:17
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|79-81
|4:20
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|4:22
|Steven Crowl misses two point hook shot
|4:46
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|4:48
|Luke Goode misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|79-79
|5:24
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|77-79
|5:42
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-77
|5:42
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-77
|5:42
|Coleman Hawkins personal foul
|5:43
|Carter Gilmore offensive rebound
|5:45
|Coleman Hawkins blocks AJ Storr's two point layup
|5:48
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|5:50
|Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|5:59
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|6:01
|Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|75-77
|6:28
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|72-77
|6:28
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|72-76
|6:28
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|72-75
|6:28
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|6:44
|Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|6:46
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|6:56
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-74
|6:56
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-74
|6:56
|Luke Goode personal foul
|6:57
|Badgers offensive rebound
|6:59
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-74
|7:21
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-73
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Steven Crowl shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|7:48
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot
|70-72
|8:04
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|8:06
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup (Tyler Wahl assists)
|68-72
|8:38
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-72
|8:38
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-71
|8:38
|AJ Storr shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|8:52
|AJ Storr personal foul
|9:07
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|9:07
|Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:07
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-70
|9:07
|Ty Rodgers personal foul
|9:17
|TV timeout
|9:17
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|9:24
|+3
|Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Ty Rodgers assists)
|65-70
|9:30
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|9:32
|Luke Goode misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|9:48
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul
|10:11
|Luke Goode personal foul
|10:25
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|65-67
|10:41
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|10:43
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|11:01
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point dunk (Marcus Domask assists)
|65-65
|11:07
|Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|11:09
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|11:22
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:22
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-63
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:22
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|11:33
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point dunk (Marcus Domask assists)
|64-63
|11:37
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|11:39
|Luke Goode blocks John Blackwell's two point layup
|12:00
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|12:14
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|12:14
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:14
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-61
|12:14
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|12:24
|+1
|Dain Dainja makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-61
|12:24
|Steven Crowl shooting foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|12:24
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
|63-60
|12:42
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup (Steven Crowl assists)
|63-58
|13:01
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|61-58
|13:21
|Tyler Wahl turnover (offensive foul)
|13:21
|Tyler Wahl offensive foul
|13:43
|+3
|Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|61-56
|13:48
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|13:50
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|13:57
|John Blackwell offensive rebound
|13:59
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-53
|14:16
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-52
|14:16
|AJ Storr shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|14:38
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-51
|14:38
|Coleman Hawkins shooting foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|14:38
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|60-51
|14:50
|Badgers defensive rebound
|14:50
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Max Klesmit assists)
|58-51
|15:13
|Max Klesmit offensive rebound
|15:15
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point layup
|56-51
|15:47
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-49
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Ty Rodgers shooting foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|15:48
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|55-49
|15:59
|Chucky Hepburn offensive rebound
|16:01
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|16:08
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|53-49
|16:36
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|51-49
|17:06
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point layup (Tyler Wahl assists)
|51-47
|17:28
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|49-47
|17:53
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|49-45
|18:11
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|18:25
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point hook shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|47-45
|18:38
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|45-45
|18:59
|+3
|Steven Crowl makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|45-43
|19:12
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point hook shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|42-43
|19:36
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point hook shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|42-41
|19:49
|Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (AJ Storr steals)
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|0:02
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|0:05
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|0:21
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|0:31
|+3
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|40-41
|0:36
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|0:38
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|0:49
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|0:52
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
|40-38
|0:57
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|0:59
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|1:14
|Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|+3
|AJ Storr makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|40-36
|2:07
|Badgers defensive rebound
|2:09
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (traveling)
|2:33
|+2
|Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn makes two point layup (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|37-36
|2:40
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|2:42
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|2:59
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-34
|2:59
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-34
|2:59
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|3:19
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|35-34
|3:43
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot
|35-32
|4:00
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-32
|4:00
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Carter Gilmore shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|4:06
|Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn defensive rebound
|4:08
|Carter Gilmore misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|33-31
|4:51
|+1
|Carter Gilmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-29
|4:51
|+1
|Carter Gilmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-29
|4:51
|Luke Goode personal foul (Carter Gilmore draws the foul)
|4:51
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|4:53
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|5:05
|+2
|Carter Gilmore makes two point layup
|31-29
|5:07
|Carter Gilmore offensive rebound
|5:09
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|5:24
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-29
|5:24
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-28
|5:24
|Max Klesmit personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|5:33
|Carter Gilmore turnover (bad pass)
|5:50
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|5:55
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|29-27
|6:09
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-27
|6:09
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-26
|6:09
|Steven Crowl personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|6:27
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-25
|6:27
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-25
|6:27
|Justin Harmon personal foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|6:38
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|25-25
|6:58
|+1
|Carter Gilmore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-23
|6:58
|Luke Goode shooting foul (Carter Gilmore draws the foul)
|6:58
|+2
|Carter Gilmore makes two point layup
|24-23
|7:01
|Carter Gilmore offensive rebound
|7:03
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|7:07
|Ty Rodgers personal foul
|7:20
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|7:20
|Marcus Domask misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:20
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-23
|7:20
|John Blackwell shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|7:37
|John Blackwell personal foul
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Max Klesmit turnover (lost ball) (Ty Rodgers steals)
|7:44
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (AJ Storr steals)
|8:01
|Luke Goode defensive rebound
|8:03
|Ty Rodgers blocks Steven Crowl's two point layup
|8:32
|+3
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes three point jump shot
|22-22
|8:38
|Justin Harmon defensive rebound
|8:40
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|8:50
|Ty Rodgers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:50
|+1
|Ty Rodgers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-19
|8:50
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|8:58
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-18
|8:58
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-18
|8:58
|Justin Harmon shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|9:04
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|9:06
|Ty Rodgers misses two point layup
|9:18
|Max Klesmit turnover (offensive foul)
|9:18
|Max Klesmit offensive foul
|9:31
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|9:33
|Justin Harmon misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|9:41
|Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup
|20-18
|9:54
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|9:56
|Steven Crowl misses two point layup
|10:19
|+2
|Justin Harmon makes two point layup
|18-18
|10:32
|Justin Harmon defensive rebound
|10:34
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|11:00
|Quincy Guerrier misses two point jump shot
|11:21
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point layup (AJ Storr assists)
|18-16
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Badgers offensive rebound
|11:26
|Kamari McGee misses two point jump shot
|11:42
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|16-16
|11:58
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|16-14
|12:02
|AJ Storr offensive rebound
|12:04
|Luke Goode blocks AJ Storr's two point layup
|12:31
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point layup
|14-14
|12:56
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|12:58
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Ty Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Wahl steals)
|13:24
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|13:26
|John Blackwell misses two point jump shot
|13:34
|Nolan Winter defensive rebound
|13:36
|Ty Rodgers misses two point layup
|13:53
|+3
|AJ Storr makes three point jump shot (John Blackwell assists)
|14-12
|13:59
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (AJ Storr steals)
|14:12
|+2
|Kamari McGee makes two point jump shot
|11-12
|14:35
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|14:35
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive foul
|14:38
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|14:40
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|Justin Harmon defensive rebound
|14:45
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point layup
|14:54
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup
|9-12
|14:58
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|15:00
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point layup
|15:29
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|9-10
|15:36
|Badgers offensive rebound
|15:38
|Coleman Hawkins blocks Nolan Winter's two point layup
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Ty Rodgers personal foul
|15:58
|+3
|Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|6-10
|16:16
|Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass)
|16:25
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|16:27
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|16:36
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:52
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|16:59
|Quincy Guerrier personal foul
|17:07
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-7
|17:07
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-6
|17:07
|Chucky Hepburn shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|17:20
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|17:22
|Steven Crowl misses two point hook shot
|17:43
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:46
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|17:48
|Ty Rodgers misses two point layup
|17:52
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|17:54
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|18:12
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup (Max Klesmit assists)
|4-3
|18:35
|+3
|Coleman Hawkins makes three point jump shot
|2-3
|18:52
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|2-0
|19:04
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|19:06
|Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|19:16
|Tyler Wahl personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|19:34
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|19:36
|Tyler Wahl misses two point hook shot
|20:00
|Steven Crowl vs. Quincy Guerrier (Badgers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kamari McGee shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|0:35
|+ 1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:41
|+ 1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:41
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul
|0:41
|Chucky Hepburn offensive rebound
|0:42
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|0:50
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:50
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:50
|Steven Crowl personal foul
|0:50
|Luke Goode defensive rebound
|0:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|91
|Field Goals
|30-62 (48.4%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-23 (87.0%)
|24-28 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|15
|23
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|17
|14
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Storr G
|16.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
00
|. Shannon Jr. G
|22.6 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Storr G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|T. Shannon Jr. G
|34 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|87.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Storr
|24
|5
|1
|7/19
|2/6
|8/10
|3
|37
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Hepburn
|20
|4
|5
|7/12
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|35
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Klesmit
|16
|4
|2
|6/8
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. McGee
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Blackwell
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Storr
|24
|5
|1
|7/19
|2/6
|8/10
|3
|37
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Hepburn
|20
|4
|5
|7/12
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|35
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Klesmit
|16
|4
|2
|6/8
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. McGee
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Blackwell
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gilmore
|7
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|N. Winter
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ilver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Haertle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Candelino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Janicki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yalden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|24
|17
|30/62
|7/18
|20/23
|20
|141
|7
|1
|7
|9
|15
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shannon Jr.
|34
|3
|2
|8/15
|3/6
|15/17
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|M. Domask
|24
|7
|8
|8/11
|1/1
|7/8
|0
|38
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|T. Rodgers
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|C. Hawkins
|7
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|L. Goode
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shannon Jr.
|34
|3
|2
|8/15
|3/6
|15/17
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|M. Domask
|24
|7
|8
|8/11
|1/1
|7/8
|0
|38
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|T. Rodgers
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|C. Hawkins
|7
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|L. Goode
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dainja
|9
|7
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Harmon
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Gibbs-Lawhorn
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Kutcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hansberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|34
|14
|30/57
|7/20
|24/28
|19
|181
|2
|5
|9
|11
|23