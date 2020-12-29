TCU faces Prairie View A&M in replacement game
TCU will look to continue its solid start to the season and pad its non-Big 12 resume when it returns from an extended Christmas break to face visiting Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
The game against Prairie View replaces one scheduled against Texas Southern.
The Horned Frogs' most recent game was an 89-82 home win over North Dakota State on Dec. 22. Prairie View heads to Fort Worth after a 90-62 loss at Washington State on Dec. 21, the Panthers' second loss to a high-major program this season.
Mike Miles scored a career-high 26 points, the most by a TCU freshman in 10 seasons, in the victory over North Dakota State and earned his second Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week award of the season for the performance.
RJ Nembhard scored 22 points and was 3-of-3 from 3-point range, while Kevin Samuel had 14 points in the win. TCU (7-2) shot 58.6 percent from the field and has won three straight games.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon said after the win that there were a lot of things his team did well, but there is plenty of room for improvement, especially with the bulk of the Big 12 season still ahead.
"I was happy how we finished; we did it with some toughness plays and team defense with charges," Dixon said about the win over North Dakota State. "Offensively the numbers are about as good as you can get across the board. We're not perfect and we're not right where I think we can get to, so that's encouraging to me."
Prairie View A&M is 1-3 this season, with the losses coming to Little Rock, Louisville and Washington State, and its lone win is against Evansville on a neutral floor.
The Panthers have had five games canceled this season -- road games against Grand Canyon, Murray State and Missouri and neutral-floor contests against Western Kentucky and UNC Greensboro.
"We try to get the best quality competition, and we go out and we try to win, but sometimes teams are going to be a little bigger or a little stronger," Prairie View coach Byron Smith said. "The goal is to go out and compete against the best competition we can get."
Damari Parris led the Panthers with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the loss to Washington State, while Cam Mack had 14 points and 10 assists and Jawaun Daniels scored 11 points.
TCU has won the past six meetings against Prairie View A&M.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
