Mobley, USC look to stay perfect vs. Connecticut
USC freshman Evan Mobley has wasted little time in showing why he was placed on the top-50 preseason watch list for the Wooden Award.
With a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, the first of his college career, the 19-year-old 7-footer helped the Trojans rout BYU by 26 points in the Mohegan Sun bubble in Uncasville, Conn. on Tuesday.
Thursday night, Mobley and USC aim for similar success when they return to "Bubbleville" for a non-conference matchup with Connecticut.
The third-rated player in this year's freshman class, Mobley hasn't experienced much trouble adjusting to the college game, averaging 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in the Trojans' 3-0 start. And the smooth assimilation is aided by the caliber of players around him -- which includes his brother, sophomore Isaiah Mobley, who recorded his own double-double (11 points and 11 boards).
Rice transfer Drew Peterson hit 7 of 10 shots on his way to a game-high 19 points, and Southeast Missouri State grad transfer Tahj Eaddy supplied 16 points for the Trojans.
That kind of balance and skill is one reason the Trojans are expected to contend for a Pac-12 title. A defense that limited a normally potent BYU attack to 27.5 percent from the field is another.
"When we're playing as a unit, our talent can take us to levels that can win a Pac-12 championship and we know that," Peterson told the Orange County Register after a Saturday night win over Montana.
Hopes are high for Connecticut this year, too, as the Huskies return to their natural habitat in the Big East after seven years in the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies enter 2-0 after opening with home wins over Central Connecticut State and Hartford.
Not that UConn coach Dan Hurley is waving rose petals at his team. Much like his dad, Bob, a legendary high school coach for nearly four decades in New Jersey, Dan doesn't brook excuses or sloppy play. The win over Hartford featured the Huskies nearly blowing a 19-point lead and sending the visitors to the line 27 times.
"Dumb fouls. We just weren't in a stance, we were just sloppy, immature," Hurley said to the Hartford Courant. "It was just low level, low focus."
James Bouknight (19.0 ppg, 6.0 rebounds) is UConn's top scorer through two games. Rhode Island transfer Tyrese Martin made a nice impression in his Huskies debut against Hartford with six points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|USC 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Whaley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Springs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Sanogo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Polley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Martin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hurley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gaffney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Cole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Carlton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bouknight
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Adams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Peterson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Eaddy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Coulibaly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Baumann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Agbonkpolo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
QUINN
DREXEL0
0136 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
CHIST
EILL0
0134 O/U
-24
3:00pm ESP+
-
LETOURN
RICE0
0
3:00pm
-
WINTHR
ARKLR0
0152 O/U
+0.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
MASLOW
NCST0
0152 O/U
-17
4:30pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
IONA0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
NKY0
0130.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm ESP3
-
WASH
UTAH0
0136.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm PACN
-
CLU
CSTCAR0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
NEWB
WCAR0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
LIB0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
UCONN
USC0
0137 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
ADR
IPFW0
0
7:00pm
-
PURCLMT
BGREEN0
0
7:00pm
-
FNU
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAT
CIT0
0162.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
WRIGHT0
0154 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
LATECH0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
ETB
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UCLA0
0136 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
DRAKE0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
OKLA0
0157.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
WSHBRN
7KANSAS0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
16VATECH0
0138 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0149 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
WILL
3IOWA0
0153 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NWST
TCU0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0135 O/U
-8.5
8:05pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
FLA
BC0
0141 O/U
+5.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
STKATH
PEPPER0
0
9:30pm
-
TEXSO
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
25ARIZST
CAL0
0144 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
COPPST
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
ACU
UTEP0
0
PPD
-
WKY
PVAM0
0
ESP3
-
NCCU
WOFF0
0
-
MERCER
ELON0
0
-
HAMP
WMMARY0
0
-
STAND
CHARSO0
0
ESP+
-
STJOHN
17TXTECH0
0